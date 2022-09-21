ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

'Finally!' Brothers of Italy Militants in Tears After Victory

ROME (Reuters) - At 2:30 a.m. came the moment that militants of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party had been waiting for, when their leader Giorgia Meloni appeared at the luxury hotel in Rome housing her electoral headquarters. A roar went up as Meloni began to speak, recalling the sacrifices...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Biden to Host French President Emmanuel Macron at First State Dinner

Nearly a year after President Joe Biden ruffled French feathers over a surprise nuclear submarine deal with Australia, the White House is offering France the highest diplomatic social invite: Biden's first state visit to the White House, an elaborate affair that includes a fancy state dinner, talks between the two world leaders and other events.
POTUS
US News and World Report

Pakistan's Finance Minister Says He Will Formally Resign From Role

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Sunday he planned to formally resign from the role, a change that comes as the country grapples with an economic crisis exacerbated by destructive flooding. "I have verbally resigned as Finance Minister," Ismail said in a Tweet, adding that he had...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Czech Opposition Party Wins Most Major Cities in Local Election

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's opposition ANO party won most of the country's major cities in municipal elections seen as a test for the ruling coalition's handling of the energy crisis. The Czech Republic, similar to other European Union member countries, has been struggling with soaring...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Leader#British#Progressive Labour Party#Cabinet#Fairmont Southampton#The One Bermuda Alliance
US News and World Report

India's Congress Party Likely to Get First Non-Gandhi Chief in 25 Years

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's main opposition Congress party is likely to elect a new party president from outside the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty for the first time in nearly 25 years, as it looks for a reset ahead of the next election to compete with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Formed 137...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

The AP Interview: Marcos Wants to 'Reintroduce' Philippines

NEW YORK (AP) — Looking to “reintroduce the Philippines" to the world, new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ambitious plans for his nation on the international stage and at home — if, that is, the twin specters of pandemic and climate change can be overcome or at least managed.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy