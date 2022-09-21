Steelers S damontae Kazee suspended 3 games

According to NFL reporter Field Yates, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee has been suspended for three games for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Kazee is currently on IR for at least the next two weeks and since the suspension can overlap with that time, it doesn’t hurt Kazee much. He has no plans to appeal the suspension. Kazee is currently recovering from a wrist injury he suffered in preseason.

The Steelers added Kazee in the offseason to be the team’s primary backup safety behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds and was initially an insurance policy in case the team didn’t sign Edmunds back.