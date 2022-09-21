Read full article on original website
talentrecap.com
‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Season 8 Premieres with Two Iconic Unmaskings
The Masked Singer Season 8 premiered on Wednesday night with performances from four new celebrities. The show ended with the unmaskings of Knight and Hedgehog as legendary stars William Shatner and Eric Idle. Harp was crowned the first Queen of the season, but we’ll have to wait until next week to find out who’s under the Hummingbird costume.
The Cleaning Lady EPs Explain That Shocking Season 2 Premiere Casualty
Thony De La Rosa eliminated one big problem from her life during The Cleaning Lady‘s Season 2 premiere… then promptly added about half a dozen more. During Monday’s sophomore debut, Thony spent the hour in pursuit of husband Marco, who had kidnapped the pair’s son, Luca, and planned to take the boy out of the country. But when Thony finally met up with Marco at a nearby motel to discuss the situation — with her sister-in-law Fiona and nephew Chris in tow — the conversation got heated within minutes, and Chris accidentally killed Marco when he shoved the man, sending him...
‘Wednesday’: Tim Burton’s Addams Family Series Gets Netflix Premiere Date
Netflix has slotted a Thanksgiving week premiere for Wednesday, Tim Burton’s live-action Addams Family series. The series, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, debuts Wednesday, November 23 on the streaming network. Netflix also dropped the key art below. The coming-of-age comedy, written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Burton, stars Ortega as Wednesday Addams during her years at Nevermore Academy. It’s described as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery. In the series, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that...
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Was Rushed Out of Ballroom After Premiere Performance
Following Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars premiere, pro Sasha Farber revealed that he had been rushed out of the ballroom to undergo an emergency surgery. After his incredible performance, Farber revealed that he had to go straight to the dentist for an emergency surgery. Sasha Farber Underwent Emergency...
‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO Adds Five to Cast, Including Fiona Shaw and Christopher Eccleston
“True Detective” Season 4 is building out its main cast with the addition of five actors, Variety has learned. John Hawkes (“Deadwood,” “Winter’s Bone”), Christopher Eccleston (“Doctor Who,” “The Leftovers”), Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve,” “Harry Potter” franchise), Finn Bennett (“Domina,” “The Nevers”), and Anna Lambe (“Three Pines,” “Trickster”) have all joined the new season alongside previously announced leads Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Officially titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the official description for the new season reads as follows: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without...
A New ‘Butch and Sundance’-Themed TV Series Is Coming to Amazon
Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell are set to star in a new show inspired by the classic Western film, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the still-untitled series will premiere on Amazon, and Avengers' Anthony and Joe Russo of AGBO will serve as executive producers.
talentrecap.com
Who is the Hummingbird? ‘The Masked Singer’ Prediction & Clues!
The Masked Singer Season 8 is debuting an all-new format with more reveals and celebrities than ever! But the same wacky costumes, fun antics, and epic performances are here to stay. In each episode, we’ll see TWO unmaskings and only one will move on to the next round. The stakes are higher than ever!
Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Confirm ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Release Date, Theatrical Run
Channing Tatum will be stripping down on the big screen once again. The star of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” confirmed that the third film will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, Super Bowl weekend. The Steven Soderbergh-directed feature was originally slated to premiere on streaming platform HBO Max. Deadline reported that there will be a window between theatrical and streaming availability for the final “Magic Mike” installment. Lead star and producer Tatum previously teased that the third “Magic Mike” movie will be bigger, better, and sexier than ever. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Kid Singer Ansley Burns to Appear on ‘The Voice’ Season 22
Singer Ansley Burns, who reached the Semifinals on America’s Got Talent Season 14, recently announced that she auditioned for The Voice Season 22. Ansley was just 12 years old when she auditioned for AGT, and she’s now 16. AGT Star Ansley Burns Auditions for The Voice. Ansley auditioned...
talentrecap.com
‘The Masked Singer’ to Introduce Two Contestant Format on Vegas Night
This season of The Masked Singer has already proven to be filled with exciting new twists and minor ounces of confusion. It wouldn’t be The Masked Singer if the show didn’t change up their format each season. It seems like multiple episodes this season will feature two celebrity contestants as opposed to four.
Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’ Series, Starring Jenna Ortega, Sets Netflix Release Date
Thanksgiving is the new Halloween. Tim Burton and Netflix’s upcoming “Wednesday” series, the “Addams Family” spinoff starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, has gotten a release date. “Wednesday” will premiere all of its episodes on Nov. 23 — which happens to be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. In the series, Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her new psychic abilities and solve a murder mystery connected to her family’s past. “Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before,” Ortega said in a statement. “Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re...
talentrecap.com
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces First Guest Judge of Season 31
Dancing With the Stars recently announced their first guest judge of the season. DWTS judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli revealed that Grammy Award-winning artist Michael Bublé will appear on the panel this season. Michael Bublé is Guest Judging His Theme Week on DWTS. DWTS excitedly presents...
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’ to Tape Season 23 Blind Auditions in October
A new season of The Voice just kicked off this week, but Season 23 Blind Auditions are apparently set to start filming next month. This is a sign that the show will be back for a spring season, after only airing in the fall this year. The Voice to Begin...
TV Fanatic
Bridgerton Prequel: Netflix Unveils First Look at Queen Charlotte
The Bridgerton universe is expanding. As previously reported, a spinoff centered on Queen Charlotte is in the works. And now we have our first look. Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.
Horror Film ‘Spoonful Of Sugar’ Acquired By AMC Networks’ Shudder Streaming Service
Shudder, the streaming service for horror, has announced that they’ve acquired the psychological horror film Spoonful of Sugar ahead of its premiere at Fantastic Fest. The movie will premiere on the streaming platform in 2023 in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. “With Spoonful of Sugar, Mercedes Bryce Morgan delivers an incisive psychological horror laced with nightmarish visions of hallucinogenic beauty. We can’t wait for Shudder members to take the trip,” said Craig Engler, General Manager, Shudder. Spoonful of Sugar is Morgan’s second feature. The film is written by Leah Saint Marie (Price of Honor) and stars Morgan Saylor (Homeland),...
Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Warner Bros. TV Developing Roller Skating Comedy ‘Rollin’ for HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)
Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions and Pharrell Williams’ i am OTHER have partnered on a new series for HBO Max. The half-hour, single-camera comedy, titled “Rollin,’” is in development under Hillman Grad’s overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. According to the official logline, the series centers on “an easily corruptible newbie skater and her ragtag rink crew who find drive and deliverance on the hardwood at an ATL skating rink known for its good music, food, vibes and stellar stunts. They soon discover that walking away from your past is easier said than done — but as all skaters learn, when...
talentrecap.com
Harry Styles Earns Special Honor as He Ends Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Residency
Former One Direction star Harry Styles marked a huge achievement on Wednesday as he finished a 15-show sold-out residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Styles got emotional as he spoke to fans about the accomplishment. Harry Styles Ends Sold-Out Madison Square Garden Residency. Before the encore of...
New House Of The Dragon teaser revealed Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke's grand debut
We're now at the halfway point of House of the Dragon season 1, and that means there's going to be a major character change. Milly Alcock and Emily Carey's time playing Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower is seemingly at an end after the release of episode 5 this week.
