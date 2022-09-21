Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia Business
17th Street Lofts sells for $4.65M in Richmond
An apartment building in the city of Richmond has changed hands. BP I LLC purchased the 17th Street Lofts, located at 329-333 Oliver Hill Way, from 333 Oliver Hill LLC for $4.65 million, One South Commercial reported. The 20,300-square-foot space includes 24 units and was purchased as an investment. Ryan...
Virginia Business
22 acres in Innsbrook to be developed into mixed-use
Land to be developed into apartments, hotel, retail. Newton, Massachusetts-based Northland has acquired 22 acres to build a mixed-use development at the “North End” of the Innsbrook area in Henrico County, from Raleigh-based Highwoods Properties. The site is located on the north end of the Innsbrook Corporate Center,...
Comments / 0