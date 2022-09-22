16 "The Crown" Costumes Side By Side With The Royal Family's Real-Life Outfits
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's recent death, people all over the world have been reflecting on her long reign. If you're anything like me, that reflection comes in two parts: reading the Queen's Wikipedia page and clicking every available blue link, and rewatching The Crown .
While the Queen's communications secretary, Donal McCabe, wrote in a 2019 letter to the Guardian that the show is a "fictionalized interpretation of historical events" and that the royals aren't "complicit in interpretations made by the program," it's clear that the production takes pains to vividly recreate the look and feel of the historical moments it depicts.
One of the most stunning aspects of the show's production design can be found in the meticulously designed costumes of its characters. The royal family may be a closed book when it comes to the sort of personal drama that the show likes to cover, but their style couldn't be more public.
Let's take a closer look at that style, and The Crown 's take on it, through these 16 side-by-side comparisons of the real-life royals and the costumes they inspired.
The Crown 's wardrobe department has been led by three costume designers so far: Michele Clapton for Season 1 , Jane Petrie for Season 2 , and Amy Roberts for seasons 3 and 4 .
