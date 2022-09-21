Read full article on original website
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
Gov. Younkgin gives over $1.2 million in grants for economic growth in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin allocates more than $1.2 million in grant awards to the Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) program for businesses throughout the state.
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
'The words are very clear' | Youngkin argues he can withdraw Virginia from RGGI under current law
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reasserted his belief that he can withdraw the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), an 11-state carbon emission reduction program, without a new law being passed. The Republican governor briefly talked about RGGI during a stop in Virginia Beach...
Behind-the-scenes look at the State Fair of Virginia
The ticket plaza opens at 10 a.m. daily. Click here for ticket prices. General parking and shuttle rides are free. Premium parking is available online. It is pay as you go for food and rides.
3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
Virginia Dept. of Education release accreditation results for 2022-23 academic year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Education has released its school accreditation results for this year. The results show, 89 percent of schools have earned full accreditation - meaning those schools have effective educational programs according to the DOE. However, that number is down just three percent before...
Three Virginia Army bases are getting new names
The final decision on the recommendations for the new names of three U.S. Army bases — Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Fort Hill — in Virginia has been announced.
Virginia Child ID program introduced
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/VA Attorney General’s Office Release) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer have announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program, to provide child ID kits to students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades across the Commonwealth. “As Attorney...
Four members of Northern Virginia gang sentenced for murder, multi-state drug trafficking operation
Four men were sentenced to prison last week in connection to a number of gang-related crimes across Virginia, California and several other states involving murder, a violent gang enterprise and drug trafficking conspiracy.
Police hope Virginia’s cold case website will lead to new tips
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police hope a new website highlighting the state’s cold cases will help lead to new tips from the public. The website features “a searchable database that features information, photographs, and contact information for unsolved homicides, unidentified persons and missing person cases that have remained unsolved for at least five years.”
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
As early voting begins Friday in Va., voting district boundaries have changed
In Hampton Roads, the second district saw some significant changes. The district used to include the Eastern Shore, Virginia Beach, parts of Norfolk, and then communities on the Peninsula.
Early voting starts today in Virginia
Early voting starts Friday across the Commonwealth. The biggest change some localities will see is the newly approved "ballot on demand" system.
Virginia Pridefest Festing on Brown’s Island
Pridefest weekend features three amazing events, beginning with Pride After Dark: Animal -the official pre-Pride Party. Get your tickets for Pride After Dark at vapride.org Pridefest is Saturday on Browns Island featuring Leikeli47, Big Freedia, and numerous local performers and is free and open to all. The weekend of festivities will end at Bingo Beer Co. With Snatch’d: a Rainbow Celebration – no ticket required.
Virginia schools show problems with chronic absenteeism
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the first time we’ve had accreditation numbers from the Virginia Department of Education since before the pandemic. Eighty-nine percent of schools earned full accreditation. That’s three percent lower than 2019-2020. 121 Virginia schools that are below state standard had problems with chronic...
Virginia may cut its tie to California’s electric car rule. Will it matter?
California has banned the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035. After that, all new cars, trucks and SUVs must be electric, with a carve-out for one-fifth of new vehicles to be hybrid gas/electric. At least 17 states are tied to California’s emissions standards – including Virginia, according to Attorney General...
Senior Statesmen of Virginia discuss housing benefits for seniors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Senior Statesmen of Virginia is talking about the future of housing and benefits for seniors. The group is working on age-friendly housing and planning, as well a updating zoning ordinances. The purpose of the event was to advocate for housing priorities that will benefit older...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 11 Virginia localities
Universal masking is now recommended for just 11 localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
