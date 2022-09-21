Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
iredellfreenews.com
Bob Glenn James
Bob Glenn James, 83, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House. He was born July 17, 1939, in Iredell County to the late Leonard James and Edna Owens James. He was a Pharmaceutical Representative in Charlotte and surrounding area before his...
Stanly News & Press
General store in Locust is far more than meets the eye
When driving south along N.C. Highway 200, it can be easy to miss George Hartsell’s small general store, which specializes in an assortment of fresh produce. Located at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road in Locust, the Little Country Produce Store routinely draws in first-time customers, who are often surprised by the mere existence of the business.
wccbcharlotte.com
Cox Mill High School Evacuating Again
CONCORD, N.C. – Cox Mill High School is being evacuated again today. This comes after evacuating twice on Tuesday due to reports of a bomb threat. A message to parents says in part, “We are again evacuating our building out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘It’s an honor’: Butler High School teacher receives special surprise
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Butler High School teacher received an unexpected gift Tuesday that she’ll be able to use towards her classroom and students. The nonprofit Charlotte Sports Foundation has dubbed this “Extra Yard For Teachers Week” and they honored Sheree Heisler for going the extra yard in the classroom.
Live roach found in vanilla crepe filling at Denny’s in north Charlotte, inspection report says
CHARLOTTE — Health inspectors found a live roach in vanilla filling for crepes at the Denny’s at 4541 Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to a health code inspection report. More live roaches were behind a prep cooler used to make crepes, the report dated Sept. 21, 2022.
VIDEO: Family films bear in tree after being scared by dog
HICKORY, N.C. — A black bear surprised a Hickory family this week after it ended up in the yard. The family said their dog scared the bear that then climbed a tree in the yard along 29th Avenue Drive in northeast Hickory. The bear tried to leave once but...
country1037fm.com
Video:Hickory Family Captures Bear Hiding In Tree After Scare From Dog
Hey Dude! You are the apex predator here. Apparently one bear in Hickory, North Carolina forgot that he could probably take the family dog if he wanted to. A black bear was frightened into scurrying up a tree after the family dog barked at it him. Luckily for us the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiss951.com
New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina
Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
iredellfreenews.com
Rescue Ranch to host Dogtoberfest on October 8
Rescue Ranch will host Dogtoberfest on Saturday, October 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Throughout the day, families and their leashed dogs can enjoy live music, a beer garden, food trucks, doggy treat truck, a doggy costume contest, an agility course, local vendors, barnyard animal ambassadors, adoptable animals, activities for kids and pumpkin painting.
‘I freaked out’: Woman finds 2 boys walking along busy highway after getting off school bus
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A mother said her 5-year-old twins were found walking alone on a busy highway in Iredell County last Thursday. “I freaked out, I mean my kids, this is 115. It’s very busy,” she said. “I mean, their lives were at risk.”. According...
iredellfreenews.com
Cynthia JeJuan Steele
Cynthia JeJuan Steele, 56, of Statesville, N.C., entered eternal rest on Friday, September 16, 2022. A 1 p.m. visitation will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022, at St. John Baptist Church, 1438 Church Street, Statesville, N.C., with a 2 p.m. memorial service to follow. Fond memories and expressions of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iredellfreenews.com
Sharon White Galliher
Sharon White Galliher, 67, of Union Grove, N.C., passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at her home. She was born June 17, 1955, to Claude White and Gladys Clark. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Gladys, as well as a brother, Johnny White. Those left to...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Fall special on cabins at new campground near Boiling Springs — $150/night, with additional discount available
Broad River Campground is a brand new 90 acre campground 4 miles from Boiling Springs, with cabins, glamping domes, and glamping tent and RV sites. The campground has a fall special for cabins — starting at $150 per night. In addition, get an additional 10% off reservations through March 31st, 2023 with code CLTcheap10. Please note that the promo is entered on the second page of the checkout procedure.
iredellfreenews.com
EnergyUnited Foundation donates $10,000 to Pharos Parenting
The EnergyUnited Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Pharos Parenting to provide assistance for the organization to purchase food, medicine, baby supplies and other essential items. Pharos Parenting established a crisis fund in 2020 to help meet the basic needs of the community after receiving a grant from the EnergyUnited Foundation....
Juvenile found responsible for telephone bomb threats to several North Carolina schools: PD
The threats happened on Sept. 20 and 21; they included Jay M. Robinson High School and Cox Mill High School.
iredellfreenews.com
Shirley Ann Norman Gunn
Shirley Ann Norman Gunn, 84, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Parkview Health and Rehabilitation in Chapel Hill, N.C. Born November 15, 1937 in Fordyce, Ark., she was the daughter of the late Robert Austin Norman and Martha Jane Gresham Norman. In addition to her parents,...
iredellfreenews.com
Thomas Dalton Cash Jr.
Thomas “Chief” Dalton Cash Jr., 80, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. Tom was born on February 7, 1942, to the late Thomas Dalton Cash Sr. and Ruth Flake Cash. He attended Forsyth County schools and graduated from Wake Forest and Georgia Institute of Technology with his master’s degree.
WBTV
Mooresville High shifts to remote learning Wednesday after several schools receive threats
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some students won’t be going back to the classroom Wednesday after nearly half a dozen schools in Cabarrus and Iredell counties were threatened on Tuesday. Students and teachers at Mooresville High School are learning remotely Wednesday following the threat. Investigators said they’re zeroing in on...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Carolinas to honor one of Channel 9′s own
CHARLOTTE — This week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Carolinas is celebrating a big milestone. For the past 50 years, they’ve been shaping the lives of kids with the help of community mentors. The organization serves more than 1,500 kids in Mecklenburg, York and Cabarrus counties....
Comments / 0