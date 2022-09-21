Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
FOX Sports
Nick Wright reveals what worried him about KC Chiefs' huge upset | THE CARTON SHOW
Description: Nick Wright, host of First Things First, joins Craig Carton on The Carton Show after his Kansas City Chiefs suffer a shocking upset to the Indianapolis Colts. Nick and Craig decide what this loss means for the Chiefs and go over the highlights of the game, including what appeared to be a dispute between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy. Plus, Nick reveals what really concerns him about this upset for the Chiefs.
FOX Sports
Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert discuss Derrick Henry's performance in the 24-22 win over the Raiders
Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert discuss Titans RB Derrick Henry's performance. The Titans scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and won 24-22.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Packers hang on to defeat Tom Brady's Bucs in Week 3 | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers edged out a low-scoring 14-12 win against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs in what could be the final showdown between the two QBs. Rodgers went 27-of-35 for 255 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. While the Packers improved to 2-1, Brady played without a majority of his WR core and offensive line but narrowly beat Rodgers' squad. Colin Cowherd breaks down why this win should not necessarily be one of the more celebrated and happier ones in Green Bay.
FOX Sports
Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Jaguars silence most doubters with back-to-back blowouts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars might still have some doubters, a few holdouts who view the past two weeks as more of a fluke than a factuality. It makes sense considering the Jaguars (2-1) had a league-low four wins combined the past two seasons and have long been among the NFL's most dysfunctional franchises (see Urban Meyer).
FOX Sports
Dolphins rise to top of AFC with win vs. Josh Allen, Bills | SPEAK
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were victorious 21-19 in their Week 3 tilt vs. Buffalo Bills led by QB Josh Allen to remain an undefeated 3-0. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were stripped of their undefeated status when Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Chiefs 20-17. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman talk AFC Football.
FOX Sports
What makes Jalen Hurts a top NFL QB after 3-0 start? | SPEAK
The Philadelphia Eagles are a perfect 3-0 after a 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders. Jalen Hurts threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns and now has seven total this season. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean 'Shady' McCoy and David Helman break down how good Hurts really is.
FOX Sports
Colts avoided 0-3 start, but offensive-line concerns loom large
The Indianapolis Colts received a jolt of life Sunday from the Kansas City Chiefs. Then they took advantage of it. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Chiefs' Chris Jones bailed the Colts out of a punting situation with less than five minutes left, sparking their game-winning drive. And it's a victory that kept Indianapolis from a near-impossible situation: an 0-3 start to the season, which just six teams since 1979 have overcome to make the playoffs, according to The New York Times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Tom Brady is not done despite Bucs loss, Aaron Rodgers needs to handle adversity | What's Wright?
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Bucs with a final score of 14-12. Tom Brady had an opportunity to tie up the game in a late two-point attempt, but was called for a delay of game with no timeouts. The Packers were up 14-3 at half and nearly added another score, but Aaron Jones fumbled in the end zone. While Aaron Rodgers went 27-of-35 for 255 yards and a touchdown, he later threw an interception and Tampa crept back. Watch as Nick Wright shares his two main takeaways, including why he feels more confident in TB12's Bucs than Green Bay despite the Packers snagging the Week 3 win. Hear why he is also concerned with Rodgers facing adversity.
FOX Sports
Sean Payton explains why Ken Dorsey's meltdown was so relatable
There is one word to describe the emotion Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was feeling at the conclusion of his team's 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday: frustration. With the Bills trailing by two, Josh Allen had just over a minute to guide Buffalo down the field...
FOX Sports
Should the Ravens pay Lamar Jackson now?
Lamar Jackson's net worth appears to be skyrocketing in real time. The former MVP has been playing at a most valuable level through the first three weeks of the NFL season, tossing a league-high 10 TDs to just two interceptions, and leading the league in QB rating at 119. He's amassed 749 yards through the air on a 63.6 completion rate, and has been just as deadly on the ground, collecting 243 rushing yards (fourth-best league-wide), to go with two scores.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Cowboys face rival Giants on Monday Night Football
Week 3 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. Headed into Monday's matchup, the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and favored to win this division rivalry, which would be just their second win against the Cowboys since that 2016 season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Tom Brady, undermanned Bucs look underwhelming offensively
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady ducked to avoid a sack and rumbled for 18 yards only to bust his knee brace and see the play negated by penalty. Everything seems like a struggle for Brady in 2022. Missing his top three receivers to injuries and suspension and his...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes takes blame for Chiefs loss to Colts in Week 3 | UNDISPUTED
The Indianapolis Colts stunned the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday, handing them their first loss of the season. Patrick Mahomes threw his first interception, coming late in the 4th quarter as the Chiefs were nearing field goal range. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss the effect of Chiefs offense without WR Tyreek Hill. G-BLOCK.
FOX Sports
Rihanna headlining Super Bowl LVII halftime show
Global icon Rihanna will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LVII, the musician and the NFL announced Sunday on Twitter. It will be the nine-time Grammy winner's first performance at the Super Bowl, which will be played Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and broadcast by FOX. This will also be the first Super Bowl for FOX’s new lead broadcast team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen.
Report: Hurricane Ian could push Bucs vs Chiefs to Minneapolis
Local football fans could have the chance to watch Tom Brady battle Patrick Mahomes at U.S. Bank Stadium.
FOX Sports
Staley sticks with ailing Herbert in Chargers' blowout loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Even after the Los Angeles Chargers fell behind by 28 points late in the fourth quarter on a dismal Sunday afternoon, Justin Herbert insisted on staying in the game with his fractured rib cartilage. Brandon Staley acceded to his franchise quarterback's wishes, and the head...
FOX Sports
Riley Leonard connects with Jalon Calhoun for a 27-yard touchdown, Duke trails Kansas, 27-35
Riley Leonard connected with Jalon Calhoun for a 27-yard touchdown. The Duke Blue Devils trail the Kansas Jayhawks, 27-35.
FOX Sports
Adrian Martinez runs for 4 TDs, K-State stuns No. 6 Sooners 41-34
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night. Martinez also passed for 234 yards and a score, and Deuce Vaughn rushed for 116 yards for the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12). It was first-year Oklahoma...
FOX Sports
Tua's Dolphins had an impressive victory, but Bills are still the better team | What's Wright?
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Josh Allen and a butt punt summed up the Miami Dolphins' 21-19 AFC East win over the Buffalo Bills. Tua led his team to another comeback win, this time against a tough Bills defense despite multiple injuries in Buffalo's secondary. Nick Wright shares his biggest takeaways from the showdown, including whether Miami is now the team to beat now that they are 3-0. Watch as he explains why he believes the Bills are the better team, along with his concerns for their offense relying too much on Allen.
Comments / 0