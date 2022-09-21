Highland Local School District is taking nominations for its Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023. In order to be eligible for nomination, athletes must be out of high school for 10 years. Coaches and/or administrators may also be nominated as long as they have been removed from coaching and/or service to Highland Local School District for five years. Nominations will be accepted from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. The class induction will be held Sept. 15, 2023 prior to their home varsity football game vs Marion Harding.

