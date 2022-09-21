Read full article on original website
classiccountry1045.com
Local Authorities Keep Eye On Ian
Officials in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and the path which is expected to impact Florida. As of Saturday, the system has taken a more western turn. Authorities have made no announcements in regards to school closings and shelter openings. Locally, shoppers are emptying...
Cedar Key News
CK AUDUBON HOTLINE
Exciting new changes are coming to the CKA Bird Rescue program. More details will be posted shortly once finalized. Our goal is to provide timely bird rescue and transport to the Cedar Key area. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other staffing issues, all rescue activities are currently suspended.
thatssotampa.com
Famous Rainbow Cone announces first ever Florida location
The foodie future in the Tampa Bay region is vibrant. The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced its first out-of-state location. The new location will bring the Windy City favorite to Sarasota, Florida, through Rainbow Cone’s uniquely designed franchise program, with entrepreneurs Dave and Erica Campbell. The Campbell family are third-generation Rainbow Cone customers with strong personal connections to the historic brand, dating to its original Western Avenue building. The Sarasota shop is projected for late Spring 2023.
thegabber.com
Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep
The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time. Review...
941area.com
Skip Cooking With the Best Gameday Restaurants in Sarasota
Want to skip the cooking on gameday in Sarasota? These restaurants in Sarasota are perfect for game day so you don't have to worry about making food for your party. Let some of the best gameday restaurants in Sarasota take care of you come game time so you can do what matters most, watch the game.
cltampa.com
A cedar log cabin with direct access to Florida's Chassahowitzka springs is now for sale
A rare spring home is now on the market just north of Tampa Bay in Florida's Citrus County. Located at Located at 8199 W Pinoak Ct., in Homosassa, the home is about an hour drive north of Tampa and sits on a freshwater channel just off the popular Chassahowitzka River.
These 3 beautiful gulf coast beaches offer something unique & special
The state of Florida offers some of the world’s most beautiful beaches! As much as I love the mountains and trails, I also love to kick back on the beach. The beach, however, is not only for relaxing, it is also a great place to have fun! There are several activities that accompany the typical day at the beach. Some of these activities can be done anytime of the year in a place like Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley
Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
Mysuncoast.com
Viral TikTok leads to removal of Manatee County teacher from classroom
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A video showing a teacher yelling at a student who did not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance is making the rounds on TikTok after going viral. The video captioned “my friend didn’t stand for the pledge and this is what the teacher said [laughing emoji]” shows a male teacher getting visibly upset at a student sitting during the Pledge of Allegiance.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley
Charlotte County residents remember Hurricane Charley as Southwest Florida tracks the potential storm. Experts say this storm is taking a similar path that hurricane Charley did back in 2004. Charley was a category 4 hurricane that struck Charlotte County leaving businesses and homes destroyed. Jacob Layton was a little boy...
fox13news.com
Sarasota County: Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Sarasota County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Sarasota County’s Emergency Operations Center said sandbag operations will start Sunday, September 25 from 12-6 p.m. at three locations. Those locations include Ed Smith Stadium on 12th Street in Sarasota, Twin Lakes Park on Clark Road in Sarasota, and South County Fleet on SR 776/Englewood Road in Venice. Shovels and bags will be available at the site, and there is a 10-bag limit per vehicle. Sandbag operations are currently planned for Monday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. City officials said changes in weather patterns can impact the times.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida declares State of Emergency; SWFL prepares ahead of possible storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Ian churns in the Caribbean. While Florida remains within the cone, there is still uncertainty about where a future hurricane could make landfall. DeSantis’ State of Emergency covers 24 counties within the potential pan of Tropical Storm Ian....
srqmagazine.com
Selby Gardens Extends Seeing the Invisible at Historic Spanish Point Campus
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens will host a second year of the cutting-edge contemporary-art exhibition Seeing the Invisible at its Historic Spanish Point campus. The most ambitious and expansive show to date of contemporary artworks created with augmented-reality (AR) technology, the exhibition launched last year at 12 botanical gardens around the world. Selby Gardens is one of four inaugural sites that will continue to host the show for a second year, through September 2023. Six new garden and museum sites will join the global exhibition in October. Seeing the Invisible features works by more than a dozen internationally acclaimed artists, including Ai Weiwei of China, El Anatsui of Ghana, Isaac Julien CBE RA of the United Kingdom, and Sarah Meyohas of the United States. At Selby Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus, the show’s 13 AR works are installed in carefully curated locations throughout the 30-acre preserve. Visitors engage with the art through an app that can be downloaded to a smartphone or tablet. An updated version of the app for Season 2 will be available in October. Seeing the Invisible is the first exhibition of its kind to be developed as a collaboration among botanical gardens around the world. The same commissioned artworks are placed in outdoor settings at the participating institutions, creating parallels and contrasts between them. The AR nature of the exhibition has allowed for the creation of expansive, immersive works that engage with existing features of the natural landscape, going beyond the limitations of what is possible with physical artworks. The collaboration also allows the partner gardens and museums to bring leading contemporary art to their communities in a sustainable way. The show was initiated by Hannah Rendell, Executive Director at the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens, and Candida Gertler, co-founder of the London-based Outset Contemporary Art Fund, with support from The Jerusalem Foundation’s Innovation Fund. Seeing the Invisible is co-curated by Hadas Maor and Tal Michael Haring. For Selby Gardens’ installation, Vice President for Visitor Engagement and Chief Museum Curator Dr. David Berry led the local curatorial team. The show is sponsored here by Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
sarasotamagazine.com
Make It at Home: Walt's Famous Smoked Fish Spread
Sarasota is home to a sizeable number of places that have stood the test of restaurant longevity. If you're able to keep your doors open for decades, it's a sure bet that you're doing at least some things right. The restaurants that measure up usually have some of our area's...
995qyk.com
Country Star’s New Bar Set To Open In Downtown St Pete
Raise ’em up because this Country star’s new bar is set to open in downtown Saint Petersburg. Welcome to the Farm (better known as WTF) is scheduled to open on Friday, October 7 at the location formerly occupied by MacDinton’s. WTF is owned by Forward Hospitality Group,...
New Siesta Key development leaves split reaction
For decades, Sarasota County's comprehensive plan has kept taller buildings away from Siesta Key, but soon the small beach town could see taller hotel buildings.
Mysuncoast.com
Updated: Sea Tow rescues sinking boat and passengers in Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Sea Tow rescues have recovered the sinking boat with two passengers and brought them back to Venice. This happened out by 615 Casey Key Road.
The Weekly Challenger
Bay New 9 anchor Erica Riggins leaves for Welch administration
ST. PETERSBURG –- Mayor Ken Welch announced Bay News 9 morning anchor Erica Riggins as the new public information officer. Along with the Riggins announcement, the mayor revealed other key appointments, including Jordan Doyle Walsh as interim chief of staff, Alizza Punzalan-Randle as managing director for communications and community engagement and Shelly Loos as director of stakeholder and community engagement.
Longboat Observer
St. Armands leaders in opposition over winter festival request
Now that St. Armands Circle is getting a new 60-foot tree for the holidays, the circle’s Business Improvement District leadership wants to take the season's celebration to the next level with a companion festival. Tom Leonard, the St. Armands BID chair, appeared before Sarasota City Commission on Monday seeking...
WINKNEWS.com
Hundreds of River Hall residents upset that mail is no longer delivered to their homes
Hundreds of neighbors in the River Hall community in Lee County say they are not getting mail delivered to their homes. Instead, they say they have to drive miles to pick it up. When people moved into the neighborhood, they got mail delivered to the mailboxes in front of their...
