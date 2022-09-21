The Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Bucs with a final score of 14-12. Tom Brady had an opportunity to tie up the game in a late two-point attempt, but was called for a delay of game with no timeouts. The Packers were up 14-3 at half and nearly added another score, but Aaron Jones fumbled in the end zone. While Aaron Rodgers went 27-of-35 for 255 yards and a touchdown, he later threw an interception and Tampa crept back. Watch as Nick Wright shares his two main takeaways, including why he feels more confident in TB12's Bucs than Green Bay despite the Packers snagging the Week 3 win. Hear why he is also concerned with Rodgers facing adversity.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO