New Haven, CT

newhavenarts.org

Threads By Tea Feels The ETHOS

Upstairs at West River Arts, two bolts of printed fabric had taken on a life of their own. One, a milky white, soared from near the rafters to the display below. Another wrapped a mannequin in white and clementine orange. Together, They draped and swam through the space, undulating with the whirr of a fan in the background. If a viewer looked close, it seemed that they were almost breathing.
NEW HAVEN, CT
newhavenarts.org

Second Floor Hardware School Transforms Havenly Into An Art Sanctuary

Lucy Gellman Photos; all artwork by Jisu Sheen, Kulimushi Barongozi, and Sita Sunil. It’s a portrait of childhood, frozen in time. The little girl runs, arms rising, as fields blur behind her in smears of yellow, brown and green. In one hand, she holds a dandelion puff still on the stem. The other flutters upward, cutting the still air. Her shadow is a long, skinny thing that stretches in the background as she prepares to lift off. As her left foot strikes the ground, the path itself bursts into bright yellow, as if it is made of pure light.
NEW HAVEN, CT
restaurantclicks.com

New Haven Brunch Spots to Try This Week

Called the Cultural Capital of Connecticut, New Haven is known for its local theater and music scenes. The city is also widely regarded as having delicious food ranging from lobster rolls to the famous local-style pizza. Aside from being a culinary and cultural hotspot, New Haven’s biggest claim to fame...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Long Wharf Hotel-To-Apts Conversion Advances

A local developer’s plans to convert a 112 extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf into 112 new apartments moved ahead thanks to a favorable recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during their latest regular monthly meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
NEW HAVEN, CT
chargerbulletin.com

Annual Family Day festivities take main campus by storm

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, University of New Haven students and their families filed into the Beckerman Recreation Center to check in for Family Day. Activities ranging from lawn games to craft corners were available to students and guests to enjoy all throughout the day. Katya Sandoval, a first-year studying...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Abandoned Hamden middle school could become 'community campus'

HAMDEN — Picture driving down Newhall Street in the heart of southern Hamden. As you approach Villano Park, you look to the right, at the site of the former middle school. Instead of the overgrown lot and brick building studded with broken windows that now towers over a silent field, a bustling “community campus” greets you, complete with a library branch, senior center, early learning classrooms, gym, commercial kitchen and food pantry.
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

A Panther Passes On

The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Ground Broken On Addiction Recovery Hub

A community of healthcare partners and political backers gathered in the Hill to celebrate the groundbreaking of Cornell Scott Hill Health Center’s new hub for behavioral health and substance abuse services. That was the scene Thursday at 149 Minor St., which is the construction site of the community health...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Ex-New Haven chief was in running to helm Bridgeport police

BRIDGEPORT — Those advocating for an outsider to take over the city's police force got disappointing news this week when the three finalists, all insiders, were announced Wednesday: Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia, Captain Lonnie Blackwell and just-retired Captain Roderick Porter. In recent days many in and outside of Mayor...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Students in New Haven hospitalized after eating edibles

Joel Johnson, a Managing Partner at Johnson Brunetti, talks about what we can expect with the fed's latest interest rate hike. Dept. of Labor and Hartford Athletic hold job fair. Updated: 4 hours ago. Channel 3's Connor Lewis tries maple syrup during Connecticut Day at the Big E. Updated: 4...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

3 New Haven students hospitalized for ingesting substance

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three middle school students in New Haven were hospitalized after ingesting a substance, school officials said. According to New Haven Public Schools, three eighth-grade students at Bishop Woods School ingested what appeared to be a candy that one of the students brought to school. The student who brought in the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

NBC Connecticut personality to be Mum Festival's grand marshal

BRISTOL – With the quickly approaching end of September, the Mum Festival Committee has chosen NBC Connecticut’s Taylor Kinzler to be the celebration’s grand marshal. “I’m so honored to be a part of such a special tradition,” said Kinzler in an email to the Press. “I can’t wait to meet all of the small business owners, vendors and volunteers who help to make this event come to life.”
BRISTOL, CT
zip06.com

Detective Moynihan Retires from Branford PD

Branford Police Department (BPD) recognized and thanked Detective Patrick Moynihan upon his retirement September 22, following a 34 year-career in law enforcement which included 14 with BPD. “We wish him luck as he retires from us today,” BPD stated, in message posted to the department’s Facebook page Sept. 22....
BRANFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Parking Change OK’d For Dixwell Plaza Redo

Dixwell Plaza’s redevelopers won permission to scrap a too-costly underground parking garage in exchange for a larger temporary surface parking lot in their ongoing effort to build up the heart of New Haven’s historic Black neighborhood. They won approvals for that parking-related change in plans Wednesday night during...
NEW HAVEN, CT

