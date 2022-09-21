Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on East Kemper Road in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries at East Kemper Road and Tri County Parkway in Springdale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crash on I-75 blocking lane and causing delays in Sharonville
COVINGTON, Ky. — The right lane on southbound I-75 in Sharonville is blocked after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported using traffic cameras at 7:28 a.m. near the I-275 interchange. Stop and go...
WLWT 5
Reports of wires down on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of wires down on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Reed Hartman Highway and Cornell Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Reed Hartman Highway and Cornell Road in Blue Ash. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Pedretti Avenue in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Pedretti Avenue in Delhi Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Man found shot at Colerain Township gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Colerain Township gas station early Monday, a police spokesman says. The victim was found at Speedway on Colerain Avenue north of Interstate 275 shortly after 1 a.m., according to Jim Love. He said the...
WLWT 5
Police: Man found shot at gas station on Cincinnati's west side
CINCINNATI — Colerain police are investigating after a shooting overnight Monday. Police say they were called to a Speedway Gas Station on Colerain Avenue around 1 a.m. That's where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound but police said the shooting happened elsewhere. The victim was taken...
WLWT 5
Reports of a garbage fire on West 12th Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of a garbage fire on West 12th Street in Over-the-Rhine. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road and Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road and Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus near UC's campus
CINCINNATI — Police are responding after reports of a crash involving a Metro bus that occurred near the University of Cincinnati's campus on Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened at 299 Martin Luther King Drive East around 12:17 p.m. No injuries have been reported. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Police: Man taken to hospital after shooting near Washington Park
CINCINNATI — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near Washington Park over the weekend. It happened near the intersection of Race Street and 15th Street Saturday evening. At the scene, broken glass could be seen at the Fillo Greek REstaurant. Police did not say saying...
WLWT 5
OSHP investigating after fatal three-car crash in Greene Township
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating after a three-car crash left one person dead Sunday night in Greene Township. Troopers say three vehicles - a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, 2012 Honda Civic and 2008 Ford E-350 - were all traveling southwest on I-71, approaching an active construction zone near mile marker 58.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Reports of an armed robbery on East McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of an armed robbery on East McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police: Teen shot in drive-by shooting in West End
CINCINNATI — A teenager is recovering after being shot in a drive by shooting in the West End over the weekend. It all happened on Pinecone Lane near Laurel Park Drive Saturday night. Police said the teenager was able to get to the hospital on his own and is...
Fox 19
Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Officers identified a man that shot and killed in Millvale Friday. Officers say they arrived at the 3200 block of Beekman Street shortly before 6 p.m. and found Demetrius Clay, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. Clay died at the scene, police said. There is no word of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Trenton Avenue and West 8th Street in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Trenton Avenue and West 8th Street in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police close ramp on the interstate after a crash and vehicle fire
CINCINNATI — 6:50 a.m. Police have reopened both ramps to I-74 westbound following a crash early Monday morning. All traffic should be returning to normal in the area. No new information about the crash has been released at this time. 5:49 a.m. The northbound ramp from I-75 to westbound...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pavilion Parkway in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Sixth Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Sixth Street in downtown Cincinnati. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
I-71 southbound shutdown near SR 72 following fatal crash
SABINA, Ohio (WDTN) — Interstate 71 south is shutdown following a fatal crash. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on I-71 southbound just south of SR 72. The call came in just after 8:45 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022. Three cars were involved. One person died, and at least two others […]
Comments / 0