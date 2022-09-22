ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 "The Crown" Costumes Side By Side With The Royal Family's Real-Life Outfits

By Mary Colussi
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's recent death, people all over the world have been reflecting on her long reign. If you're anything like me, that reflection comes in two parts: reading the Queen's Wikipedia page and clicking every available blue link, and rewatching The Crown .

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

While the Queen's communications secretary, Donal McCabe, wrote in a 2019 letter to the Guardian that the show is a "fictionalized interpretation of historical events" and that the royals aren't "complicit in interpretations made by the program," it's clear that the production takes pains to vividly recreate the look and feel of the historical moments it depicts.

Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

One of the most stunning aspects of the show's production design can be found in the meticulously designed costumes of its characters. The royal family may be a closed book when it comes to the sort of personal drama that the show likes to cover, but their style couldn't be more public.

Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Let's take a closer look at that style, and The Crown 's take on it, through these 16 side-by-side comparisons of the real-life royals and the costumes they inspired.

The Crown 's wardrobe department has been led by three costume designers so far: Michele Clapton for Season 1 , Jane Petrie for Season 2 , and Amy Roberts for seasons 3 and 4 .

1. Here's Princess Elizabeth on the day she married Philip in 1947.

Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

And here's a shot that highlights her exquisitely detailed veil.

Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

Here's Claire Foy as Princess Elizabeth in "Wolferton Splash," the very first episode of The Crown .

Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's a close-up of the veil.

Netflix

And this is the side-by-side comparison of the two looks.

Michele Clapton told Harper's Bazaar that it took a team of six people around six or seven weeks just to complete the dress's embroidered train.

Topical Press Agency / Getty Images / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Just as an added bonus, here's the royal wedding cake.

J. A. Hampton / Getty Images

2. Here's Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) and Queen Mary (the Queen's grandmother) at Princess Elizabeth's wedding in 1947.

Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

And here are Victoria Hamilton and Eileen Atkins as Elizabeth and Mary in "Wolferton Splash."

Netflix

And this is the side-by-side comparison of the two looks.

Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images / Netflix

3. Here is Queen Elizabeth II wearing her coronation gown in 1953.

(She may still have been Princess Elizabeth when this photo was taken, but we all know she gets coronated, so close enough.)

Central Press / Getty Images

And here is Claire Foy wearing the show's version of the gown in Season 1, Episode 5, "Smoke and Mirrors."

Netflix / Alamy

(That's a promotional photo from Netflix, and wasn't taken from the episode itself. I have combed through "Smoke and Mirrors," and I can't find the bejeweled gown anywhere; I think a close-up shot may have been cut in favor of highlighting this much simpler dress Elizabeth wears during her anointment. Either way, it's beautiful and worth appreciating.)

Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Anyway, here is the side-by-side comparison of the two looks.

Clapton told Vanity Fair that the production borrowed this gown from Swarovski, who had it made it 2012 in honor of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

Central Press / Getty Images / Netflix / Alamy

4. Here is the Queen Mother, Prince Charles, and Princess Margaret at the Queen's coronation in 1953.

Hulton Deutsch / Corbis via Getty Images

And here is Victoria Hamilton, Billy Jenkins, and Vanessa Kirby as Elizabeth, Charles, and Margaret, respectively, in "Smoke and Mirrors."

Netflix

And here is the side-by-side comparison of their looks.

Hulton Deutsch / Corbis via Getty Images / Netflix

5. Here's the Duke of Windsor, aka the ex-King Edward VIII, and his wife, the Duchess of Windsor, aka Wallis Simpson.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / via Getty

And here are the pair, played by Alex Jennings and Lia Williams, in Season 1, Episode 8, "Pride and Joy."

Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Of course, this isn't an exact comparison like the costumes we've seen so far, but the recreation of the couple's "life of leisure" pose with their pet dogs was too good to skip over.

Clapton told Harper's Bazaar , "I didn't particularly want to copy [Wallis's] costumes; I wanted the essence."

