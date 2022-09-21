Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersColorado Springs, CO
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Watch a Comical Colorado Horse Completely Photobomb His Owner
This is one of my favorite horses ever and that's saying something. His name is Wesley. He's a 12-year-old Colorado horse who is known for comically photobombing his owner and I have a new video to prove it. This fun moment was just shared out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here's...
Local cat in the running to become America's Favorite Pet
A local Colorado Springs cat named Pluto is now in the running to become America's Favorite Pet with Animal Kingdom
Colorado Springs woman hosts benefit event after her son passed away from Proteus Syndrome
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Steers and Beers benefit event is set to take place Saturday in Colorado Springs to raise money for the Proteus Syndrome Foundation. Proteus Syndrome is a rare condition that involves atypical growth of the bones, skin and head, and can lead to a variety of other symptoms. It can The post Colorado Springs woman hosts benefit event after her son passed away from Proteus Syndrome appeared first on KRDO.
Salad Collective Absorbs Denver-Based Tokyo Joe’s
Salad Collective, the parent company of MAD Greens and Snappy Salads, will add a third health-centric brand to its group: Tokyo Joe’s
Colorado Cabin For Sale Was Built With Logs from an 1885 Wildfire
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern architecture. The perfect example...
Whataburger opening 2nd Colorado restaurant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a second location. Whataburger will open a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 6140 Dublin Blvd., on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. Led by operating partner Irving De La Cruz and director of operations Armando...
Moose killed, rider injured after motorcycle crash
A moose is dead and a motorcyclist is seriously injured after a collision occurred on Guanella Pass.
United to suspend nonstop service from Colorado Springs to LA
United Airlines will suspend nonstop service from Colorado Springs to Los Angeles starting Jan. 3. The change in service comes during ongoing pilot shortages, the recent arrival of Southwest to Colorado Springs and industry-wide challenges as airlines strive to return to pre-pandemic capacity levels, Colorado Springs Airport Director of Aviation Greg Phillips said.
Colorado sanctuary welcomes rarest wolf in the world
DIVIDE, Colo. — A pair of the rarest wolves in the world – with only about 260 total living in the wild and captivity – arrived this week at a sanctuary west of Colorado Springs. The 10-year-old American red wolves, named Van Gogh and Shawnee, were recently...
Take a Short Walk to a Former Colorado Family’s 1800s Homestead
There are several structures throughout Colorado that date all the way back to the 1800s and are still standing to this day. These preserved spots provide a peek at the Centennial State's historical past. One of these sites can be found inside Castlewood Canyon State Park. Located here, are the...
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
Pikes Peak Regional Air Show takes to the sky and draws big crowds after a three-year hiatus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The annual Pikes Peak Regional Air Show returns to the skies Saturday morning. The show has not been held since 2019, so the community is expected to come out in full force. 30,000 people are expected to attend throughout the weekend. Gates open at 8 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday The post Pikes Peak Regional Air Show takes to the sky and draws big crowds after a three-year hiatus appeared first on KRDO.
Witches and Warlocks descend on Quail Lake Sept. 25
COLORADO SPRINGS — Witches and warlocks will paddle their way to a spooky good time on Quail Lake to usher in the Halloween season. Dragonfly Paddle Yoga is hosting the Witches and Warlocks Halloween Paddle on Sunday, Sept. 25 starting at 10 a.m. at Quail Lake. Costumes are heavily encouraged and adult tickets are $20 […]
The McAllister House in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The McAllister House on Cascade Avenue was the first brick home built in Colorado Springs and is one of the oldest houses in the city. It was built in 1873 for MAJ Henry McAllister and his family. The home was designed by Philadelphia architect George Summers and is the only remaining Summers-designed building in Colorado Springs.
KKTV
Colorado Springs Golden Corral set to reopen after pandemic devastated the buffet business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News partner The Gazette is reporting Golden Corral Buffet & Grill is set to reopen in mid-October. 11 News confirmed the news with the general manager of the location on Thursday. The restaurant is located on the east side of the city near Powers and Palmer Park Boulevards at 1970 Waynoka Road.
KKTV
WATCH: Video of apparent aircraft east of Colorado Springs 9/20/22
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
Chile & Frijoles Festival to host balloon glow and jalapeño eating contest
PUEBLO — The 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival is ready to heat things up in Southern Colorado, as the popular event will kick off on Friday, Sept. 23 and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25. According to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, the event was established “…to promote the purchasing of local […]
Colorado state park to offer public firewood from forest thinning project
Colorado nights are getting cooler fast, with one state park hoping its freshly chopped wood will be put to use in your fireplace. According to officials, Mueller State Park will be offering firewood to the public, with that firewood coming from an ongoing forest-thinning project. The event is hosted by the 'Friends of Mueller State Park' group, which works to raise money for improvements to this Teller County destination.
Air Force readiness exercise stretches across Front Range this weekend
(Buckley Space Force Base) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 23, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) The 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard is conducting a readiness exercise at Buckley Space Force Base and Pueblo Regional Airport, Pueblo. The exercise is scheduled for Sept. 22-25.
KRDO
Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state
WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
