ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

TRIED IT: Natural Girl Wigs’ Kinky Goddess Unit Lives Up To Its Name

By Tatayana Yomary
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jx7QR_0i59QaUj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Nq3I_0i59QaUj00

Source: Tatayana Yomary / Tatayana Yomary


To know me is to recognize that I, Tatayana Yomary, can’t resist a flawless wig unit. Since I’m a natural gal with a deep affinity for protective styles, wigs are my style of choice. Over the years, I’ve rocked straight, body wave, and wet and wavy textures from various wig brands. However, I always craved a natural kinky, blown-out wig that reminds me of my true texture.

Throughout my wig-wearing journey, I’ve been told that finding a kinky wig that feels natural and can go the distance is like discovering a unicorn. And since many brands tend to miss the mark, I was convinced that finding a top-quality kinky wig was not in the cards for me. So, once I got wind of the Natural Girl Wigs Kinky Goddess Unit ($400+, Naturalgirlwigs.com ), I had to see what it was giving.

At first glance, I loved that you could choose a closure or lace construction. Secondly, it has a glue-less installation option that I appreciate. After all, I’m not too fond of having glue close to my edges. I also loved that the texture of the hair felt very soft.

Once I booked an appointment with my stylist at Colleen’s House of Beauty in Brooklyn, New York, it was game time. I had high hopes for the end result of my wig, but some issues came to light. For starters, the wig initially didn’t sit right on my head. Maybe the wig cap was incorrectly sized, but it felt super tight on my head. As a result, my stylist had to bobby pin the wig down to my crown. Additionally, I requested an 18inch wig, but the length seemed a bit off. Still, my stylist made it work, and the results were flawless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MtPHB_0i59QaUj00

Source: Tatayana Yomary / Tatayana Yomary


Aside from the setbacks mentioned above, I loved how the wig looked on my head. The texture looked so natural, and I received many compliments from other clients in the salon. I also appreciated that the hair takes pretty well to heat.

I made it a point to wear the wig for a few weeks to get an authentic feel of the hair. While I love the wig’s texture and feel, I noticed that shedding became a factor. Additionally, since my stylist had to put some extra work in for the wig to sit properly, the wig began to shift over time.

Because the hair was so soft and the texture was spot on, I’d be willing to give the brand another try. However, for wig lovers that require a true medium-size wig, I’d suggest either speaking with customer service about their sizing or requesting a large-sized wig.

DON’T MISS:

Mayvenn Launches Custom Wig Styling Service

L ockdown Hair Care: 5 Tips to Refresh Your Wigs During The Quarantine

Get The Look: How To Recreate The Hottest Spring Wig Trends

Comments / 2

Related
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Hair#Wigs#Kinky#The Wig#Naturalgirlwigs Com
Cinemablend

There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try

If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
TRAVEL
shefinds

A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All

If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
HAIR CARE
Tracey Folly

Employee knocks over entire display of wine bottles because she's eating an apple at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working at my liquor store job as a cashier and stocker when I noticed a display of wine bottles that needed to be restocked. Being the diligent employee that I was, I decided to take care of it right away. I went to the back room to grab a box of wine bottles, and that's when I made my mistake. I was hungry, so I decided to eat an apple while I worked. The store owner didn't allow us to take breaks. So if you wanted to snack, you had to multitask.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Vogue

Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits

From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Lefty Graves

Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy