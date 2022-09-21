Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
'Finally!' Brothers of Italy Militants in Tears After Victory
ROME (Reuters) - At 2:30 a.m. came the moment that militants of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party had been waiting for, when their leader Giorgia Meloni appeared at the luxury hotel in Rome housing her electoral headquarters. A roar went up as Meloni began to speak, recalling the sacrifices...
US News and World Report
Biden to Host French President Emmanuel Macron at First State Dinner
Nearly a year after President Joe Biden ruffled French feathers over a surprise nuclear submarine deal with Australia, the White House is offering France the highest diplomatic social invite: Biden's first state visit to the White House, an elaborate affair that includes a fancy state dinner, talks between the two world leaders and other events.
US News and World Report
Pakistan's Finance Minister Says He Will Formally Resign From Role
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Sunday he planned to formally resign from the role, a change that comes as the country grapples with an economic crisis exacerbated by destructive flooding. "I have verbally resigned as Finance Minister," Ismail said in a Tweet, adding that he had...
US News and World Report
Czech Opposition Party Wins Most Major Cities in Local Election
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's opposition ANO party won most of the country's major cities in municipal elections seen as a test for the ruling coalition's handling of the energy crisis. The Czech Republic, similar to other European Union member countries, has been struggling with soaring...
US News and World Report
India's Congress Party Likely to Get First Non-Gandhi Chief in 25 Years
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's main opposition Congress party is likely to elect a new party president from outside the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty for the first time in nearly 25 years, as it looks for a reset ahead of the next election to compete with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Formed 137...
US News and World Report
The AP Interview: Marcos Wants to 'Reintroduce' Philippines
NEW YORK (AP) — Looking to “reintroduce the Philippines" to the world, new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ambitious plans for his nation on the international stage and at home — if, that is, the twin specters of pandemic and climate change can be overcome or at least managed.
