Therapeutic horseback riding organization to visit Truist Field Tuesday night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kids Rein, a therapeutic horseback riding non-profit organization, will be at Truist Field Tuesday night, Sept. 27, at the Charlotte Knights baseball team's Community Corner. "The Charlotte Knights are proud to support awareness campaigns of local non-profits through our Community Corner program," Abbey Miller, Charlotte Knights...
Developer breaks ground on active-adult community in Indian Land
Indian Land, S.C. — A group plotting residential projects that target residents ages 55 and older has broken ground on a community in the region. Arden announced that it has broken ground on Arden at Indian Land, a 128-unit active-adult project at 9885 Harrisburg Road. The building will be four stories and 152,000 square feet, including one- and two-bedroom units for rent. The project is expected to be completed and open in 2024.
Denial of Mooresville apartment rezoning could impact residents of mobile-home park
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville commissioners have denied a rezoning request for a new residential project. The decision has been met with scrutiny from developers over its merits and the potential impact on residents of the mobile-home park currently at the site. At its meeting on Sept. 19, the town’s...
Woman rushed to the hospital on her wedding day gets a special ceremony at Novant Health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the day most girls dream about as a child, your wedding day. For Ashley Haas, her wedding date was especially meaningful. You see, Haas was set to get married on Aug.15, which is her father's birthday and the anniversary of her grandfather's passing. Novant Health...
Why are fewer people buying convertibles?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are fewer people buying convertibles?. Sales of traditional drop-tops and roadsters have plummeted in the US to less than 100,000 vehicles annually. That's down from over 300,000 back in 2006. A century ago, nearly all cars were open-aired or convertibles and a hardtop was a...
'It never gets easy' | Iredell County Animal Shelter workers share the stress they feel daily but why they keep coming back
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The people who work at Iredell County Animal Services do it for their passion and love for the animals there that are trying to find their forever homes. Unfortunately, when those same workers realize some of those pets won't find a family, they go through...
Kannapolis police searching for kid who's great at coloring
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Creative kids unite! The Kannapolis Police Department is holding a children's coloring contest. Children who live in Kannapolis and are between the ages of 4 and 10 are asked to print the designated coloring page online here and color it using any type of coloring material they'd like.
Rare Rembrandt drawings on display at North Carolina museum
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After years of anticipation, a collection of rarely exhibited drawings by Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn is now on display at the Ackland Art Museum. The Ackland’s newest exhibit, “Drawn to Life: Master Drawings from the Age of Rembrandt in the Peck Collection” includes dozens of 17th and 18th-century drawings by Dutch and Flemish artists, including five sketches by Rembrandt, who died in 1669.
WCNC
The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is back in person
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is right around the corner. Here to tell us more about how you can take part is Dan Soto. This event is a special one and highly anticipated. It’s a special event because the Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is BACK TOGETHER...
A possible Whataburger in Charlotte has residents drooling
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Say it ain't so! Whataburger, the beloved Texas burger chain, may be opening up a location in Charlotte. A pre-submittal meeting plan filed by Lee Johnson of Kimco Realty asks the city to meet about developing a former Suntrust Bank property into a Whataburger in the Tyvola Square shopping center, which is located at 5301 South Boulevard in Charlotte near Tyvola Road.
WCNC
Ban on 'source of income discrimination' expands in Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is joining Charlotte in an effort to protect low-income residents. The Board of County Commissioners has passed a policy mirroring Charlotte’s ban on "source of income discrimination." While the new policy aims to prevent discrimination against tenants that pay rent with vouchers or...
Cheesecake Factory adding restaurant in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village, building permit shows
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Rumors about the Cheesecake Factory adding a location at Birkdale Village in Huntersville are gaining traction. A pending building permit has been filed in Mecklenburg County for a project called Birkdale Village Cheesecake Factory. It lists 8701 Townley Road as the address. That 8,579-square-foot space was...
Chronicle Mill apartments in Belmont set for long-awaited opening in October
BELMONT, N.C. — Nearly a decade after developers John and Jennifer Church purchased the Chronicle Mill site in Belmont, residents will soon begin moving into the apartments at that adaptive-reuse project. John Church spoke at a Gaston Business Association breakfast event this morning and said that the Chronicle Mill...
WCNC
In most cases, oil diffusers are not dangerous for pets if they smell them
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With fall here, we all love that autumn scent, and many of us will be lighting candles or plugging in diffusers with essential owners. One pet owner has a warning on Facebook that these diffusers can harm your pets. A Facebook post gives a warning to...
Mooresville solar company reportedly shuts down amid lawsuits, Generac dispute
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville-based Pink Energy appears to have closed its “doors completely and permanently,” according to a letter to employees yesterday published by an Indiana television station. The company had laid off 1,100 employees, about half of its workforce, since May. Those layoffs followed a raft...
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country
As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
New Goodwill Store opens in Denver, NC
DENVER, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is expanding in the Carolinas once again. The company opened its sixth new store of 2022 in Denver, North Carolina on Friday, marking the nonprofit’s 30th store in the greater Charlotte region. The new store in Denver brings 30...
WCNC
Breakaway Charlotte is this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Breakaway Music Festival is coming to the zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, beginning September 30th and going through October 1st. The weekend will be full of exciting music. The musical performances to look forward to include: Kygo, Illenium, Tiësto, Quinn XCII, John...
Area near Crowders Mountain to get developed, city council votes
GASTONIA, N.C. — This week, the Gastonia City Council unanimously voted to rezone an area of Crowders Mountain to pave the way for a new development to be built. The 285.22-acre development, which will be between South Myrtle School Road and Archie Whitesides Road just south of West Franklin Boulevard, would include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space and has enough room for as many as 360 different types of multi-family dwelling types like apartments and space for as many as 500 single-family houses or townhomes.
