El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
After the EP Chihuahuas Big Win Means Lighting the Field on Fire
People rarely hear about any sort of staff lighting up a field on fire on purpose ever. All I got to say is people who are El Paso Chihuahuas season ticket holders sure are lucky. The El Paso Chihuahuas sure played a damn good game this past Saturday. But the...
Why the El Paso Star on the Mountain Won’t Be Lit Up This Week
El Paso's Star on the Mountain. When you see it, you know you are home. It’s been a daily part of our evening skyline since April 1993. But if you've looked towards the Franklins at night these last few days, you may have noticed the iconic symbol has gone dark.
El Paso’s Halloween Parade Returns In 2022 To Scare Up Family Fun
El Paso's annual Halloween Parade returns to Album Park to enjoy some good family fun in October. For the last 37 years, it's been a tradition for El Paso families to gather at Album Park for the annual Halloween parade hosted by our partner station KLAQ. Last year alone, over...
Local Tux Shop Reaches Out To El Paso Teen After Viral Homecoming Proposal Video
I am a strong believer in the phrase, “After every storm there is a rainbow,” and that proved to be correct for one El Paso teen who was in a near-fatal accident earlier this month. I previously shared the story of Franklin High School Junior Lucas Torres and...
22-Year-Old El Pasoan Goes TikTok Viral Thanks To Karaoke Video
One local El Pasoan has gone viral on TikTok after posting a karaoke video that gained nearly 4 million views overnight. Watch this 22-year-old (@tumadreautin) from El Paso impress the heck out of TikTok when the "Spirit of Shaggy" overcomes him during karaoke night. Imagine going to bed with only...
El Paso Streetcar Ghost Tours Back with Octoboo Frightseeing Adventures
El Paso Streetcar is going to ghost you in October, but not in the rejected without closure kind of way. More like in the Historically Haunted Trolly Ghost Tour way. And below you'll find details on how and when you can RSVP your seat for the frightfully fun street car ride.
El Paso’s Les Do Makeup Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl ‘Kaeli’
El Paso's famous social media star Les Do Makeup has given birth to her second child, a healthy baby girl named Kaeli. We, along with her fans, have been on baby watch for the last few weeks anticipating the arrival of Les Do Makeup's second baby. Finally, after a couple...
El Paso Zoo Celebrates The Birth Of Baby Mongolian
A newborn horse is calling the El Paso Zoo home now!. Back in July the El Paso Zoo celebrated the birth of a baby Sumatran Orangutan and now they are celebrating the birth of a Przewalski's horse. “We are thrilled to welcome a new female to our Przewalski's horse family,”...
Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event
Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
Last Thursdays El Paso Hosting Popular Tour Of 3D Balloon Murals
Last Thursdays El Paso returns with another immersive art walk across town, including a tour of the famous 3D mylar balloon murals created by local artist Tino Ortega. On the last Thursday of the month, join Last Thursdays El Paso in partnership with Visit El Paso and local artist Tino Ortega to discover the meaning behind some of El Paso's most famous murals created to unite our community.
The Retro House Airbnb Is Giving Off Fun ’80s Vibes In NE El Paso
A new Airbnb is giving off nostalgic vibes as The Retro House opens in El Paso. My Experience Matters is back with a new themed Airbnb that will catapult you in time with its throwback vibe, a Retro House located in Northeast El Paso. My Experience Matters is a local...
Enjoy a Free Movie Outdoors at an Unusual Spot In East El Paso
Tons of El Pasoans enjoy movie nights especially when it is outdoors. During the summer time is when the community of El Paso gets ready for movies outside under the sky. Sadly, summertime is almost coming to an end this week. But just because summer is almost over doesn't mean the movies outdoors have to be too.
City Manager: City Still Trying to Entice Great Wolf Lodge or Kalahari Resort to Come to El Paso
City Manager Tommy Gonzalez isn’t giving up on his dream of El Paso one day having a resort. In an interview with one of the local news stations Gonzalez revealed the city still wants Great Wolf Lodge to build a waterpark resort here. And if not Great Wolf than a Kalahari Resort will do.
Halloween Fanatics In El Paso Rejoice for This Spooky Light Show
The El Paso community can look forward to a Halloween light show that is coming soon. If you have always enjoyed the Christmas light show at Fred Loya, you will enjoy this Halloween spectacular. Now Halloween is still quite a ways away but everyone in El Paso loves to celebrate...
A Stunning Salvador Dali Art Exhibit Opens In El Paso This Month
A stunning art exhibit featuring the illustrations of Salvador Dali opens this month in El Paso. Salvador Dali was a Spanish Surrealist painter whose iconic style and eccentric personality made him one of the most influential surrealist artists of the 20th century; he is best known for his most famous painting, The Persistence of Memory (1931), depicting limp melting watches.
The Wait Is Over Monkey Rock Family Fun Center Opens In October
Party like an animal when Monkey Rock opens to the public located at the former vacant Sears space at Sunland Park Mall this fall. The highly anticipated 50,000 square-foot entertainment center will feature 4 LED back lite rock wall stations with two coconut tree climbs, 9-hodden holes of blacklight putt-putt, an arcade, mini-golf, ten bowling lanes, trampolines, Hologate VR, and many more attractions.
EPFD Is Hosting a Fun Fire Fest Event That’s Free for the Family
There is an event coming up that could benefit the entire family and that is free to attend. If you have at all been curious about the Fire Fighters' work environment you can learn more about it in October. Now I only say the entire family could benefit because of...
Fun Fall Activities You Can Do With the Kids This Weekend In and Around El Paso
Fall has arrived, and you know what that means: time to start your Christmas shopping. Kidding. Kind of. Now that autumn is officially here it's hard not to get a little giddy over hoodie and shorts weather and its related outdoor activities. Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and haunted houses, is what fall feels is all about, and you can do all of them this weekend.
Tea2Go TeaN’ergy Announces Grand Opening Date For East El Paso Location
Tea lovers rejoice! Tea2Go TeaN’ergy has finally announced a date for the grand opening of one of their four El Paso locations. You may have seen the huge billboards off I-10 near Cielo Vista Mall teasing that the tea shop would soon be opening its El Paso locations this Summer.
El Pasoans Would Love To See These Local Restaurants Open Up In Our Airport
Traveling. It’s all fun and games until you’re stuck in an airport because of delays and the airport you’re at doesn’t have the best restaurant or store options!. Now, I’m not much of an airplane traveler. I prefer road trips, but I have traveled a few times and I have witnessed some pretty amazing airports!
