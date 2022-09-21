ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

National Democrats target young Coloradans in voter registration ad campaign

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
Business Insider

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alaska State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaime Harrison
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jena Griswold
The Independent

Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

Simmering discontent among a segment of Arizona Republicans over John McCain's famous penchant for bucking his party boiled over in the winter of 2014 with the censure of the longtime U.S. senator. McCain's allies responded with an all-out push to reassert control over the Arizona Republican Party. Censure proponents were ousted or diminished, and McCain went on to defeat his far-right challenger in a blowout during the 2016 primary.Less than a decade later, the right wing forces that McCain marginalized within the Arizona GOP are now in full control, with profound implications for one of the nation’s most closely...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Coloradans#Voter Registration#Advertising Campaign#Election State#Dnc#Americans#Govotecolorado Com
Kiplinger

Where the Midterm Election Races Stand Today

With the congressional midterm elections only weeks away, here’s how we think things will shake out. In early spring, Republicans appeared well on their way to steamroll through the midterms and win back control of the House and Senate. Democrats were struggling to compete, weighed down by an unpopular president and sky-high inflation and gas prices.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Instagram
Newsweek

Democrats Could Lose the Senate in Nevada

Before 2022, some were saying that the purple state of Nevada was beginning to trend blue. The governor's seat flipped to Democrats in 2018 after nearly two decades of Republican control, giving them their first statehouse trifecta since the early 1990s. Senator Jackie Rosen joined fellow Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto to give Democrats control of both of the state's seats in the U.S. Senate for the first time in decades, giving Nevada just its third Democratic duo since 1954.
NEVADA STATE
POLITICO

Dem Senate candidates posted best online fundraising month in August

Democratic U.S. Senate candidates in competitive races put up their best online fundraising month in August, setting up for an expensive seven weeks until Election Day. Mandela Barnes, John Fetterman and Val Demings were among the challengers who posted their best digital returns so far, according to a POLITICO analysis of the latest campaign finance filing from ActBlue, the main Democratic fundraising platform. Total federal fundraising via ActBlue was up nearly 40 percent in August compared to July.
ELECTIONS
102.5 The Bone

Democrats warn of massive GOP turnout in November

Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News’' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy