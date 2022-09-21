Read full article on original website
CVF publishes brief on how philanthropy can expand access to homeownership
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Foundation’s Insight Hub, its research-driven arm focused on providing insight to inform charitable giving, has published a brief on how charitable individuals can use their giving to expand access to homeownership for middle income Vermonters. The Insight Hub offers webinars, events, articles, videos, briefs, and peer-to-peer experiences that help philanthropists understand where their giving can make a difference.
Dolan, Erbe and Lucia join Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund
The Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund(link is external), a nonprofit organization focused on sustainable economic development, has announced three new hires: Kelly Dolan, as Farm to Plate network manager; Esther Erbe, as office manager and events coordinator; and Sydney Lucia, as grant and fund development manager. In her new position, Dolan...
AGC/VT receives second national award
Vermont Business Magazine It’s been a good 12 months for the Associated General Contractors of Vermont. A year ago, the Montpelier-based construction trade association was named the best AGC in the nation for its size. Last week they were named the fastest growing. They also specialize in Burgers and Brews.
Applications open for Working Lands Business Enhancement Grants
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Is your business a part of the farm and forest economy? Are you in need of funding for a capital project you've been planning? The Working Lands Enterprise Initiative has funding available through their Business Enhancement Grant, formerly known as the Standard Business Grant.
Governor Scott welcomes Canada ending border crossing mandates
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement in response to the Canadian government removing all vaccination, ArriveCan, and random COVID-19 testing requirements for border crossings, effective September 30, 2022:. “This is another welcomed development along our northern border with Canada. Removing barriers to cross border travel...
UVM Autism Collaborative receives $350,000 for rural autism outreach
Vermont Business Magazine A University of Vermont team focused on health care and research related to autism has received two awards totaling $350,000, through the Eugene Washington PCORI Engagement Awards program. The program is an initiative of the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI). The funds will support outreach with the...
New data layers add social variables to conservation design planning tool
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced a significant upgrade to its BioFinder planning and conservation mapping tool. New data layers will allow users to display socio-economic variables including per capita poverty, health insurance coverage, and a social vulnerability index alongside the ecological datasets from Vermont Conservation Design that currently populate BioFinder.
Attend Made in Vermont Marketplace, Oct 1-2
October 1 - 2, 2022. The Made in Vermont Marketplace is an extraordinary opportunity for Vermont companies to showcase their Made in Vermont products to an audience of thousands of prospective customers in one weekend. The trade show is dedicated to promoting the great variety of Vermont-made products . . . from furniture, specialty foods, clothing, wines and so much more! Only Vermont based companies that make their products in Vermont are eligible to exhibit.
This is a boom time for construction in Vermont
As long as a tight workforce, inflation and supply chain problems don’t get in the way. by Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Just try and find a contractor to install a new kitchen, or to even just fix a crack in your chimney, or a tradesman to do just about anything around the house, and you’ll begin to understand what it’s like to run a general contracting business in Vermont.
MENTOR Vermont launches One Million for Mentoring campaign
Rep. Taylor Small, P/D-Winooski Highlights Life-Saving Role of Youth Mentors. Vermont Business Magazine Mentoring advocates and youth mentoring program coordinators met last week to support the launch of MENTOR Vermont’s One Million for Mentoring campaign, urging Vermont lawmakers to provide increased funding for mentoring programs across the State. Rep....
