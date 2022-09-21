Read full article on original website
Dallas Observer
Paul Ridley
Paul Ridley was no stranger to Dallas City Hall when he was voted into the District 14 council seat last June. He had served as the district's plan commissioner for eight years. Before that, he spent four years representing the district on the landmark commission. He's lived in the area for about 27 years, practicing construction law and commercial litigation, occasionally stepping away to serve the city. He's devoted to serving Dallas residents, and his attention to detail can make for some interesting mic-drop moments around the council's horseshoe.
Dallas Observer
Southern Classic Daiquiri Factory
There are more than 60 daiquiris on the menu here, and the names are half the fun. Ever wondered what Love Field Frozen Over tastes like? If you answered yes, seek help, but it's actually a hurricane with tangerine, blue lemonade and peach. The Cliff is Long Island iced tea with blue lemonade, purple rain and tangerine. Dine-in or to-go, you can buy sizes ranging from 16 ounces to half gallons. The debauchery to follow is limitless.
thefocus.news
Rapper BFG Straap dead at 22 after South Dallas shooting
Rapper Antywon Dillard, aka BFG Straap was reported dead at the age of 22 in the aftermath of a South Dallas shooting which claimed two lives. The young artist has released several albums, singles, and EPs, and has over 17 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify. A video of the tragic...
dallasexpress.com
Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City
Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
Dallas' Williams Chicken expanding outside Texas
A chain of fried chicken restaurants based in North Texas is expanding outside the state. The first Williams Chicken location opened in 1987 in southern Dallas, and Founder Hiawatha Williams now has 40 restaurants across Texas with 500 employees.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Dallas-based 7-Eleven collabs with Crocs
DALLAS — It's the collab you never knew you needed: 7-Eleven and Crocs. The Dallas-based convenience store partnered with Crocs to release three limited edition shoes: a sandal, the classic clog and mega crush clog. Each shoe features 7-Eleven’s vibrant colors, which were showcased in Crocs' tweet:. "Surprise....
hotnewhiphop.com
BFG Straap Killed In Dallas Shooting, Rising Rapper Was Only 22
Another rising rapper has been taken too soon. According to a new report from HipHopDX, 22-year-old Dallas-based artist BFG Straap was gunned down and killed earlier this week on the city's south side along with another man, 26-year-old Cory Lucien. The older of the two tragically died at the scene of the crime, while Straap – real name Antywon Dillard – was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Neighbors Fight Warehouse Zoning Plan
Warehouses going up all around North Texas bring jobs and property tax money for cities that approve them. North Texas is a booming distribution hub for the nation. But some homeowners in some places oppose the hulking neighbors. The Capella Park neighborhood in far Southwest Dallas near Spur 408 and...
Mobile cannabis dispensary coming to DFW advocating Texas' medical program
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some cannabis enthusiasts may want to roll up Oct. 8 as the mobile cannabis dispensary Goodblend will be holding a joint marijuana march and freedom festival to inform the public on the state's medical program. Goodblend, a subsidiary of Parallel, is one of three medical...
South Oak Cliff stifles Adamson with dominant defense in 49-0 shutout win (Photos)
The Bears bullied their district rivals, holding Dallas Adamson to 83 total yards defensively in a 49-0 blowout in their district opener
dallasexpress.com
Two Dallas Police Sergeants Fired, One Suspended
Two Dallas police sergeants were fired, and a third was suspended Tuesday by Chief Eddie Garcia for separate allegations of unnecessary force, offensive comments, and false testimony in court proceedings. Sgt. James Bristo, who was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division, was fired for allegedly using unnecessary force against...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Affordable Housing and Mixed-Use Development Planned in Southern Dallas Neighborhood
Pan African Connection Bookstore and Art Gallery owner Akwete Tyehimba has been connected to the Oak Cliff neighborhood for a long time. "It is a project that I think will be unique to Dallas,” Pan African Connection owner Akwete Tyehimba said. “I've never seen anything like it before."
Dallas pop-up store Thrift Studio transforms lives through design
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're looking for high-end furniture and home décor at a big discount, Thrift Studio in Dallas will likely have what you're looking for – and you can shop guilt free. Every dollar you spend helps a family in need. "Our entire goal is to transform lives through design," said Ashley Sharp, the executive director of Dwell with Dignity, a nonprofit that works with families getting back on their feet after experiencing homelessness. All proceeds from Thrift Studio during its pop-up run in the Design District, go toward Dwell with Dignity. "I was just walking around, and I'm like, 'Oh...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Considers Prohibiting Criminal Background Job Application Questions
The Dallas City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit private employers in the city from asking job seekers about criminal history on initial applications. Background checks would be allowed later in the hiring process. The ordinance would apply to all private businesses with 15 or more employees, and...
Dallas Observer
Twice the Ice
These giant stand-alone ice machines dispense large bags of ice lickety-split. You can use plastic if you don't have cash on you. And if you have only a $20 bill and you really need a bag of ice (and the card reader is down, which is apt to happen with outdoor machines), it gives change in dollar coins. We got a 1979 Susan B. Anthony along with 17 other coin dollars the other day. Who knew ice change could trigger a coin collecting hobby? Also, the machine plays Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby'' as it bags and dispenses your ice. Who knew getting ice could make you dance? Lastly — yeah, there's more — it's really good ice. The machines use carbon filtration and reverse osmosis, which is getting way over our heads, but, regardless, all the filtering renders a crunchier crunch and no weird flavor to mess up our margaritas.
Dallas Observer
Best Place to Smoke Hookah
Nestled in a small shopping center not far from Central Expressway in Richardson, Sultan Café is a Mediterranean grill best known for its hookah. Open since 2006, the café doesn't look like much, situated near a barbershop and a South Asian supermarket, but it offers some of the best hookah, or argileh in Arabic, for your dollar in the Dallas area. Find the standard hookah tobacco brands like Al-Fakher and Starbuzz, and flavors running the gamut of fruits and mints as well as spicier combinations such as Code 69 and Margarita. You might want to try smoking a bowl in a head carved from a pineapple or an apple.
This Nashville Hot Chicken spot in DeSoto will leave you drooling
If you're looking for a family-recipe hot crispy fried chicken sandwich or meal that'll have you drooling, head over to 2 Neighbors Hot Chicken.
thebestmix1055.com
Missing Lincoln inmate found in Texas
An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln at the end of last year has been arrested in Dallas, Texas. Authorities took LaJuan Jones into custody on Tuesday. He was located at a family member’s residence. Jones disappeared on Dec. 13, 2021. He left...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's What Sold at Richard Rawlings' Gas Monkey Garage No-Reserve Auction
Richard Rawlings, a Dallas car customizer known for his starring role in Discovery Channel’s reality show Fast N’ Loud, collected over $1 million after selling 28 vehicles in his vintage car collection. His no-reserve auction that began Sept. 7 was intended to liquidate cars, trucks and motorcycles that...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction
North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
