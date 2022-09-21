ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kickoff time announced for LSU's contest vs. Tennessee on Oct. 8

The Tigers won’t have the benefit of a night game at Death Valley in what could be one of the toughest matchups of the season. On Monday, the SEC announced game times for Week 6 matchups, and LSU’s home game against Tennessee on Oct. 8 will be an 11 a.m. CT local kickoff in Baton Rouge on ESPN. Despite the fact that the Vols will likely still be ranked in the top 10 entering this game, CBS chose Auburn–Georgia and Alabama–Texas A&M for its afternoon/night doubleheader.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Post and Courier

‘Biggest win in Kingstree history,’ coach says of win over Lamar

Asked late Friday night how he would sum up a high school football game like Kingstree’s 22-18 homecoming victory over Lamar, beaming Coach Brian Smith started with one word. “Amazing!” he said. Then, because hyperbole is the greatest thing ever, he reached higher. “I mean, biggest win in...
LAMAR, SC
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian: Florida school closure information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will...
FLORIDA STATE

