SNAP! — Village Fest

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Village Fest returned to the Kern County Museum Sept. 10 with plenty of live music, adult beverages, food and fun. Helping local children has long been the driving force behind the festival. Aside from its partnership with the museum, proceeds from Village Fest benefit CAREforKids.org, which funds the Children's Advocates Resource Endowment. Since 2005, it has granted $1.2 million to children's charities in Kern County.
Letter to the editor: Bakersfield lost a great man

Bakersfield lost a great man last weekend and he will be missed by many. Majid (Mo) Mojibi was a well-respected family man, businessman and philanthropist. He and his family have made enormous contributions to our local community over the past 40-plus years and his legacy will remain for years to come.
What you can expect at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fair is here and there’s a packed schedule full of fun and excitement for everyone to enjoy. The fair is back in Kern County. If you’re an animal lover check out the goats, cows, and other animals showcased throughout the week. There are other events like the new daily lumberjack […]
THE DISH: All's Fair in this dining adventure

With the Kern County Fair underway, it is only fitting that this column takes a look at some of the new fare. First off, I did not try the lobster nachos, which are new at Sharkey's this year. Having had the lobster fries in the past, I was in no rush to drop $20 on these nachos topped with an Alfredo sauce. Not saying I won't be back just to satisfy my curiosity, but I really want to see what they look like first.
Boy Scouts looking for Potato Booth volunteers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One food vendor that has been a staple at the Kern County Fair for years is asking for the community’s help to keep their stand up and running. The Potato Booth is vital to our local Boy Scouts. Sales from the potato booth not only help the organization grow, but the […]
LOIS HENRY: Groups challenging city over river management

Several public interest groups have issued a direct challenge to Bakersfield over the Kern River alleging the city has not lived up to its responsibilities to address the public trust. Water Audit California, an advocacy group based in Napa, sent a letter to the Bakersfield Water Resources Department July 27...
This Weekend: Kern County warms up

Well it is the first weekend of the Kern County Fair and it is a warm one!. If you are heading to the fair this weekend, remember to drink water and stay hydrated. We saw mid to lower 80s this week and last in the Valley, but now back to those 90s.
Friday at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year the Carnival Warehouse website ranks the 50 best county fairs in the country. Kern County is ranked as number 22. The annual rankings by the website are based on attendance and “a special patented formula.” The website says the Kern County Fair had an attendance of almost 489 thousand […]
PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered

There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
Bakersfield Takes 2nd Place out of 25 Teams

BAKERSFIELD, CA - The Renegade Cross Country team hosted their 2022 So Cal Previews for their third meet of the season at the Kern County Soccer Park on Friday, September 23rd. A total of 39 teams were out on ready to compete and get a feel for the course as Bakersfield will also be home to the So Cal Championships in November.
Food, jokes mark Senior Day at the Kern County Fair

Ilene Burks didn't get to the age of 95 without a healthy serving of common sense. When she got to Senior Day at the Kern County Fair on Friday morning, she knew just what to do: Get some food. "That's why you come to the fair," she said.
JOSE GASPAR: Arvin looks for a police chief — again

Help wanted: Police chief for the city of Arvin, a small rural community southeast of Bakersfield with a population of about 21,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Candidate must be good-looking, hardworking, open to the community, preferably bilingual (English and Spanish) and above all, squeaky clean. For the third...
Dallas Grider's family speaks on West H.S. naming their field after him

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Thursday night, West High School honored late legendary football coach, Dallas Grider, by changing their field name to Dallas Grider field. Dallas Grider is considered by many to be the greatest football coach to ever come through West High School. He coached the Vikings from 1977-1984, finishing with a record of 77-7-2, winning three valley championships.
Berry draws fire for offering to buy up homes in McKittrick

A Kern County oil producer has stirred controversy by trying to buy up residential property in the McKittrick area in preparation for a buffer zone the state is placing between oil field operations and sensitive sites like homes. Berry Corp. recently sent out what it called fair-market offers to owners...
Amazon truck fire delaying traffic on northbound Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An amazon truck’s rear wheels caught fire on northbound Highway 99 Monday morning causing traffic delays. The truck caught fire on northbound Highway 99 and Highway 119. Deputies have requested the bypass lane shut down for about an hour beginning at 8 a.m., followed...
Ride safety and new security detail at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fair safety is a serious topic that people across Kern County are concerned about. Whether it’s about the rides or security, people want to know, just how safe is the fair? Fair rides are known to have a negative stereotype. Big, dangerous and put together just a day or two before […]
