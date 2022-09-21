ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WFMY NEWS2

Lidl to open a location in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Lidl grocery store is in the works and it's coming to Greensboro. A spokesperson with Lidl said they are working to open up a location on 2200 Pisgah Church Road at Lawndale Drive. "We look forward to expanding our presence in Greensboro and serving even...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
College Sports
Greensboro, NC
Sports
WXII 12

North Carolina’s Taco and Margarita Festival this weekend!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tacos, need we say … anything else? Well, let’s add in margaritas and you’ve got one amazing festival!. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Yes, there’s a festival for such great foodie eats and drinks!...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Diversity increases at NC A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a shift happening at North Carolina A&T State University. Enrollment data is showing the Aggie family is growing and becoming more colorful each year. This school year, A&T reported the highest enrollment numbers of any other HBCU for the ninth year in a row, and they’re on track for more […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Toyota Megasite to invest $1 million in education

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday, Toyota announced it is boosting workforce readiness and exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. The one million dollars that Toyota is investing will go towards expanding education opportunities for students at the Communities in Schools of Randolph County and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acc#Stamey S Barbecue
WBTW News13

North Carolina school bus crashes into a city bus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two buses were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department in North Carolina. At 4:58 p.m on Friday, officers came to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue after receiving reports about a vehicle crash. Investigators say that the driver of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
archyworldys.com

Carolina Classic Fair: Which mechanical games to visit?

The start of the season is getting closer Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, which will have shows, food and of course, mechanical games and here we tell you which are the games that you cannot miss. You might be interested in:. Where and when will the Carolina Classic Fair take...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMY NEWS2

Is this text real? Some of it is.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know viewer Cathy sent a text and if it was real. First, let me just say, the scammers are so good, they put just enough real information in their text to throw you off. The text starts with: Hi, I’m Jake Harris, spokesman...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police looking for stabbing suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Overland Heights at 7:30 p.m., where they found one man stabbed. EMS took the victim to a hospital to be treated for a serious injury, according to police. Police say...
GREENSBORO, NC
spoonuniversity.com

Flatland Burgers: the perfect game-day meal

This past weekend, I had the opportunity to try Winston Salem's latest burger concept, Flatland Burgers, it definitely did not disappoint. A long day of tailgating can work up an appetite, but having a solid go-to food option can be tricky to find. Luckily, we have a new spot! They take the challenge out of deciding what to order with just one option for a burger and fries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

2 killed in Greensboro due to gun violence in 1 week

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know a third shooting happened in the same Greensboro neighborhood where two people lost their lives to gun violence this week. This one happened on Sept. 17 near Phillips Avenue and Bywood Road. The next happened Wednesday on Buchanan Road less than half a mile away. A third took […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy