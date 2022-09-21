Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Village Fest
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Village Fest returned to the Kern County Museum Sept. 10 with plenty of live music, adult beverages, food and fun. Helping local children has long been the driving force behind the festival. Aside from its partnership with the museum, proceeds from Village Fest benefit CAREforKids.org, which funds the Children's Advocates Resource Endowment. Since 2005, it has granted $1.2 million to children's charities in Kern County.
Bakersfield Californian
15th annual Walk for Peace a mixture of joy and sorrow, hope and despair
The wall of faces set up in front of the Wendale Davis Foundation on Chester Avenue was papered with the snapshots and portraits of hundreds who have been lost to senseless violence in Bakersfield and surrounding communities over the years. "My oldest brother is on this wall," said Latonya Perry.
Shafter man transforms his life, health, now preparing for grueling Sparta Trifecta World Championship in November
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tony Mestaz has seen and experienced many ups and downs — the highs of thousands of feet in the Kern County mountains in training for an endurance race, to the lows of multiple health setbacks — cancer and diabetes to name just two. But at 60, Mestaz, from Shafter, is the […]
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Bakersfield lost a great man
Bakersfield lost a great man last weekend and he will be missed by many. Majid (Mo) Mojibi was a well-respected family man, businessman and philanthropist. He and his family have made enormous contributions to our local community over the past 40-plus years and his legacy will remain for years to come.
The Kern County Fair has humble beginnings and undergone big changes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Depending on how you count, the Kern County Fair is either 131 years old, 107 years old, 104 or something else. The difference is which county fair you’re referring to and whether you count years that were skipped because of depression and pandemic. The Kern County Fair, now in its third […]
What you can expect at the Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fair is here and there’s a packed schedule full of fun and excitement for everyone to enjoy. The fair is back in Kern County. If you’re an animal lover check out the goats, cows, and other animals showcased throughout the week. There are other events like the new daily lumberjack […]
Bakersfield Californian
THE DISH: All's Fair in this dining adventure
With the Kern County Fair underway, it is only fitting that this column takes a look at some of the new fare. First off, I did not try the lobster nachos, which are new at Sharkey's this year. Having had the lobster fries in the past, I was in no rush to drop $20 on these nachos topped with an Alfredo sauce. Not saying I won't be back just to satisfy my curiosity, but I really want to see what they look like first.
Boy Scouts looking for Potato Booth volunteers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One food vendor that has been a staple at the Kern County Fair for years is asking for the community’s help to keep their stand up and running. The Potato Booth is vital to our local Boy Scouts. Sales from the potato booth not only help the organization grow, but the […]
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Groups challenging city over river management
Several public interest groups have issued a direct challenge to Bakersfield over the Kern River alleging the city has not lived up to its responsibilities to address the public trust. Water Audit California, an advocacy group based in Napa, sent a letter to the Bakersfield Water Resources Department July 27...
Bakersfield Channel
This Weekend: Kern County warms up
Well it is the first weekend of the Kern County Fair and it is a warm one!. If you are heading to the fair this weekend, remember to drink water and stay hydrated. We saw mid to lower 80s this week and last in the Valley, but now back to those 90s.
Friday at the Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year the Carnival Warehouse website ranks the 50 best county fairs in the country. Kern County is ranked as number 22. The annual rankings by the website are based on attendance and “a special patented formula.” The website says the Kern County Fair had an attendance of almost 489 thousand […]
‘Husky migration’ is a temporary fix to breed’s problems in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s called the “husky migration and dogs from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center are moving north to find a better homes. The husky migration had more than 20 huskies lined up for their chance at a better life. “The husky migration. The whole idea was to try to migrate all of our […]
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered
There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
gogades.com
Bakersfield Takes 2nd Place out of 25 Teams
BAKERSFIELD, CA - The Renegade Cross Country team hosted their 2022 So Cal Previews for their third meet of the season at the Kern County Soccer Park on Friday, September 23rd. A total of 39 teams were out on ready to compete and get a feel for the course as Bakersfield will also be home to the So Cal Championships in November.
Bakersfield Californian
Food, jokes mark Senior Day at the Kern County Fair
Ilene Burks didn't get to the age of 95 without a healthy serving of common sense. When she got to Senior Day at the Kern County Fair on Friday morning, she knew just what to do: Get some food. "That's why you come to the fair," she said.
Bakersfield Californian
JOSE GASPAR: Arvin looks for a police chief — again
Help wanted: Police chief for the city of Arvin, a small rural community southeast of Bakersfield with a population of about 21,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Candidate must be good-looking, hardworking, open to the community, preferably bilingual (English and Spanish) and above all, squeaky clean. For the third...
Bakersfield Now
Dallas Grider's family speaks on West H.S. naming their field after him
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Thursday night, West High School honored late legendary football coach, Dallas Grider, by changing their field name to Dallas Grider field. Dallas Grider is considered by many to be the greatest football coach to ever come through West High School. He coached the Vikings from 1977-1984, finishing with a record of 77-7-2, winning three valley championships.
Bakersfield Californian
Berry draws fire for offering to buy up homes in McKittrick
A Kern County oil producer has stirred controversy by trying to buy up residential property in the McKittrick area in preparation for a buffer zone the state is placing between oil field operations and sensitive sites like homes. Berry Corp. recently sent out what it called fair-market offers to owners...
KGET 17
Amazon truck fire delaying traffic on northbound Highway 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An amazon truck’s rear wheels caught fire on northbound Highway 99 Monday morning causing traffic delays. The truck caught fire on northbound Highway 99 and Highway 119. Deputies have requested the bypass lane shut down for about an hour beginning at 8 a.m., followed...
Ride safety and new security detail at the Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fair safety is a serious topic that people across Kern County are concerned about. Whether it’s about the rides or security, people want to know, just how safe is the fair? Fair rides are known to have a negative stereotype. Big, dangerous and put together just a day or two before […]