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / via Getty / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

6. Here is Princess Margaret on her wedding day in 1960.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / via Getty

And here is the show's recreation of her wedding gown in Season 2, Episode 7, "Matrimonium." Vanessa Kirby plays Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of the show.

Netflix

And this is the side-by-side comparison of the two gowns.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / via Getty / Netflix

7. Here's the Queen and Prince Philip meeting John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy in 1961.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / via Getty

And here's the show's recreation of the Queen's ballgown and Jackie's more modern evening gown in Season 2, Episode 8, "Dear Mrs. Kennedy." Jackie is played by Jodi Balfour.

Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

And this is the side-by-side comparison of their looks.

Jane Petrie told CR Fashion Book , "I pared down [Jodi] Balfour’s dress as much as possible to reflect its simplicity and to contrast with the business and fussiness of Elizabeth’s dress."

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / via Getty / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

8. Here is Queen Elizabeth dancing with Ghanaian president Kwame Nkrumah in Accra in 1961.

Central Press / Getty Images

And here is the show's recreation of that moment, with Danny Sapani playing President Nkrumah.

Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here are the two moments side by side.

Central Press / Getty Images / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

9. Here is the Queen during her 1966 visit to Aberfan, Wales in the wake of a devastating tragedy: the collapse of a coal tip, resulting in the deaths of 144 people, most of them children.

Stan Meagher / Getty Images

And here is the show's recreation of the somber day in the third episode of Season 3, "Aberfan," with Olivia Colman as the Queen.

Netflix

And this is the side-by-side comparison of the two outfits.

About the Queen's visit to Aberfan, Amy Roberts told Tatler , "Rather than somber mourning clothing, she actually wore a brick orange coat with a fur trim and fur hat, which stand out in an extraordinary but subtle way."

Stan Meagher / Getty Images / Netflix

10. Here is the Queen at the 1969 investiture of her eldest son, Charles, the Prince of Wales.

Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

And here's the show's recreation of her outfit in Season 3, Episode 6, "Tywysog Cymru."

Netflix

And this is the side-by-side comparison of the two looks.

Anwar Hussein / Getty Images / Netflix

11. Here is the Queen during her Silver Jubilee celebration in 1977.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images

And here the Queen on her way to the celebration in the Season 3 finale, "Cri de Coeur."

Netflix

And this is the side-by-side comparison of the two looks.

Hulton Archive / Getty Images / Netflix

12. Here are the outfits Lady Diana and Prince Charles wore when they announced their engagement in 1981.

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

And here is The Crown 's recreation of their announcement, with Emma Corrin as Diana and Josh O'Connor as Charles.

Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

And this is a side-by-side comparison of the two moments.

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

13. Here is Princess Diana in the iconic gown that she wore to marry Prince Charles in 1981.

Fox Photos / Getty Images

And here is The Crown 's take on the dress, as seen in Season 4, Episode 3, "Fairytale."

Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

And this is a side-by-side comparison of the two gowns.

Roberts told Vogue that there were "2,021 pearls on the bodice" of the real Diana's dress, but that she aimed to "recreate for people how they felt about the dress," not craft an exact replica.

Fox Photos / Getty Images / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

14. Here's Princess Diana attending a performance at the Royal Opera House in 1982.

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

And here's the show's version of the gown.

Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

And this is the side-by-side comparison of the two looks.

Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

15. Here's Princess Diana and Prince Charles attending a gala in Sydney, Australia in 1983.

Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

And here are the Princess and Prince of Wales during their Australian tour in Season 4, Episode 6, "Terra Nullius."

Netflix

And here is the side-by-side comparison of the two looks.

Anwar Hussein / Getty Images / Netflix

16. And finally: Here is Princess Diana and Prince Charles visiting Uluru in Australia in 1983.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / via Getty

And here are their onscreen counterparts doing the exact same thing in "Terra Nullius."

Netflix

And this is the side-by-side comparison of the two photo ops.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / via Getty / Netflix

