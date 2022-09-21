The local housing market in Washington cooled off last month. The Whitman County Association of Realtors reports that the average price for a home sold in August was about 390,000 dollars. That’s down over 40,000 dollars from the record-high average home sales price in Whitman County which reached 431,000 dollars in July. A year ago the average home sales price in Whitman County was about 30,000 dollars less at 355,000 dollars. The average amount of time that a home in Whitman County was on the market last month was 23 days. That’s nearly double from July.

