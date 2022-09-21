Read full article on original website
Related
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Kickoff time announced for LSU's contest vs. Tennessee on Oct. 8
The Tigers won’t have the benefit of a night game at Death Valley in what could be one of the toughest matchups of the season. On Monday, the SEC announced game times for Week 6 matchups, and LSU’s home game against Tennessee on Oct. 8 will be an 11 a.m. CT local kickoff in Baton Rouge on ESPN. Despite the fact that the Vols will likely still be ranked in the top 10 entering this game, CBS chose Auburn–Georgia and Alabama–Texas A&M for its afternoon/night doubleheader.
How LaVell Edwards played a hand on both sides of BYU-Utah State rivarly
The former Aggie offensive lineman and linebacker who later became the legendary head coach at BYU was a key figure in the rivalry game — in Logan and Provo
The Post and Courier
‘Biggest win in Kingstree history,’ coach says of win over Lamar
Asked late Friday night how he would sum up a high school football game like Kingstree’s 22-18 homecoming victory over Lamar, beaming Coach Brian Smith started with one word. “Amazing!” he said. Then, because hyperbole is the greatest thing ever, he reached higher. “I mean, biggest win in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Ian: Florida school closure information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will...
Comments / 0