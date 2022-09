South Dakota State volleyball slipped to 6-7 (0-1) Saturday with a four-set loss (18-25, 19-25, 25-18, 20-25) to Denver at Frost Arena. Crystal Burk paced the Jackrabbits with 14 digs, 13 kills and a pair of service aces. Ella Thompson added nine kills and four blocks while matching Burk's two...

