Missouri man admits to drug and gun charge
A man from Missouri on Thursday admitted involvement in a gun deal that turned into a police chase after a shooting. Michael Joseph Monroe, 25, St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to one felony count of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Missouri man pleads guilty to supplying fatal fentanyl dose and hiding body in backyard
A man from Missouri on Thursday admitted providing the fentanyl that killed an acquaintance in 2020 and then hiding the body in the backyard. Quinton O’Bryan Adaway, 26, of Ballwin, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to one count of distributing fentanyl. Adaway admitted...
St. Louis meth dealer gets more than 12 years in prison
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A St. Louis man who admitted to dealing methamphetamine on both sides of the Mississippi River was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Illinois said Antonio Brown, 38, appeared in court on Sept. 19 to learn his punishment. Following his release, Brown must complete five years of probation.
Madison man charged in Granite City shooting
EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison man was charged with two firearm felonies by Madison County officials on Friday. Riley S. Boone, 18, of Madison, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented...
Police Beat for Sunday, September 25th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Cook of Granite City for possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 48-year-old Justin Brake of Richview for alleged deceptive practice/bad checks. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail. A 37-year-old homeless Centralia man was arrested...
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect arrested for Friday murder
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Robert L. Mannie, a 57-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, was unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds Friday evening in the 900 block of William St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The Cape Girardeau Police have their man, as of Saturday...
The FBI Was Spying On Slain Ferguson Activist Darren Seals When He Was Killed, Mostly Redacted File Shows
Demonstrators protest in front of the police station on March 12, 2015, in Ferguson, Missouri. | Source: Scott Olson / Getty. Darren Seals was one of several Ferguson, Missouri, activists who died violently and mysteriously in the years after they had been involved in protests over the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown. In September 2016, Seals was found shot and killed in his car, which had been set on fire. The murder was never solved and it didn’t take long for people to speculate that his death may have happened at the hands of law enforcement.
St. Louis man steals $300K in series of scams
A St. Louis man accused of stealing more than $300,000 in a series of scams is behind bars in St. Charles County.
Police Beat for Saturday, September 24th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 33-year-old Travis Cooksey of Centralia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and deceptive practice. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on outstanding Marion and Fayette County felony failure...
Several guns, illegal drugs seized from south St. Louis home
A man faces criminal charges after authorities recovered several guns and illegal drugs from his south St. Louis home.
Woman shot after dine-and-dashers flee restaurant
MISSOURI - A woman eating a midnight meal was shot after a group of dine-and-dashers fled a restaurant in Missouri. According to St. Louis Post-Dispatch, four people were eating at the Courtesy Diner in St. Louis on Thursday, September 22 when they decided to leave without paying. An employee chased...
Police investigating homicide in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Baden neighborhood of North City Saturday night. Police say the incident happened in the 8500 block of Church around 9:30 p.m. Officers found 33-year-old Ryan Thompson in an alley. Thompson suffered an injury to his head from an unknown object and was not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man killed in St. Ann shooting overnight
ST ANN, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a shooting that left a man dead overnight. St. Ann police responded shortly after midnight Saturday to a fatal shooting on the 10000 block of Douglas Court. A spokesperson for the Major Case Squad said the victim was a 32-year-old man.
New allegations, new action against St. Charles fence company accused of fraud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Attorney General’s office says they have received 52 complaints against Tri County Fence and Deck over the last year. Local police departments as well as the City of Wentzville are investigating and taking action against the locally owned company. “We’re all struggling...
Local law enforcement reemphasize danger of ‘swatting’ after FBI warning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Local law enforcement experts are echoing the FBI's recent warning about 'swatting.' Last week, the FBI warned of the trend as several schools in Missouri received threats. Swatting can come in a few different forms, but the FBI offices in Kansas City and St. Louis are seeing people calling in active shooter The post Local law enforcement reemphasize danger of ‘swatting’ after FBI warning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Centralia man charged with threatening public defender
A 42-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with threatening a public official and attempted aggravated battery after reportedly threatening to knock out his public defender. Robert Williams of South Perrine faces the charges after allegedly attempting to strike Public Defender Craig Griffin after a jury delivered...
Ballwin Man Concealed Body of Overdose Victim in Backyard
Quinton O'Bryan Adaway has pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution and abandonment of a corpse
Ex-boyfriend accused of decapitating pregnant Alton woman is unfit to stand trial
ALTON, Ill. — An Illinois man facing murder charges and accused of beheading his pregnant ex-girlfriend has been found unfit to stand trial. On June 9, police say Deundrea Holloway decapitated 22-year-old Liese A. Dodd in Alton, Illinois. Holloway, a Litchfield resident, is charged with two counts of murder,...
Two charged after St. Louis toddler fatally shot himself
Two people face criminal charges after a St. Louis toddler died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head last month.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
