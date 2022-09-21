Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
All Aboard the Butter Train: How Rail Changed the Dairy Industry
It has been a while since I have written a history piece, much to my chagrin, but the current goings on in the industry have necessitated I write about other things. Today’s column will reintroduce some dairy history in a recount of what has been termed by some as the “Butter Train.”
Lancaster Farming
Silo Fires Persist in Lancaster County
Silo fires continue to be a problem, especially in Lancaster County, as drought conditions resulted in drier corn ahead of silage season. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, said he has reports of 10 silo fires since late August, including two this week that occurred in Brecknock Township in Lancaster County less than a mile apart. Most of the fires are in the Lancaster area, and eight of them were the direct result of dry silage, Rickenbach said.
