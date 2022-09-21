I write to endorse John Duncan for City Council. My wife, Margaret, and I have known John for two decades. As the named partner of a law firm representing large financial institutions, I first became aware of John when he was a young attorney building an impressive reputation in Federal Court. A few years later, I met with John as I had heard he may be starting his own firm and his reputation with clients, judges and attorneys remained stellar. After that meeting, John and I decided to become law partners in our own firm. We agreed to have John as a Managing Partner early in his career. It was a great decision. The law partnership exceeded both of our expectations. We have an outstanding relationship and our families are close friends. In fact, visiting John’s family in Coronado is what spurred Margaret and I to buy our home in Coronado years ago. I have full confidence and trust in John’s commitment to Coronado and his skill in complicated administrative, financial and legal matters. He is an honest, trustworthy leader and problem solver. The Coronado community would be extremely fortunate to have John serve in office and work for us on difficult issues. My wife and I wholeheartedly endorse John Duncan for City Council.

CORONADO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO