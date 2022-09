"It didn’t make me feel some type of way or whatever. It is what it is." Jaylen Brown is used to trade rumors. When the Celtics first drafted him with the No. 3 pick in 2016, fans booed because they wanted the team to acquire Jimmy Butler in a trade with the Bulls. Over the years, his name has cropped up alongside disgruntled stars like Damian Lillard, James Harden, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO