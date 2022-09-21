ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Exclusive-India's Push for Home-Grown Navigation System Jolts Smartphone Giants

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is pushing tech giants to make smartphones compatible with its home-grown navigation system within months, worrying the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple who fear elevated costs and disruptions as the move requires hardware changes, according to two industry sources and government documents seen by Reuters.
US News and World Report

Russia's Prigozhin Admits Link to Wagner Mercenaries for First Time

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday that he had founded the Wagner Group private military company in 2014, the first public confirmation of a link he has previously denied and sued journalists for reporting. The Wagner Group, staffed by veterans of the Russian armed forces, has fought...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Syrian Health Ministry Says Cholera Death Toll Rises to 29

AMMAN (Reuters) -Syria said on Monday that 29 people had died of cholera in what the United Nations has called the worst outbreak of the disease in the war-torn country for years. Rapid assessment testing has confirmed 338 cases since the outbreak was first recorded last month, Syria's health ministry...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Fugitive Businessman 'Fat Leonard' to Seek Asylum in Venezuela -Reports

CARACAS - A fugitive Malaysian businessman nicknamed 'Fat Leonard' who is at the center of a major U.S. Navy bribery scandal wants to seek political asylum in Venezuela after being detained in the country last week, local media said Monday. Leonard Glenn Francis was arrested on Sept. 21 at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Germany Urges Iran to Allow Protests After Summoning Ambassador

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador in Berlin on Monday in order to urge Tehran to stop its violent crackdown on nationwide protests over the death of a woman in police custody, the German foreign ministry said. "We call on the Iranian authorities to allow peaceful protests and...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Ethiopia: UN Truck Hit by Debris From Apparent Drone Strike

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Flying debris from an apparent drone strike has damaged a World Food Program truck in Ethiopia’s besieged Tigray region, the U.N. agency said Monday, after Ethiopian forces and rival Tigray ones recently chose renewed fighting over peace. The government accused Tigray forces of transporting...
AFRICA
US News and World Report

Russia's FSB Detains and Expels Japanese Consul for Alleged Spying - Agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's FSB security agency said on Monday it had detained a Japanese consul in Russia's Pacific port city of Vladivostok for alleged espionage and ordered him to leave the country, Russian news agencies said. The FSB said the consul was declared persona non grata after he was...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Ukraine Military Says Russian Drones Hit Military Objects in Odesa

(Reuters) - Two drones launched by Russian forces into the Odesa region in Ukraine hit military objects causing a fire and the detonation of ammunition, the South command of Ukraine's forces said on Monday. "As a result of a large-scale fire and the detonation of ammunition, the evacuation of the...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Fierce Battles Along Frontline, With Some 'Positive Results'

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that heavy fighting is taking place with Russian forces in many places along the frontline, some with "positive results" for Kyiv. "This is the Donetsk region, this is our Kharkiv region. This is the Kherson region, and also the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

US's Harris, Japan's Kishida Condemn China's Actions in Taiwan Strait

TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Japan's defense during a meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo in which they condemned China's actions in the Taiwan Strait. "They discussed the People's Republic of China's recent aggressive and irresponsible provocations in the Taiwan...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Receives U.S. Air Defence System

(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States. It was the first acknowledgment that Ukraine had received the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), long sought by Kyiv and whose shipment was approved by Washington late last month.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

N.Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Ahead of U.S. VP Harris Visit

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, ahead of planned military drills by South Korean and U.S. forces involving an aircraft carrier and a visit to the region by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. South Korea's military said it...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Says He Is Shocked by Israel's Failure to Give Ukraine Weapons

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was "in shock" at Israel's failure to give Kyiv anti-missile systems to help counter Russian attacks, according to an interview made public on Saturday. Zelenskiy has been asking for the weapons since shortly after the war started in February. He has mentioned...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

China Eyeing a Medal for First Time in 28 Years

SYDNEY (AP) — It's been 28 years since China last won a medal at the World Cup, finishing second in the 1994 games. With a dominant inside presence, led by Han Xu and Li Yueru, plus talented shooters and quick guards, the Chinese team has gotten off to a strong start in Australia and could find its way onto the podium.
