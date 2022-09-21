ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Zoo Celebrates The Birth Of Baby Mongolian

A newborn horse is calling the El Paso Zoo home now!. Back in July the El Paso Zoo celebrated the birth of a baby Sumatran Orangutan and now they are celebrating the birth of a Przewalski's horse. “We are thrilled to welcome a new female to our Przewalski's horse family,”...
EL PASO, TX
#El Paso Rhinos#Jerseys#Serape#Hispanic Heritage Month#The New Mexico Ice Wolves
93.1 KISS FM

Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event

Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Last Thursdays El Paso Hosting Popular Tour Of 3D Balloon Murals

Last Thursdays El Paso returns with another immersive art walk across town, including a tour of the famous 3D mylar balloon murals created by local artist Tino Ortega. On the last Thursday of the month, join Last Thursdays El Paso in partnership with Visit El Paso and local artist Tino Ortega to discover the meaning behind some of El Paso's most famous murals created to unite our community.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

A Stunning Salvador Dali Art Exhibit Opens In El Paso This Month

A stunning art exhibit featuring the illustrations of Salvador Dali opens this month in El Paso. Salvador Dali was a Spanish Surrealist painter whose iconic style and eccentric personality made him one of the most influential surrealist artists of the 20th century; he is best known for his most famous painting, The Persistence of Memory (1931), depicting limp melting watches.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

The Wait Is Over Monkey Rock Family Fun Center Opens In October

Party like an animal when Monkey Rock opens to the public located at the former vacant Sears space at Sunland Park Mall this fall. The highly anticipated 50,000 square-foot entertainment center will feature 4 LED back lite rock wall stations with two coconut tree climbs, 9-hodden holes of blacklight putt-putt, an arcade, mini-golf, ten bowling lanes, trampolines, Hologate VR, and many more attractions.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Fun Fall Activities You Can Do With the Kids This Weekend In and Around El Paso

Fall has arrived, and you know what that means: time to start your Christmas shopping. Kidding. Kind of. Now that autumn is officially here it's hard not to get a little giddy over hoodie and shorts weather and its related outdoor activities. Corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and haunted houses, is what fall feels is all about, and you can do all of them this weekend.
EL PASO, TX
