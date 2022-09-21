Iredell County Economic Development Corporation (Iredell EDC) held its annual meeting on September 22 at the Statesville Country Club. The annual meeting brings together leaders from across the County to celebrate the accomplishments from the previous year and sets strategic priorities for the upcoming year. This year’s meeting included a distinguished panel of leaders to hear about growth trends and the shifts in the economy across the County, Region, and State of North Carolina. Jeff Cernuto, President & CEO, Princeton Communities moderated a distinguished panel discussion featuring Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership NC, Caleb Moore, Regional Vice President of NorthPoint Development, and Kathleen Rose, President & CEO of Rose & Associates.

