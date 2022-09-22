ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Times Actors Paid Homage To Their Famous Characters By Re-Creating Their Iconic Outfits

By Kristen Harris
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kvwpt_0i59NGQk00

It's fun to re-create the iconic looks from your favorite movies and TV shows, whether you're dressing as your favorite Friends character for Halloween or your favorite '00s rom-com lead for TikTok (as Jennifer Garner's dog did here).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UdLRh_0i59NGQk00
Jennifer Garner / Via tiktok.com

However, the people who have the most fun re-creating these iconic looks are the same people who brought them to life onscreen in the first place.

Sony Pictures Releasing / Via giphy.com

Here are 18 times celebs re-created their most iconic onscreen looks IRL:

1. Anne Hathaway re-created this look from the final scenes of The Devil Wears Prada ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjXCS_0i59NGQk00
Barry Wetcher / TM and Copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved / Courtesy Everett Collection

...at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week 2022, where she sat next to Anna Wintour — who's rumored to be the inspiration behind the movie's antagonist, Miranda Priestly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HoXS9_0i59NGQk00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Michael Kors

2. Anne also re-created the Princess Diaries movie poster...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AFAK3_0i59NGQk00
Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo

...as part of the #PillowChallenge (where you make a dress out of a pillow) on Instagram.

Instagram: @annehathaway

3. John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John re-created their original Danny and Sandy outfits from the "Summer Nights" scene...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43otk8_0i59NGQk00
Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

...at a Grease sing-along in 2019.

Instagram: @therealonj

4. Sarah Michelle Gellar re-wore her "Prophecy Girl" dress from Buffy the Vampire Slayer ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07nVOo_0i59NGQk00
Richard Cartwright / TM and Copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved / Courtesy Everett Collection

....and captioned her Instagram post with a quote from the episode: "I say we party."

Instagram: @sarahmgellar

5. Danielle Fishel re-created Topanga's expressive poem performance from the first season of Boy Meets World three times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGc9L_0i59NGQk00
ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

In character, she re-created the makeup look in Season 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6Rd9_0i59NGQk00
ABC / Via youtube.com

Then, as Topanga, she re-created the outfit on an episode of the spinoff Girl Meets World .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLzWk_0i59NGQk00
Disney Channel / Via youtube.com

Finally, as herself, she re-created the full routine on TikTok to promote her BMW podcast Pod Meets World.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YuoMY_0i59NGQk00
ABC / Danielle FIshel / Via tiktok.com

6. Alicia Silverstone re-created her most memorable Clueless outfit...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDe5i_0i59NGQk00
CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

...while performing Iggy Azalea's "Fancy" — which has a Clueless -inspired music video — on Lip Sync Battle .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Blha8_0i59NGQk00
Paramount Network / Via youtube.com

7. Fran Drescher re-created a bunch of her outfits from The Nanny on TikTok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zu3c_0i59NGQk00
CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images, @thenannytv / Via tiktok.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWcZa_0i59NGQk00
CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images, @thenannytv / Via tiktok.com

You can see the rest here:

@thenannytv

What I'd wear as Fran Fine ❤️ #frandrescher #franfine #franfinestyle #thenannyfashion #whatidwear #tiktokfashion

♬ The Nanny_Stream now on HBO Max - thenannytv

Credit: @thenannytv

8. Laura Dern wore an updated version of Dr. Ellie Sattler's outfit from Jurassic Park ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rEFZR_0i59NGQk00
MCA / Courtesy Everett Collection

...in Jurassic World: Dominion .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNrZH_0i59NGQk00
Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

9. Nathan Fillion re-created his Serenity character Malcolm Reynolds's outfit...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdPER_0i59NGQk00
Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

....on an episode of Castle where his character dressed as a "space cowboy" for Halloween.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o0n25_0i59NGQk00
TNT / Via youtube.com

10. Elaine Hendrix re-created one of her Meredith Blake looks from The Parent Trap ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4el5Y1_0i59NGQk00
Walt Disney Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

...in one of her many TikToks about the movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bd1Pl_0i59NGQk00
Elaine Hendrix / Via tiktok.com

11. Christa B. Allen re-created the '80s look she wore as young Jenna Rink in 13 Going On 30 ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dWfer_0i59NGQk00
Columbia / Courtesy Everett Collection

...in one of her many nostalgic TikToks for fans of the movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbIz8_0i59NGQk00
Christa B. Allen / Via tiktok.com

12. Drew Barrymore re-created the prom dress–and–scrunchie combo she wore multiple times as Josie Geller in Never Been Kissed .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UbqF_0i59NGQk00
20th Century-Fox Film Corp. / Courtesy Everett Collection

She dressed up as Josie for a segment of "Drew's News" on The Drew Barrymore Show .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CL9Du_0i59NGQk00
CBS Media Ventures / Via youtube.com

She also wore the costume on TikTok while answering questions in character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gR3jB_0i59NGQk00
Drew Barrymore / Via tiktok.com

13. Reese Witherspoon re-wore Elle Woods's Halloween costume from Legally Blonde ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LyESx_0i59NGQk00
MGM Distribution Co. / Via youtube.com

...while sharing a series of Halloween throwbacks on Instagram.

Instagram: @reesewitherspoon

14. Brian Stepanek re-wore his Arwin jumpsuit from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYUmD_0i59NGQk00
Disney Channel / Via youtube.com

...as part of a TikTok dance video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TuObk_0i59NGQk00
Brain Stepanek / Via tiktok.com

15. Kimberly J. Brown kept Marnie Cromwell's witch dress and robe from Halloweentown II ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qknm_0i59NGQk00
Disney Channel / Via youtube.com

...and tried them on again for a TikTok!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kxwJh_0i59NGQk00
Kimberly J. Brown / Via tiktok.com

16. Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino embodied their Romy and Michele's High School Reunion characters...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhJTF_0i59NGQk00
Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

...while presenting at the 2022 SAG Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uhak4_0i59NGQk00
Rich Fury / Getty Images

17. Steve Burns brought back his Blues Clues green striped shirt...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1og93k_0i59NGQk00
Nickelodeon Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

...for a special video message to the viewers who grew up watching the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpG6x_0i59NGQk00
Nick Jr. / Via Twitter: @nickjr

18. And finally, Debby Ryan re-created her look from the final scene of Radio Rebel ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gT6Ck_0i59NGQk00
Disney Channel / Via youtube.com

...including the smirk that became a viral meme, on TikTok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCEkl_0i59NGQk00
Debby Ryan / Via tiktok.com

