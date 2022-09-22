18 Times Actors Paid Homage To Their Famous Characters By Re-Creating Their Iconic Outfits
It's fun to re-create the iconic looks from your favorite movies and TV shows, whether you're dressing as your favorite Friends character for Halloween or your favorite '00s rom-com lead for TikTok (as Jennifer Garner's dog did here).
However, the people who have the most fun re-creating these iconic looks are the same people who brought them to life onscreen in the first place.Sony Pictures Releasing / Via giphy.com
Here are 18 times celebs re-created their most iconic onscreen looks IRL:
1. Anne Hathaway re-created this look from the final scenes of The Devil Wears Prada ...
...at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week 2022, where she sat next to Anna Wintour — who's rumored to be the inspiration behind the movie's antagonist, Miranda Priestly.
2. Anne also re-created the Princess Diaries movie poster...
...as part of the #PillowChallenge (where you make a dress out of a pillow) on Instagram.
3. John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John re-created their original Danny and Sandy outfits from the "Summer Nights" scene...
...at a Grease sing-along in 2019.
4. Sarah Michelle Gellar re-wore her "Prophecy Girl" dress from Buffy the Vampire Slayer ...
....and captioned her Instagram post with a quote from the episode: "I say we party."
5. Danielle Fishel re-created Topanga's expressive poem performance from the first season of Boy Meets World three times.
In character, she re-created the makeup look in Season 6.
Then, as Topanga, she re-created the outfit on an episode of the spinoff Girl Meets World .
Finally, as herself, she re-created the full routine on TikTok to promote her BMW podcast Pod Meets World.
6. Alicia Silverstone re-created her most memorable Clueless outfit...
...while performing Iggy Azalea's "Fancy" — which has a Clueless -inspired music video — on Lip Sync Battle .
7. Fran Drescher re-created a bunch of her outfits from The Nanny on TikTok.
You can see the rest here:
@thenannytv
What I'd wear as Fran Fine ❤️ #frandrescher #franfine #franfinestyle #thenannyfashion #whatidwear #tiktokfashion♬ The Nanny_Stream now on HBO Max - thenannytv
Credit: @thenannytv
