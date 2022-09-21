ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ investigating Mike Lindell over potential identity theft, damage to protected computer

By Julia Shapero
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

The Justice Department (DOJ) is investigating MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over potential identity theft and damage to a protected computer in connection with a breach of a Colorado county’s voting system.

The FBI seized Lindell’s phone last week while he was waiting at a drive-thru in Minnesota — a move that the Trump ally is contesting in court.

The warrant for the search, which was filed by Lindell’s team on Wednesday as part of his lawsuit to the United States District Court in Minnesota, showed that the DOJ is investigating Lindell for identity theft, intentional damage to a protected computer and conspiracy to commit identity theft or intentionally damage a protected computer.

The warrant was approved by U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony Leung on Sept. 7, according to document. Law enforcement were required to execute the search warrant before Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The magistrate approved the search and seizure warrant on the basis of probable cause that Lindell may have violated federal law.

Agents searched for records or information connected to Mesa County election clerk Tina Peters’s alleged scheme to breach voting machines during the 2020 election.

Peters was indicted on state criminal charges in March.

Officials first became aware of the breach after passwords and hard drive copies from Mesa County voting machines were presented at an event hosted by Lindell.

Lindell, who has frequently made unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was stolen, is currently facing defamation lawsuits from two election technology companies, Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems Inc., over his claims of election fraud.

