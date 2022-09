James Pardue will be preaching at 9 a.m. at Garden Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, Sept. 25. Campers in the park are invited to attend and your camping clothes are fine. Join a Stone Mtn State Park ranger at the backpacking parking lot on Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m. to learn about some of the basic camping equipment needed to have an enjoyable night in designated backcountry areas.

TRAPHILL, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO