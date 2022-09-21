ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

virginiamercury.com

Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
13News Now

3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
theriver953.com

Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Child ID program introduced

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/VA Attorney General’s Office Release) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer have announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program, to provide child ID kits to students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades across the Commonwealth. “As Attorney...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WHSV

Police hope Virginia’s cold case website will lead to new tips

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police hope a new website highlighting the state’s cold cases will help lead to new tips from the public. The website features “a searchable database that features information, photographs, and contact information for unsolved homicides, unidentified persons and missing person cases that have remained unsolved for at least five years.”
VIRGINIA STATE
rvahub.com

Virginia Pridefest Festing on Brown’s Island

Pridefest weekend features three amazing events, beginning with Pride After Dark: Animal -the official pre-Pride Party. Get your tickets for Pride After Dark at vapride.org Pridefest is Saturday on Browns Island featuring Leikeli47, Big Freedia, and numerous local performers and is free and open to all. The weekend of festivities will end at Bingo Beer Co. With Snatch’d: a Rainbow Celebration – no ticket required.
RICHMOND, VA
WSLS

Virginia schools show problems with chronic absenteeism

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the first time we’ve had accreditation numbers from the Virginia Department of Education since before the pandemic. Eighty-nine percent of schools earned full accreditation. That’s three percent lower than 2019-2020. 121 Virginia schools that are below state standard had problems with chronic...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Senior Statesmen of Virginia discuss housing benefits for seniors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Senior Statesmen of Virginia is talking about the future of housing and benefits for seniors. The group is working on age-friendly housing and planning, as well a updating zoning ordinances. The purpose of the event was to advocate for housing priorities that will benefit older...
VIRGINIA STATE

