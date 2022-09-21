ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$30k estimate for replacement hybrid battery goes viral

By Dustin Lattimer
 5 days ago

KSNF/KODE — A post on Twitter showing a photo of a repair estimate for a hybrid battery replacement on a Chevrolet Volt has gone viral.

As you can see in the image above, A Florida Chevrolet dealership (Roger Dean Chevrolet) quoted a Chevy Volt owner nearly $30,000 to replace the battery on their aging hybrid car. A print-out from the dealership shows the price of a new battery on the 70,000-mile, 2012 Volt at $26,853.99. Add to that the cost of labor, fees, and taxes and the estimate totals $29,842.15.

Many on Facebook have now seen the Twitter post from August 25th, and the information has since been shared countless times.

The repair estimate is, in fact, legitimate as many news organizations and independent reporters have contacted Roger Dean Chevrolet and confirmed the information on the estimate.

USA Today reported that Roger Dean Chevrolet in Cape Coral, Florida gave the estimate to a customer in early August.

“The car that needed repair was a 2012 Chevrolet Volt, a hybrid electric vehicle. The car was no longer under warranty, and General Motors no longer makes the car’s battery. This is a battery that (has to be) purchased from a third-party supplier,” said Gary Herrmann, Service Director at Roger Dean Chevrolet.

Roger Dean Chevrolet posted on their Facebook page the reason for such a high-priced estimate on a Chevy Volt hybrid battery replacement:

“This is an estimate for a 12-year-old vehicle out of warranty and for a battery that is extremely hard to get, due to the older technology of the 12-year-old vehicle. The dealership does not set battery prices. In the newer EV or EUV vehicles with newer technology the batteries do cost less. Think of it like big screen TVs. Remember when the first big screen came out, they were very expensive, and as the technology advanced the prices became better. This battery is also out of warranty of 8yr/100k miles whatever hits first.”

Facebook Post – Roger Dean Chevrolet

The Chevy Volt and other hybrid vehicles function with two batteries.

The part was quoted for replacement of the more expensive one: The hybrid battery.

The fact-checking website Snopes also contacted the dealership and discovered that the repair estimate was for a battery that came from a third-party supplier.

Currently, most hybrid batteries cost between $2,000 and $8,000 and can last up to 15 years or between 100,000 and 150,000 miles.

The other battery in hybrid vehicles is a more standard one that powers the vehicle’s electronics and typically costs far less.

An employee in the parts department of Landers Chevrolet in Joplin, Missouri, said a random refurbished hybrid battery for a 2019 Chevy Volt would cost around $2,600.

In 2019, General Motors (GM) discontinued the line of Volt vehicles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

WGN Radio

WGN Radio

