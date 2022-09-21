Read full article on original website
Related
Lidl to open a location in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Lidl grocery store is in the works and it's coming to Greensboro. A spokesperson with Lidl said they are working to open up a location on 2200 Pisgah Church Road at Lawndale Drive. "We look forward to expanding our presence in Greensboro and serving even...
Tar Heels lose game and their cool, and one is more worrisome than the other
Mack Brown had one of UNC’s six personal fouls in the 45-32 loss to Notre Dame as frustration boiled over on the sideline.
Shonda Stone’s Epic “Stone Island Soiree” in High Point, North Carolina
Certified Event Planner, Interior Designer, Realtor, and soon-to-be Pilot, Shonda Stone, is the ultimate boss lady and we are thrilled to present her company’s fabulous rebranding celebration!. For the last 16 years, multi-faceted entrepreneur, LaShonda Stone, has been operating under Mansion House of Designs creating weddings, lux events, and...
North Carolina’s biggest Halloween and fall festivities for the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Are you ready to be scared a little? To see some leaves and experience some color? To celebrate fall? The arrival of autumn is official at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, but the fall fetes began last week and gain momentum this week. You will have to wait until Nov. 6 for the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXII 12
North Carolina’s Taco and Margarita Festival this weekend!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tacos, need we say … anything else? Well, let’s add in margaritas and you’ve got one amazing festival!. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Yes, there’s a festival for such great foodie eats and drinks!...
Diversity increases at NC A&T State University
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a shift happening at North Carolina A&T State University. Enrollment data is showing the Aggie family is growing and becoming more colorful each year. This school year, A&T reported the highest enrollment numbers of any other HBCU for the ninth year in a row, and they’re on track for more […]
cbs17
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina state trooper was hit by a car and “hurled” onto a highway in a DWI crash late Friday night in Durham, officials said. The incident was reported just after 11:45 p.m. along U.S. 15-501 near Weymouth Street in Durham, according to a news release from Sgt. Marcus Bethea of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Toyota Megasite to invest $1 million in education
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday, Toyota announced it is boosting workforce readiness and exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. The one million dollars that Toyota is investing will go towards expanding education opportunities for students at the Communities in Schools of Randolph County and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
North Carolina school bus crashes into a city bus
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two buses were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department in North Carolina. At 4:58 p.m on Friday, officers came to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue after receiving reports about a vehicle crash. Investigators say that the driver of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school […]
archyworldys.com
Carolina Classic Fair: Which mechanical games to visit?
The start of the season is getting closer Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, which will have shows, food and of course, mechanical games and here we tell you which are the games that you cannot miss. You might be interested in:. Where and when will the Carolina Classic Fair take...
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is this text real? Some of it is.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know viewer Cathy sent a text and if it was real. First, let me just say, the scammers are so good, they put just enough real information in their text to throw you off. The text starts with: Hi, I’m Jake Harris, spokesman...
cbs17
Hundreds ride to remember Mebane teen; funeral held for girl after pair found dead in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — People who knew Devin Clark said the 18-year-old loved sports cars, football and was very charismatic. Friends said Clark would’ve loved seeing the long line of motorbikes and cars outside his house in Mebane where riders revved their engines and honked their horns during a memorial.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Tractor-trailer in flames, according to fire department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A hazmat team was on the scene after a tractor-trailer catches fire. Crews responded to Highway 52 after a tractor-trailer caught on fire Friday afternoon. This occurred on the southbound shoulder near the Main Street exit. Winston-Salem officials confirmed that the fire is under control. One...
WXII 12
Greensboro police looking for stabbing suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m., where they found one man stabbed. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury, according to police. Police say...
spoonuniversity.com
Flatland Burgers: the perfect game-day meal
This past weekend, I had the opportunity to try Winston Salem's latest burger concept, Flatland Burgers, it definitely did not disappoint. A long day of tailgating can work up an appetite, but having a solid go-to food option can be tricky to find. Luckily, we have a new spot! They take the challenge out of deciding what to order with just one option for a burger and fries.
Serious injury reported after vehicle hit pole in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A serious injury was reported after a crash in Greensboro. FOX8 is told a vehicle hit a pole. One vehicle with multiple people inside was involved. The location and cause of the crash are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
Puppies find forever home after left in suitcase in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four puppies left in a suitcase on the side of a Guilford County home have now found their forever homes. The Guilford County Animal Shelter said a good Samaritan found four puppies in a suitcase and brought them to the shelter last Saturday. The puppies...
2 killed in Greensboro due to gun violence in 1 week
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know a third shooting happened in the same Greensboro neighborhood where two people lost their lives to gun violence this week. This one happened on Sept. 17 near Phillips Avenue and Bywood Road. The next happened Wednesday on Buchanan Road less than half a mile away. A third took […]
Comments / 0