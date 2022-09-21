ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Therapeutic horseback riding organization to visit Truist Field Tuesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kids Rein, a therapeutic horseback riding non-profit organization, will be at Truist Field Tuesday night, Sept. 27, at the Charlotte Knights baseball team's Community Corner. "The Charlotte Knights are proud to support awareness campaigns of local non-profits through our Community Corner program," Abbey Miller, Charlotte Knights...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Developer breaks ground on active-adult community in Indian Land

Indian Land, S.C. — A group plotting residential projects that target residents ages 55 and older has broken ground on a community in the region. Arden announced that it has broken ground on Arden at Indian Land, a 128-unit active-adult project at 9885 Harrisburg Road. The building will be four stories and 152,000 square feet, including one- and two-bedroom units for rent. The project is expected to be completed and open in 2024.
INDIAN LAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Statesville, NC
Hickory, NC
Real Estate
Hickory, NC
Business
City
Hickory, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Hickory, NC
Government
WCNC

Why are fewer people buying convertibles?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are fewer people buying convertibles?. Sales of traditional drop-tops and roadsters have plummeted in the US to less than 100,000 vehicles annually. That's down from over 300,000 back in 2006. A century ago, nearly all cars were open-aired or convertibles and a hardtop was a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Kannapolis police searching for kid who's great at coloring

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Creative kids unite! The Kannapolis Police Department is holding a children's coloring contest. Children who live in Kannapolis and are between the ages of 4 and 10 are asked to print the designated coloring page online here and color it using any type of coloring material they'd like.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Rare Rembrandt drawings on display at North Carolina museum

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After years of anticipation, a collection of rarely exhibited drawings by Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn is now on display at the Ackland Art Museum. The Ackland’s newest exhibit, “Drawn to Life: Master Drawings from the Age of Rembrandt in the Peck Collection” includes dozens of 17th and 18th-century drawings by Dutch and Flemish artists, including five sketches by Rembrandt, who died in 1669.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ridgeview#Jnr Development#Amazon Fire Tv
WCNC

The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is back in person

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is right around the corner. Here to tell us more about how you can take part is Dan Soto. This event is a special one and highly anticipated. It’s a special event because the Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is BACK TOGETHER...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

A possible Whataburger in Charlotte has residents drooling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Say it ain't so! Whataburger, the beloved Texas burger chain, may be opening up a location in Charlotte. A pre-submittal meeting plan filed by Lee Johnson of Kimco Realty asks the city to meet about developing a former Suntrust Bank property into a Whataburger in the Tyvola Square shopping center, which is located at 5301 South Boulevard in Charlotte near Tyvola Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Instagram
Statesville Record & Landmark

New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed

Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country

As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New Goodwill Store opens in Denver, NC

DENVER, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is expanding in the Carolinas once again. The company opened its sixth new store of 2022 in Denver, North Carolina on Friday, marking the nonprofit’s 30th store in the greater Charlotte region. The new store in Denver brings 30...
DENVER, NC
WCNC

Breakaway Charlotte is this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Breakaway Music Festival is coming to the zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, beginning September 30th and going through October 1st. The weekend will be full of exciting music. The musical performances to look forward to include: Kygo, Illenium, Tiësto, Quinn XCII, John...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Area near Crowders Mountain to get developed, city council votes

GASTONIA, N.C. — This week, the Gastonia City Council unanimously voted to rezone an area of Crowders Mountain to pave the way for a new development to be built. The 285.22-acre development, which will be between South Myrtle School Road and Archie Whitesides Road just south of West Franklin Boulevard, would include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space and has enough room for as many as 360 different types of multi-family dwelling types like apartments and space for as many as 500 single-family houses or townhomes.
GASTONIA, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy