Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Exclusive-India's Push for Home-Grown Navigation System Jolts Smartphone Giants
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple who fear elevated costs and disruptions as the move requires hardware changes, according to two industry sources and government documents seen by Reuters.
Russia's Prigozhin Admits Link to Wagner Mercenaries for First Time
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday that he had founded the Wagner Group private military company in 2014, the first public confirmation of a link he has previously denied and sued journalists for reporting. The Wagner Group, staffed by veterans of the Russian armed forces, has fought...
Syrian Health Ministry Says Cholera Death Toll Rises to 29
AMMAN (Reuters) -Syria said on Monday that 29 people had died of cholera in what the United Nations has called the worst outbreak of the disease in the war-torn country for years. Rapid assessment testing has confirmed 338 cases since the outbreak was first recorded last month, Syria's health ministry...
Fugitive Businessman 'Fat Leonard' to Seek Asylum in Venezuela -Reports
CARACAS - A fugitive Malaysian businessman nicknamed 'Fat Leonard' who is at the center of a major U.S. Navy bribery scandal wants to seek political asylum in Venezuela after being detained in the country last week, local media said Monday. Leonard Glenn Francis was arrested on Sept. 21 at the...
Germany Urges Iran to Allow Protests After Summoning Ambassador
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador in Berlin on Monday in order to urge Tehran to stop its violent crackdown on nationwide protests over the death of a woman in police custody, the German foreign ministry said. "We call on the Iranian authorities to allow peaceful protests and...
Ethiopia: UN Truck Hit by Debris From Apparent Drone Strike
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Flying debris from an apparent drone strike has damaged a World Food Program truck in Ethiopia’s besieged Tigray region, the U.N. agency said Monday, after Ethiopian forces and rival Tigray ones recently chose renewed fighting over peace. The government accused Tigray forces of transporting...
Russia's FSB Detains and Expels Japanese Consul for Alleged Spying - Agencies
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's FSB security agency said on Monday it had detained a Japanese consul in Russia's Pacific port city of Vladivostok for alleged espionage and ordered him to leave the country, Russian news agencies said. The FSB said the consul was declared persona non grata after he was...
Ukraine Military Says Russian Drones Hit Military Objects in Odesa
(Reuters) - Two drones launched by Russian forces into the Odesa region in Ukraine hit military objects causing a fire and the detonation of ammunition, the South command of Ukraine's forces said on Monday. "As a result of a large-scale fire and the detonation of ammunition, the evacuation of the...
Orthodox Church Leader Says Russian Soldiers Dying in Ukraine Will Be Cleansed of Sin
(Reuters) - The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has said that Russian soldiers who die in the war against Ukraine will be cleansed of all their sins, days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the country's first mobilisation since World War Two. Patriarch Kirill is a key Putin ally and...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Fierce Battles Along Frontline, With Some 'Positive Results'
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that heavy fighting is taking place with Russian forces in many places along the frontline, some with "positive results" for Kyiv. "This is the Donetsk region, this is our Kharkiv region. This is the Kherson region, and also the...
US's Harris, Japan's Kishida Condemn China's Actions in Taiwan Strait
TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Japan's defense during a meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo in which they condemned China's actions in the Taiwan Strait. "They discussed the People's Republic of China's recent aggressive and irresponsible provocations in the Taiwan...
Kremlin's Mention of Possible Use of Nuclear Weapons 'Absolutely Unacceptable' - Ukraine's Kuleba
(Reuters) - The Kremlin's statements on the possible use of nuclear weapons are "absolutely unacceptable" and Kyiv will not give into it, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said early on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have mentioned nuclear weapons as an...
Ukraine Receives U.S. Air Defence System
(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States. It was the first acknowledgment that Ukraine had received the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), long sought by Kyiv and whose shipment was approved by Washington late last month.
N.Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Ahead of U.S. VP Harris Visit
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, ahead of planned military drills by South Korean and U.S. forces involving an aircraft carrier and a visit to the region by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. South Korea's military said it...
Zelenskiy Says He Is Shocked by Israel's Failure to Give Ukraine Weapons
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was "in shock" at Israel's failure to give Kyiv anti-missile systems to help counter Russian attacks, according to an interview made public on Saturday. Zelenskiy has been asking for the weapons since shortly after the war started in February. He has mentioned...
China Eyeing a Medal for First Time in 28 Years
SYDNEY (AP) — It's been 28 years since China last won a medal at the World Cup, finishing second in the 1994 games. With a dominant inside presence, led by Han Xu and Li Yueru, plus talented shooters and quick guards, the Chinese team has gotten off to a strong start in Australia and could find its way onto the podium.
