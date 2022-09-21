ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tvinsider.com

Ask Matt: Sad Goodbyes to Longtime TV Favorites

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys

The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Variety

‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Addresses Series Exit: ‘I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning’

Michael Fishman has released a statement regarding his departure from ABC’s “The Conners” ahead of the show’s fifth season. “It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner,” Fishman said in a statement to People. “It’s every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics.” “While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career,” he continued. “While I was told I would not be returning for season 5,...
Variety

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
Deadline

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Charlotte Meets King George In Clip From ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series

UPDATED with video: A day after releasing a first-look image of young Charlotte (You can see it below), Netflix has unveiled the first-look clip from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the upcoming Bridgerton prequel limited series from Shonda Rhimes. It was unveiled during the streamer’s global Tudum fan event Saturday. The scene opens with Young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, attempting to climb over the garden wall to escape her future fate, when she is interrupted by Young King George (Corey Mylchreest) and asks his assistance to help her over the wall “to help a lady in distress.” Not knowing...
StyleCaster

Mariska Hargitay’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Makes From ‘Law & Order’—Her Salary Is 6 Figures

Since TV debut as Detective Olivia Benson, fans have wondered about Mariska Hargitay’s net worth and how much she makes on Law & Order: SVU. It’s no secret that Hargitay is one of the highest paid actresses in TV. She made her debut as Olivia Benson, a detective (now a captain) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in September 1999. The show—which has been on TV for more than 22 seasons—won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Hargitay in 2006. (She became the first main cast member from any Law &...
Page Six

Chris Noth returns to acting after scandal

Chris Noth made his way back to the stage on Saturday after facing sexual assault allegations earlier this year. But this time, it was way off- Broadway. Noth produced, directed and starred in a one-night reading of Eugene Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., and we’re told he was a “consummate stage actor.” “It was well-received. He received a standing ovation at the end,” a source told Page Six. Noth cast local talent for the sold-out production and worked with producer Elizabeth Aspenlieder. He teased the modern classic on social media by posting an interview...
Entertainment Weekly

Fleishman Is in Trouble stars Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes in a new kind of relationship drama

When it comes to the series adaptation of her book, Fleishman Is in Trouble, showrunner and scribe Taffy Brodesser-Akner says viewers can expect a relationship drama unlike any they've seen before. Like the novel, the eight-episode series of the same name follows Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), a man who wakes up one morning to find that his new ex-wife, Rachel (Claire Danes), has dropped his children off a day early for his custodial weekend, and then just doesn't return. Lizzy Caplan plays Libby, one of Toby's closest friends.
The Independent

Jon Hamm gave up 60 per cent of Fletch salary to make latest sequel happen

Jon Hamm gave up 60 per cent of his salary to finance three extra days of filming on Confess, Fletch.The new sequel follows on from crime comedies Fletch (1985) and Fletch Lives (1989). It is based on Gregory Mcdonald’s 1976 novel of the same name and is the first movie in the series not to star Chevy Chase in the lead role – which has now been taken over by Mad Men star Hamm.In a new interview with Uproxx, director Greg Mottola said that the money that Miramax was able provide for the film only covered 27 days of...
Variety

‘The Crown’ Season 5 Sets Netflix Premiere Date

Netflix has revealed the premiere date for “The Crown” Season 5 during its online Tudum fan event on Saturday. The dramatized series about the British Royal Family is set to return on Nov. 9 with an entirely new cast. Imelda Staunton (“Harry Potter”) takes over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II while Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”) will play her husband, Prince Philip. Meanwhile Dominic West (“The Affair”) will play Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki (“Tenet”) will portray Princess Diana, Lesley Manville (“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”) joins as the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, and Jonny Lee Miller (“Elementary”) stars as Prime...
TVLine

Shadow and Bone Season 2: Wylan, Nikolai and More Arrive in New Teaser

“I’m a Sun Summoner,” Alina declares in a new teaser for Shadow and Bone Season 2. As part of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum on Saturday, the streamer unveiled a first look at the upcoming season, featuring Alina, Mal and more gearing up for the epic fight against Kirigan aka the Darkling. We also got our first glimpse at the incoming cast members, which includes The Witcher’s Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks; Patrick Gibson (The OA) as Nikolai Lantsov, the son of Ravkan king Alexander III with his own private fleet; Anna Leong Brophy (Traces, Ragdoll) as Tamar Kir-Bataar, a Heartrender and close...
