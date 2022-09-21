Read full article on original website
Highland tops Pleasant in volleyball
Highland claimed a 3-0 win over Pleasant in volleyball Thursday. The visiting Scots won by scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-11. Brooke Schott tallied nine kills and three aces in the match, while Larsen Terrill had five aces, 29 assists and five kills. Kameron Stover picked up 11 kills, Zoya Winkelfoos had eight kills and seven assists and Alexis Eusey added three blocks. Also, Camryn Miller recorded 18 digs and Mia Stanco contributed five kills.
Mistakes plague Northmor in close loss to Fredericktown
Despite struggling offensively for much of the game and shooting themselves in the foot on special teams, Northmor still had a chance to win on the road against Fredericktown until the Freddies were able to recover a late onside kick and run out the clock in a 22-15 contest. Field...
MG, Highland earn road league wins
After spotting host East Knox a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, Mount Gilead controlled the rest of the contest in picking up a 22-6 win and improving to 4-2, 2-1 in KMAC play. The Bulldogs scored on a long touchdown pass in the first quarter, but the Indians responded with a seven-yard interception return by Matthew Bland. Bland added a two-point conversion run to give his team the lead at 8-6.
Highland Athletic HoF seeking nominations
Highland Local School District is taking nominations for its Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023. In order to be eligible for nomination, athletes must be out of high school for 10 years. Coaches and/or administrators may also be nominated as long as they have been removed from coaching and/or service to Highland Local School District for five years. Nominations will be accepted from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. The class induction will be held Sept. 15, 2023 prior to their home varsity football game vs Marion Harding.
Lots of pie at Chesterville’s Heritage Day
This year’s Heritage Day pie auction had a lot of contestants but Stacy Waite took 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in the pie auction. Seen here with Athena and Tim Abraham who purchased Stacy’s first place pie. Tim was one of the judges at the event and declared the Buckeye Pie was a real winner.
Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash in Morrow County
TROY TWP. – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 4:26 p.m., on State Route 314 at State Route 97 in Troy Township, Morrow County. Catherine Smires, age 68, of Marengo,...
Personal safety workshop with Former British Royal Marines Commando to be held
MARENGO — Join Terry Vaughan, body language leader, speaker, author, and former British Royal Marines Commando for an engaging four-hour Dangerous Individual Recognition Training® (D.I.R.T.) course created to engage, empower, and remove the mystery surrounding criminal acts. D.I.R.T. will help improve personal safety by mastering three areas of our lives; individual awareness, situational awareness, and environmental awareness.
MT GILEAD POLICE CALLS
Assist – officer assisted Morrow County Deputies on US 42 regarding a suicidal man until no longer needed. Alarm – Alarm at Meadow Drive entrance and exit. All doors and windows were secure. August 30th. Officer had an abandoned vehicle towed from North Main Street. Suspected driver of...
