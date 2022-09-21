Read full article on original website
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
Whitman County Housing Market Cools In August
The local housing market in Washington cooled off last month. The Whitman County Association of Realtors reports that the average price for a home sold in August was about 390,000 dollars. That’s down over 40,000 dollars from the record-high average home sales price in Whitman County which reached 431,000 dollars in July. A year ago the average home sales price in Whitman County was about 30,000 dollars less at 355,000 dollars. The average amount of time that a home in Whitman County was on the market last month was 23 days. That’s nearly double from July.
Idaho Foodbank hosts Moscow Food Distribution this Monday
The Idaho Foodbank will host a Moscow distribution on Monday at the Latah County Fairgrounds starting at 10 am until the last box is handed out. Distributions provide a variety of fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods to help meet a family’s needs. The food is free...
City of Moscow to Consider Climate Action Plan for City Operations
The Moscow City Council will consider adopting the draft City of Moscow Climate Action Plan (CAP) at the Oct. 3 City Council meeting at 7 pm. A CAP provides a science-based strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the severity of impacts. The draft CAP calls for the City as...
28 Year Old WSU Student Arrested On Several Charges After Allegedly Punching A Driver In Downtown Pullman During Road Rage Incident
A 28 year old Washington State University student has been arrested on a variety of charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver during a road rage incident in downtown Pullman. Pullman Police responded to the WSU Brelsford Visitor Center for an assault report around 4:30 Friday afternoon. The alleged victim...
Minor Traffic Delays South Of Colfax Today On US195
There are minor traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 about a mile South of Colfax today. Washington State Department of Transportation crews are doing paving work until midafternoon. Flaggers are directing traffic through the work zone.
WSU students harvest crops at university’s Spillman Agronomy farm with gifted combines
Washington State University students are now able to harvest crops at the university’s Spillman Agronomy Farm with new Zurn Plot combine harvesters. At first they did the work by hand, cutting and gathering wheat, barley, pea, lentil and chickpea crops from small test plots. With the arrival of two...
