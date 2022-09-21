Read full article on original website
FOUR20 is opening its first Ontario location with a retail shop based in Kitchener. The Toronto-based company has also built an education platform for its employees that will be implemented in all new locations. The platform includes education on the latest product innovations and critical cannabis knowledge to ensure customers receive the best shopping experience in-store.
BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.26% at $0.24. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 13.93% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 10.03% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 8.58% at $0.38. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.57% at $2.32. Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down...
Health Canada receives applications concerning clinical trials on a regular basis. This time, the licensed producer of natural EU-GMP psilocybin and MDMA Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF together with ATMA Journey Centers say they intend to submit a Phase I clinical trial application (CTA) to document the safety of Optimi’s natural psilocybin biomass and MDMA in healthy patients.
Recently, Statistics Canada released July retail cannabis sales for the country. The reports showed that marijuana sales increased from June by 4.5% to C$394.8M. "The month was longer by 3.3%. June was revised from C$377.5 million to C$377.9 million. Sales rose 17.8% from a year earlier, down from June's 23.2% growth rate," states the report.
Scott Redman, the President and founder of Illinois Independent Craft Growers Association (IICGA,) was a guest speaker at The Benzinga Capital Cannabis Conference earlier this month. IICGA is the trade association for Illinois' independent craft grow licensees. IICGA's mission is to promote the independent craft growers in Illinois, provide education,...
