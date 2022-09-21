Read full article on original website
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker makes bizarre analogy about cows and bulls
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a bizarre analogy about cows and bulls while giving a speech this week during his campaign against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia. On Wednesday, Mr Walker was giving a speech while on the campaign trail when he gave an analogy about a cow and bulls. “It’s about everybody thinking it’s better somewhere else,” he said. “And I remember talking about this bull that was out in the field and he said six cows with him. Three of them were expecting calves.” Mr Walker, a former University of Georgia running back who won...
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock
All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
What Polls Say About Stacey Abrams vs. Brian Kemp With 50 Days to Midterm
One recent poll shows incumbent Governor Brian Kemp leading Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams by only 2 points.
Herschel Walker sparks outrage by calling inflation a women’s issue: ‘They’ve got to buy groceries’
Herschel Walker, Republican nominee for the US Senate in Georgia, is under fire again for comments suggesting that inflation hurts women more because “they’ve got to buy groceries.” “I think there’s no doubt: crime is very, very important,” Mr Walker told a reporter at a town hall and lunch focused on women’s issues on August 19. “This economy is tough, because they’ve got to buy groceries.”Herschel Walker answers that “women’s issues” to him are “grocery prices” and “gas prices.” pic.twitter.com/3KXoll8Uy5— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 31, 2022The comments, made just less than two weeks ago, came in Mr Walker’s hometown...
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
Kemp camp reacts to NYT report suggesting Democrat Stacey Abrams floundering in Georgia governor's race
FIRST ON FOX — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign reacted Wednesday to a new piece published in The New York Times suggesting that his Democrat opponent Stacey Abrams is "struggling" in the race. The Times reported Wednesday that Abrams, defeated by Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial race...
Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats
Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race
Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
A storm is coming: It might sweep Trump and the GOP into history's dustbin
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. One afternoon in college I found myself picking up trash at a Wendy's parking lot on the Business Loop in Columbia, Missouri. I can't remember what happened the night before — no nefarious story there. I simply...
Trump's former White House lawyer said the chance of him being indicted for inciting the Capitol riot is 'very high'
Earlier this year, an ex-prosecutor also said he believes that testimony from Jan. 6 rioters will eventually culminate in a devastating blow to Trump.
Opinion: People Who Fly the Confederate Flag Disrespect America
The January 6th Committee has shown troubling images of individuals breaking into the Capitol building while bearing Confederate flags. It’s odd that a flag that was carried into battle against our nation is not universally condemned.
REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters
An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
CBS News polling shows Senate and gubernatorial races heating up in Georgia
With less than 50 days before the midterm elections, CBS News polling shows how voters in the battleground state of Georgia are feeling about the candidates before going to the polls. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joined "CBS News Mornings" with the latest.
