wbrz.com
Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
brproud.com
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel. Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September...
theadvocate.com
Indian street food, pressed crawfish bread, coconut curry and tacos: Best things we ate this week
I guess grazing boards have become my go-to. Except, unlike the board from BLDG 5, I did share this one with friends. Tap 65 provides upscale Indian fusion, and that's exactly what this was. The different offerings on this board were bursting with flavor and spices, as most Indian cuisine does.
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
17-year-old shot at barber shop in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are on the scene of a shooting.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on September 23, 2022, that investigators apprehended Alvin Allen III, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the death of Keandre Williams, 25, of Baker, Louisiana. Around 11:30 p.m....
BRPD investigating deadly shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. Police identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Johnson was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near Woodcock Street.
Louisiana Avenue shut down as hundreds march for a change in violence
On Saturday, the organization set up a march down Louisiana Avenue from Carmel Drive down back to the ministry church. Hundreds of people were present and participated in the march. Highways and Hedges Lafayette director, Benjamin Rhodes, said this is a monumental moment for a community that has not seen anything like this before.
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 4
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the fourth week of the high school football season and the competition is getting stiffer for teams already in district play.
HipHopDX.com
Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
brproud.com
Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
New Bar in Lafayette Creates Buzz With Swings Around Tables
A new bar in Lafayette is creating a buzz through the city with its new seating arrangement at two of its tables. Chip's Daquirii's has a new location in Lafayette, off of Congress, and you can't help but notice two of their tables when you arrive. Both inside and outside...
Police Officer Goes Viral After Jigging With Baton Rouge High School Students
A Baton Rouge police officer is going viral after putting the jig in "Jigga City." Baton Rouge is known as the home of jigging—"a style of dancing originating in Louisiana where the dancer vigorously shakes their arms and wiggles their knees at the same time." If you're already familiar...
LSU Star Kayshon Boutte Welcomes New Born Son, Set to Miss LSU Game [PHOTO]
LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly announced on Thursday that the star wide receiver would miss this week's game against New Mexico to be with his family and now we have a photo of Boutte and his son. The star player from LSU did post a photo of himself and his...
Daily Beast
Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event
The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair. After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much...
brproud.com
Aspiring Baton Rouge model paralyzed after crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends after her 23rd birthday. “Diamond is really spirited. Smiles all the time,” says Diamond Jonsie Grandmother, C. Denise...
theadvocate.com
Fight ends McKinley High School's homecoming game before halftime
A fight during the Northside-McKinley football game in Baton Rouge Friday night forced the contest to be suspended, ending McKinley's homecoming game in the first half. Video footage from TV station WBRZ shows the moment in the second quarter when players left the bench to join the altercation. Players were seen pushing each other; one threw a helmet.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating overnight shootings on Voss Dr. and Underwood Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened in close proximity to each other. The shootings took place overnight in the 3200 block of Voss Dr. and 6400 block of Underwood Ave. The video below shows that shooting scene on Voss....
brproud.com
‘Fall in Love’ with a four-legged friend at upcoming pet adoption event in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Companion Animal Alliance and David Mohr, the founder of a local nonprofit called The Roleaux Foundation, are partnering to create a ‘Fall in Love’ pet adoption event. The special event includes a discounted adoption fee and runs from this Thursday, September...
