Moscow, ID

pullmanradio.com

City of Moscow to Consider Climate Action Plan for City Operations

The Moscow City Council will consider adopting the draft City of Moscow Climate Action Plan (CAP) at the Oct. 3 City Council meeting at 7 pm. A CAP provides a science-based strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the severity of impacts. The draft CAP calls for the City as...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Idaho Foodbank hosts Moscow Food Distribution this Monday

The Idaho Foodbank will host a Moscow distribution on Monday at the Latah County Fairgrounds starting at 10 am until the last box is handed out. Distributions provide a variety of fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods to help meet a family’s needs. The food is free...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Gritman Medical Center to expand downtown Moscow Location

MOSCOW - Construction has begun on the patient care expansion at Gritman Medical Center that will increase access to services at the downtown medical office building and make it easier for patients to receive their care all in one place. The 2022-23 patient care expansion includes expanded, state-of-the-art homes for...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Whitman County Housing Market Cools In August

The local housing market in Washington cooled off last month. The Whitman County Association of Realtors reports that the average price for a home sold in August was about 390,000 dollars. That’s down over 40,000 dollars from the record-high average home sales price in Whitman County which reached 431,000 dollars in July. A year ago the average home sales price in Whitman County was about 30,000 dollars less at 355,000 dollars. The average amount of time that a home in Whitman County was on the market last month was 23 days. That’s nearly double from July.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
uiargonaut.com

Our View: Issues on campus feel like déjà vu

Another year begins with poor food and limited parking. A month into the semester and students are settling into the day-to-day of university life. The usual hassles of waking up for an 8 a.m. class and balancing assignments are becoming routine, as are the issues experienced on campus. A lack...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall

A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Minor Traffic Delays South Of Colfax Today On US195

There are minor traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 about a mile South of Colfax today. Washington State Department of Transportation crews are doing paving work until midafternoon. Flaggers are directing traffic through the work zone.
COLFAX, WA
Idaho State Journal

Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics

Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
IDAHO STATE
uiargonaut.com

Starbucks out, Thomas Hammer Coffee in

The departure of Starbucks from the Vandal Store left a gap in where to grab a coffee near the Pittman Center. However, Thomas Hammer Coffee will be fulfilling that spot inside the store. “We’ve signed an agreement that will move it into, formerly, the Starbucks location,” John Kosh, director of...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

28 Year Old WSU Student Arrested On Several Charges After Allegedly Punching A Driver In Downtown Pullman During Road Rage Incident

A 28 year old Washington State University student has been arrested on a variety of charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver during a road rage incident in downtown Pullman. Pullman Police responded to the WSU Brelsford Visitor Center for an assault report around 4:30 Friday afternoon. The alleged victim...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY

Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman

COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
COLFAX, WA

