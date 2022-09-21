Read full article on original website
CIFF Presents ‘High Society’: What We Used To Love About Movies
Not that there’s anything wrong with well-made, powerful films that address the serious social issues of our time, films that make us think, discuss, and maybe even open up our minds about things; but this isn’t one of them. This one is pure fun entertainment in every frame, a reminder of why we fell in love with movies in the first place.
CoSA Art Student Ethan Lam ...
Coronado High School Celebrates Ethan Lam For Rare ‘Perfect’ Score On Advanced Placement Exam. Ethan Lam (CHS 2022) earned a perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement (AP) Exam in spring 2022. Ethan, a student in the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Visual Arts Conservatory, was one of only 343 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Drawing Exam.
What Is Going On With Our Beautiful Golf Course?
Coronado’s municipal golf course had been one of the top municipal golf courses in the country. In fact, the Hotel del and the golf course are two of the most important jewels in Coronado’s Crown. Unfortunately the golf course has seen better days. I have been a resident of Coronado for nearly 25 years and have played golf at our local course three to four times a week for the past 22 years. The condition of the golf course is the worst I have seen in all those years. The fairways are riddled with dry spots and the bunkers are being overtaken by crab grass.
The Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation… Helping Veterans One Wave At A Time
This past weekend, a group of veterans set out into the ocean to heal themselves in the surf. The Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation held two surf therapy sessions on Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18 at Coronado’s Shores Beach. The Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation (JMMF) provides free surf therapy and ocean therapy for veterans, at-risk youth, special needs youth, and more. JMMF got its start 17 years ago with underprivileged and abused youth in Los Angeles, and the Wounded Warrior Battalion at Camp Pendleton, which they still work with twice a month.
Pleased That Carrie Is Running For Council
We were pleased to read in the Sept. 7th-13th issue of the Coronado Eagle & Journal that Carrie Downey is once again running for election to our City Council. We can think of no one more uniquely qualified for this position. Besides her law degree she has a Master of Laws in Environmental Law and Land Use. She served on the council twice in the past, during each term she demonstrated the ability to work in concert with fellow council members. Her extensive background in law as well as city planning makes her a solid choice for this position.
2022 Coronado City Council Candidates Forum
“The City of Coronado had an agreed upon relinquishment deal with the CalTrans (SR 282 & SR 75) that failed to receive approval at the State level. Should the City continue in negotiation with the relevant parties on this matter, or just move on from the relinquishment question?”. Yes, Coronado...
Please Vote For John Duncan
I strongly endorse John Duncan for City Council. I have come to know John through his volunteer service to Coronado. He has served two terms on the Bicycle Advisory Committee and is currently the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission. He has proven his love and loyalty to Coronado through his volunteer service. If that isn’t enough, he currently serves on the Coronado Historical Association Board of Directors. I know that when John states he is going to work to preserve Coronado’s “small town charm” and strive for local control of our zoning and roads, it is not just a campaign slogan. He means what he says and his actions will prove it. John is an experienced attorney; his legal expertise will be a great asset to our City Council.
A View Of A Candidate From Outside
Several weeks ago in the Eagle & Journal, I read the endorsement of a candidate for Council by his wife who said she had an “Inside view of a Candidate.” That candidate was Marvin Heinze. His wife is Jill Olen. I don’t know Jill Olen, but I liked what she said about her husband, Marvin Heinze as a Candidate for our Coronado City Council.
An Endorsement For John Duncan
I write to endorse John Duncan for City Council. My wife, Margaret, and I have known John for two decades. As the named partner of a law firm representing large financial institutions, I first became aware of John when he was a young attorney building an impressive reputation in Federal Court. A few years later, I met with John as I had heard he may be starting his own firm and his reputation with clients, judges and attorneys remained stellar. After that meeting, John and I decided to become law partners in our own firm. We agreed to have John as a Managing Partner early in his career. It was a great decision. The law partnership exceeded both of our expectations. We have an outstanding relationship and our families are close friends. In fact, visiting John’s family in Coronado is what spurred Margaret and I to buy our home in Coronado years ago. I have full confidence and trust in John’s commitment to Coronado and his skill in complicated administrative, financial and legal matters. He is an honest, trustworthy leader and problem solver. The Coronado community would be extremely fortunate to have John serve in office and work for us on difficult issues. My wife and I wholeheartedly endorse John Duncan for City Council.
2022 CUSD School Board Candidates Forum
“There is much talk about transparency (or lack thereof) as it relates to the CUSD administration and School Board. As a candidate, what does “restore transparency” mean to you … and what steps would you recommend to achieve this end?”. As a parent and having a personal...
Islanders Girls Volleyball Team Posts 1-1 Record On The Week
The Islanders girls volleyball team just keeps rolling. Coming into the week, the Lady Islanders boasted a record of 11-4 and were riding a three-match winning streak. With three wins at their back, the Islanders welcomed a formidable DIII opponent in Helix High School (6-5) to see if they could stretch their winning streak to four before heading into league play.
