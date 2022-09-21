ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The 562

BREAKING: Millikan Football Forfeits Four Wins

For the second time in two weeks, a Moore League team is forfeiting the first portion of its season. Millikan assistant principal over athletics Daniel Yu confirmed Thursday afternoon that the Rams are forfeiting their four wins so far this season due to use of an ineligible player. “We’ve been...
LONG BEACH, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?

Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

USC's first-ever majorette dance team, The Cardinal Divas, making moves amid backlash

A new dance style has found its way to the University of Southern California, and while the dancers have faced some backlash online, they're happy to bring their fire and diversity to campus as the school's first ever majorette dance team. The Cardinal Divas of SC were co-founded by Princess Isis Lang this year. They specialize in the dance style known as "j-setting," popularized by the marching band at Jackson State University, and traditionally only found at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Despite this, Lang is happy to bring the culture to USC, a feeling backed by a huge outpouring...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

These are the California cities people want to leave the most

LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ

This technology helps keep grass green while still conserving water

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Water conservation is a focus across California, but is there a way to keep large fields of grass green when water restrictions are leaving homeowners with dying grass?. Elaine Sibert, the CEO of Rain Systems, believes it’s possible and could make a huge difference...
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

Campus safety questions arise as LMU attracts unexpected visitors

The Den is a student-run coffee shop at LMU. It’s considered a safe space, where upon entering, you can hear pencils clicking, students chatting and music playing over the speakers. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, this was not the case. Olivia Pomranka, a senior psychology major, was working at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Law & Crime

Man Who Lost Wife and Daughter in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Settles All Claims over Los Angeles County Photos for Nearly $20 Million

The widower who was awarded $15 million along with Vanessa Bryant for Los Angeles County’s mishandling of photos of human remains from the helicopter crash that killed his wife and daughter will settle all claims against the county for an additional total of nearly $5 million. Christopher Chester‘s $19.95...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles

Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox5ny.com

Is Rap America's deadliest profession?

NEW YORK - Fans recently gathered in Los Angeles to mourn the passing of hip-hop artist PnB Rock. The 30-year-old Philadelphia native was shot and killed on Sept. 12 while out to lunch with a woman at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in South Los Angeles. The LAPD said a two-man robbery crew, led there by a location tag in the woman's social media post, shot him multiple times and took his jewelry.
LOS ANGELES, CA

