Best Burger In PasadenaPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
CBS Sports
USC vs. Oregon State live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, football game odds, prediction
One of the top under-the-radar games on the Week 4 college football schedule will take place in Corvallis, Oregon, when Oregon State hosts No. 7 USC in a Pac-12 Conference matchup. Both teams are undefeated, and both teams are trying to make a statement for different reasons. In the Trojans'...
Deijon Laffitte commits to USC; Lincoln Riley adds another defensive lineman
Last week Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch still had a serious need for defensive linemen in their 2023 recruiting class. Fast forward a week and they are sitting pretty. Colony High School (California) three-star defensive lineman Deijon Laffitte committed to the Trojans on Thursday, one week ...
USC gets ‘big-time football player’ and even ‘better person and better teammate’ in Lakeridge (Oregon) standout Joey Olsen
By René Ferrán | Photos by Naji Saker Joey Olsen woke up last Wednesday morning and just felt it was time. Time to announce a decision that the Lakeridge junior wide receiver had weighed for several months, discussing with family, friends and Pacers coach Spencer Phillips. Time to let ...
BREAKING: Millikan Football Forfeits Four Wins
For the second time in two weeks, a Moore League team is forfeiting the first portion of its season. Millikan assistant principal over athletics Daniel Yu confirmed Thursday afternoon that the Rams are forfeiting their four wins so far this season due to use of an ineligible player. “We’ve been...
USC loses out on Jalen Hale, one of nation's top wide receivers
USC fans were fantasizing about what Jalen Hale could do in Lincoln Riley's offense. Now Alabama fans will get to see Hale up close. Hale, rated the nation's No. 9 wide receiver, committed to Alabama on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior took official visits to USC, Texas, Texas A&M, ...
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?
Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 23
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s score on our scoreboard throughout the night.
USC's first-ever majorette dance team, The Cardinal Divas, making moves amid backlash
A new dance style has found its way to the University of Southern California, and while the dancers have faced some backlash online, they're happy to bring their fire and diversity to campus as the school's first ever majorette dance team. The Cardinal Divas of SC were co-founded by Princess Isis Lang this year. They specialize in the dance style known as "j-setting," popularized by the marching band at Jackson State University, and traditionally only found at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Despite this, Lang is happy to bring the culture to USC, a feeling backed by a huge outpouring...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These three California pizzerias are among the best in the world, 50 Top Pizza says
Three of the top pizza restaurants in the world are in California, according to 50 Top Pizza’s annual “Guide to the best pizzerias in the world.”. Judges from 50 Top Pizza visited pizzerias around the world then ranked and reviewed them for a free online guidebook. Two restaurants...
foxla.com
These are the California cities people want to leave the most
LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
KESQ
This technology helps keep grass green while still conserving water
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Water conservation is a focus across California, but is there a way to keep large fields of grass green when water restrictions are leaving homeowners with dying grass?. Elaine Sibert, the CEO of Rain Systems, believes it’s possible and could make a huge difference...
laloyolan.com
Campus safety questions arise as LMU attracts unexpected visitors
The Den is a student-run coffee shop at LMU. It’s considered a safe space, where upon entering, you can hear pencils clicking, students chatting and music playing over the speakers. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, this was not the case. Olivia Pomranka, a senior psychology major, was working at the...
theeastsiderla.com
Newly restored Griffith Park Clubhouse offers a slice of country club life for golfers and non-golfers alike
Griffith Park’s Wilson & Harding courses are long beloved by golfers seeking a private club-worthy atmosphere at municipal prices. What non-golfers might not realize is that they, too, are welcome to enjoy this classic L.A. experience, with its sweeping mountainside vistas and the stately Griffith Park Clubhouse.
3 Los Angeles eateries make New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
See which two restaurants in Nashville made New York Times' list of places they love the most in 2022.
Man Who Lost Wife and Daughter in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Settles All Claims over Los Angeles County Photos for Nearly $20 Million
The widower who was awarded $15 million along with Vanessa Bryant for Los Angeles County’s mishandling of photos of human remains from the helicopter crash that killed his wife and daughter will settle all claims against the county for an additional total of nearly $5 million. Christopher Chester‘s $19.95...
High-Profile LA Prosecutor Alleges Transfer is Retaliation
A high-profile deputy district attorney who prosecuted the man who killed rapper Nipsey Hussle said he is being transferred from the office's elite Major Crimes Division to supervise misdemeanor cases in East L.A. in what he believes is retaliation for his criticism of L.A. County DA George Gascón.
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los Angeles
Jenn Harris, Food Columnist at The Los Angeles Times, knows her dumplings; so much so that she's got an entire YouTube series, “The Bucket List: Dumplings," where she profiles at least 30 different dumplings. I sat down with Jenn during a media event and got "filled in" on how she finds the best dumplings in Los Angeles and how you can have them all in one crawl.
fox5ny.com
Is Rap America's deadliest profession?
NEW YORK - Fans recently gathered in Los Angeles to mourn the passing of hip-hop artist PnB Rock. The 30-year-old Philadelphia native was shot and killed on Sept. 12 while out to lunch with a woman at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in South Los Angeles. The LAPD said a two-man robbery crew, led there by a location tag in the woman's social media post, shot him multiple times and took his jewelry.
Washington Examiner
LA homeless crisis has created 'gangster's paradise,' small business owner says
A Los Angeles restaurant owner who was attacked by a homeless person throwing excrement has blamed lawmakers for allowing a "gangster’s paradise" to flourish that is harming businesses. Paul Scrivano told Fox 11 that he and other business owners have been ignored by the Los Angeles City Council when...
