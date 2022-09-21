ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutman, NC

WBTV

Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Bob Glenn James

Bob Glenn James, 83, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House. He was born July 17, 1939, in Iredell County to the late Leonard James and Edna Owens James. He was a Pharmaceutical Representative in Charlotte and surrounding area before his...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye

When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
LOCUST, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Cox Mill High School Evacuating Again

CONCORD, N.C. – Cox Mill High School is being evacuated again today. This comes after evacuating twice on Tuesday due to reports of a bomb threat. A message to parents says in part, “We are again evacuating our building out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat.”
CONCORD, NC
kiss951.com

New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina

Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
BELMONT, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Rescue Ranch to host Dogtoberfest on October 8

Rescue Ranch will host Dogtoberfest on Saturday, October 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Throughout the day, families and their leashed dogs can enjoy live music, a beer garden, food trucks, doggy treat truck, a doggy costume contest, an agility course, local vendors, barnyard animal ambassadors, adoptable animals, activities for kids and pumpkin painting.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Cynthia JeJuan Steele

Cynthia JeJuan Steele, 56, of Statesville, N.C., entered eternal rest on Friday, September 16, 2022. A 1 p.m. visitation will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022, at St. John Baptist Church, 1438 Church Street, Statesville, N.C., with a 2 p.m. memorial service to follow. Fond memories and expressions of...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Sharon White Galliher

Sharon White Galliher, 67, of Union Grove, N.C., passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at her home. She was born June 17, 1955, to Claude White and Gladys Clark. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Gladys, as well as a brother, Johnny White. Those left to...
UNION GROVE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Fall special on cabins at new campground near Boiling Springs — $150/night, with additional discount available

Broad River Campground is a brand new 90 acre campground 4 miles from Boiling Springs, with cabins, glamping domes, and glamping tent and RV sites. The campground has a fall special for cabins — starting at $150 per night. In addition, get an additional 10% off reservations through March 31st, 2023 with code CLTcheap10. Please note that the promo is entered on the second page of the checkout procedure.
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
iredellfreenews.com

EnergyUnited Foundation donates $10,000 to Pharos Parenting

The EnergyUnited Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Pharos Parenting to provide assistance for the organization to purchase food, medicine, baby supplies and other essential items. Pharos Parenting established a crisis fund in 2020 to help meet the basic needs of the community after receiving a grant from the EnergyUnited Foundation....
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Shirley Ann Norman Gunn

Shirley Ann Norman Gunn, 84, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Parkview Health and Rehabilitation in Chapel Hill, N.C. Born November 15, 1937 in Fordyce, Ark., she was the daughter of the late Robert Austin Norman and Martha Jane Gresham Norman. In addition to her parents,...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Thomas Dalton Cash Jr.

Thomas “Chief” Dalton Cash Jr., 80, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. Tom was born on February 7, 1942, to the late Thomas Dalton Cash Sr. and Ruth Flake Cash. He attended Forsyth County schools and graduated from Wake Forest and Georgia Institute of Technology with his master’s degree.
TROUTMAN, NC

