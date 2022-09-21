Read full article on original website
Disney has 11 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
Cinema Blend
Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress
Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
TVOvermind
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
12 Actors Who Have Played More Than One Character In The MCU
Some Marvel movie actors have had the honor of playing dual roles (or more) in the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Best non-Marvel/DC superhero universes
There are superhero worlds to celebrate in comics outside of DC and Marvel, and these are the best. Did you know there are superhero universes other than the DC and Marvel Comics ones?. With the continued multimedia domination of heroes from the 'Big Two' - think Spider-Man: No Way Home,...
Gizmodo
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Merch Gives Us a Look at Ironheart's Final Suit
Producer Barbara Broccoli wants the next James Bond to last a while. The Flash’s final season has found a new Captain Boomerang. Plus, get another look at Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who exit, and what’s coming on The Handmaid’s Tale and Rick & Morty. Spoilers, away!. Wicked.
James Earl Jones Has Retired from Voicing Darth Vader, Signed Over Rights to Recreate His Voice
It’s the end of an era in a galaxy far, far away. James Earl Jones, who voiced Darth Vader for over 40 years, has officially retired from the role. Though the 91-year-old actor was credited with voicing the iconic villain in the Disney+ limited series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” the show’s release was accompanied by speculation about whether he actually recorded any new dialogue for the show. As it turns out, he didn’t, though he still participated in the project. A new story in Vanity Fair reveals that Jones allowed the show’s producers to recreate his voice using a combination of archival footage...
epicstream.com
Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel
A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
Is it time to put Sony’s Spider-Man Universe out of its misery?
Imagine if Lord of the Rings were like Marvel. Frodo, Bilbo and the elves would be able to frolic together happily through the Shire, and take on big bad Sauron. But due to complicated legal machinations by lawyers in the late 90s, the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm and the Lonely Mountain would need to exist in their very own, entirely separate film and TV universe, while Gollum might find himself being written out altogether. Only if various suits met up to thrash out deals that allowed all of the above to appear together would they be able to do so – otherwise never the twain shall meet, and all that.
The best Marvel characters of all time ranked
How do you pick the best Marvel characters in the publisher's history? Here's how
thedigitalfix.com
A secret Marvel movie has been delayed to 2024
There’s a lot coming up for Marvel Phase 5 and Phase 6. Numerous action movies and Marvel series, from Fantastic Four to Blade and Avengers 5. One Marvel movie remains untitled, and it was curiously moved back a few months. Disney rejigged its entire slate recently, making room for...
ComicBook
New Cloverfield Movie Gets a Director
A new Cloverfield movie is reportedly in the works, according to Deadline, with the outlet noting that the series has tapped Under the Shadow director Babak Anvari to helm the upcoming installment with Joe Barton serving as writer. Understandably, given the secretive nature of the franchise as a whole, there are no further updates on what the plot of the adventure could be, or even if it will serve as a sequel, prequel, or spinoff to the previous three films in the series. Additionally, with the last film, The Cloverfield Paradox, debuting on Netflix, it's unknown if the project will be developed for a theatrical release or for a streaming service.
wegotthiscovered.com
A breakdown of Phase Four’s big bads neatly sums up the MCU’s ongoing villain problem
Does the Marvel Cinematic Universe still have a villain problem? It’s been one of the biggest criticisms of Kevin Feige’s all-conquering franchise since its inception 14 years ago, and it’s an argument that’s nowhere near finished. While the long-running superhero series has rectified a lot of...
ComicBook
Strange World: New Trailer Released for Disney Animated Movie
Disney has released a new trailer and poster for its upcoming animated sci-fi movie Strange World. Hailing from Walt Disney Animation Studios, the film follows a family of legendary explorers, the Clades. Together, they visit an uncharted and dangerous land. They're joined by a crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and other ravenous creatures. "Inspired by classic adventure stories," said director Don Hall in a press release, "'Strange World' is an original animated adventure/comedy about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wondrous and oftentimes hostile world." You can see the trailer above.
20 Jokes About Spirit Halloween Stores That Are Spookily Accurate And Hilarious
Sorry, pumpkin spice lattes, but the real sign of fall is the orange Spirit Halloween sign being hung up.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain Marvel’ star Brie Larson blasts off in new ‘Fortnite’ teaser
Marvel Cinematic Universe star Brie Larson is ready to hit the stratosphere in the latest teaser for her role in Fortnite. After weeks of speculation, Larson was confirmed to have joined the cast of Fortnite’s latest season, Paradise, in an important role. Not too dissimilar from her Captain Marvel role, she’ll be playing a mysterious superpowered individual called The Paradigm. Sept. 19 saw Larson first share the news, with her now posting even more promotional material for Epic Games.
ComicBook
Avatar Re-Release Includes Surprise Post-Credits Footage of The Way of Water
Avatar returns to theaters with an exclusive post-credits sneak peek at James Cameron's coming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, according to first reactions on social media. The remastered Avatar re-release — which hits U.S. theaters for a two-week engagement on September 23, ahead of the December 16 opening of Avatar 2 — features "never-before-seen" footage in addition to an upgrade in 4K High Dynamic Range. According to one report from a moviegoer who attended the September 21 re-release in France: "We are treated to a breathtaking scene [of] the marine life of Pandora."
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans desperate to know if ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ set a unique cinematic record
As the sixth highest-grossing release of all-time that netted $1.9 billion at the box office, everyone is fully aware that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home set a huge number of box office records. However, it’s an altogether different sort of benchmark that’s captured the imagination of the fandom.
