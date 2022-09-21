Too close for comfort. A California hiker came face to face with a bear this past week… and I mean FACE TO FACE. So close, she could get a whiff of the bear’s breath. Lucky for her, this bear’s wasn’t looking to savor some fresh meat. According to ABC 7, Victoria Pham was hiking along the Mount Wilson Hiking Trail in Sierra Madre, California, when a number of other hikers warned her about an animal on the trail. She ignored […] The post California Woman Comes Face To Face With Big Ol’ Black Bear On Hiking Trail first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

SIERRA MADRE, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO