ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating deadly shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. Police identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Johnson was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near Woodcock Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Richard Pryor
Person
Della Reese
Person
Redd Foxx
HipHopDX.com

Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem Nights#Local Life#Localevent#Dj#Live Music#The Harlem Nights Affair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
brproud.com

Aspiring Baton Rouge model paralyzed after crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized in Virginia after a crash that killed two of her friends after her 23rd birthday. “Diamond is really spirited. Smiles all the time,” says Diamond Jonsie Grandmother, C. Denise...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Fight ends McKinley High School's homecoming game before halftime

A fight during the Northside-McKinley football game in Baton Rouge Friday night forced the contest to be suspended, ending McKinley's homecoming game in the first half. Video footage from TV station WBRZ shows the moment in the second quarter when players left the bench to join the altercation. Players were seen pushing each other; one threw a helmet.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy