coronadonewsca.com
“There is much talk about transparency (or lack thereof) as it relates to the CUSD administration and School Board. As a candidate, what does “restore transparency” mean to you … and what steps would you recommend to achieve this end?”. As a parent and having a personal...
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado High School Celebrates Ethan Lam For Rare ‘Perfect’ Score On Advanced Placement Exam. Ethan Lam (CHS 2022) earned a perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement (AP) Exam in spring 2022. Ethan, a student in the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Visual Arts Conservatory, was one of only 343 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Drawing Exam.
Two San Diego County schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools – Helix Charter High School in La Mesa and Westview High School in Torrey Highlands. The designation rewards public and private elementary, middle and high schools that close achievement and opportunity gaps for students who move on to achieve high learning standards.
coronadonewsca.com
We were pleased to read in the Sept. 7th-13th issue of the Coronado Eagle & Journal that Carrie Downey is once again running for election to our City Council. We can think of no one more uniquely qualified for this position. Besides her law degree she has a Master of Laws in Environmental Law and Land Use. She served on the council twice in the past, during each term she demonstrated the ability to work in concert with fellow council members. Her extensive background in law as well as city planning makes her a solid choice for this position.
coronadonewsca.com
I strongly endorse John Duncan for City Council. I have come to know John through his volunteer service to Coronado. He has served two terms on the Bicycle Advisory Committee and is currently the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission. He has proven his love and loyalty to Coronado through his volunteer service. If that isn’t enough, he currently serves on the Coronado Historical Association Board of Directors. I know that when John states he is going to work to preserve Coronado’s “small town charm” and strive for local control of our zoning and roads, it is not just a campaign slogan. He means what he says and his actions will prove it. John is an experienced attorney; his legal expertise will be a great asset to our City Council.
coronadonewsca.com
“The City of Coronado had an agreed upon relinquishment deal with the CalTrans (SR 282 & SR 75) that failed to receive approval at the State level. Should the City continue in negotiation with the relevant parties on this matter, or just move on from the relinquishment question?”. Yes, Coronado...
The event's organizer, Kathie Moehlig, says the Halloween Party is being put on by Trans Family Support Services, an organization that supports trans families across the country, based in San Diego.
coronadonewsca.com
The Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation… Helping Veterans One Wave At A Time. This past weekend, a group of veterans set out into the ocean to heal themselves in the surf. The Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation held two surf therapy sessions on Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18 at Coronado’s Shores Beach. The Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation (JMMF) provides free surf therapy and ocean therapy for veterans, at-risk youth, special needs youth, and more. JMMF got its start 17 years ago with underprivileged and abused youth in Los Angeles, and the Wounded Warrior Battalion at Camp Pendleton, which they still work with twice a month.
northcountydailystar.com
The Vista Unified School Board of Trustees voted on June 23, 2022 to reinstate the School Resource Officer (SRO) positions to the school district. This move was the culmination of the School Board’s promise just a few years ago to reinstate the SRO positions as soon as the district was able to stabilize the budget. The SRO positions were one of many positions temporarily reduced in the fall of 2019 in order to close nearly a $19 million budget deficit. The School Board worked carefully over the course of multiple meetings to review all aspects of the budget, listen to members of the community, and, ultimately, make difficult budget adjustments in order to balance the budget. The budget challenges were caused by a combination of declining enrollment and a dramatic escalation in the required contribution to employee pensions. This budget impact was felt by districts across the county and state. As a result of the careful work of the School Board, Vista Unified has maintained a positive certification on the budget for three years. Members of the school board voted to reinstate the SRO positions as one of many components of the districtwide health and safety plan.
coronadonewsca.com
kusi.com
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless problem is out of control, with a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. City and County leaders, like Mayor Gloria and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, insist on converting hotels/motels into homeless shelters, as they continue touting the openings as success.
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado’s municipal golf course had been one of the top municipal golf courses in the country. In fact, the Hotel del and the golf course are two of the most important jewels in Coronado’s Crown. Unfortunately the golf course has seen better days. I have been a resident of Coronado for nearly 25 years and have played golf at our local course three to four times a week for the past 22 years. The condition of the golf course is the worst I have seen in all those years. The fairways are riddled with dry spots and the bunkers are being overtaken by crab grass.
Daily Aztec
Hispanic Heritage month highlights the accomplishments and contributions that Hispanic Americans have made in the United States. Hispanic is defined as one who is a descendent of or from a Spanish speaking country, regardless of race. Afro Latinos are amongst the Hispanic American community and play an important role in Hispanic Heritage month.
kusi.com
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to grow and residents are calling out to city leaders to find a solution. Sara Krencicki owns Lashlift San Diego in the East Village. As a a business owner in Downtown, she deals with the growing homeless population on a near-daily basis.
KPBS
Anita Fisher has been here before. Her son has stopped taking his medication. Again. “Nothing has changed,” she said. “Yes, there have been new programs out there, but unless he voluntarily” — Anita gives a quick, doubtful chuckle — “accepts it, that doesn’t work.”
chulavistatoday.com
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department offers a free service program for elderly community members within the jurisdiction with its “You Are Not Alone” program. The program offers peace of mind and a sense of security for those who enjoy their independence but have no friends or family to check on them regularly. People in the YANA program can take care of their day-to-day needs, but recognize that a medical crisis could render them helpless.
You may not be spotting leaves turning red and orange, but it is officially, truly fall as of Thursday. Yet we’re partying like it’s still summer this San Diego weekend and if you’re interested in the military, your weekend will be just packed. The military options involve...
September is Suicide Awareness Month, and San Diego health experts all came together Thursday at the City Heights Family Health Centers of San Diego to inform parents about the risks of marijuana use on youth mental health.
The San Diego County Registrar of Voters office is suddenly seeing a large jump in requests for election information through the state’s open records act. The big increase — 50 times normal — comes on the heels of national news stories about how registrars across the country are being inundated by requests for documents, apparently from supporters of former President Trump who don’t believe the 2020 election results.
eccalifornian.com
The city of La Mesa held a fourth community input meeting for the future park at Waite Drive on Sept. 14 during which Schmidt Design Group principal and landscape architect Glen Schmidt unveiled a design intended to feature a “native and natural” approach. So far, the city has...
