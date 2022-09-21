Lucy Gellman Photos; all artwork by Jisu Sheen, Kulimushi Barongozi, and Sita Sunil. It’s a portrait of childhood, frozen in time. The little girl runs, arms rising, as fields blur behind her in smears of yellow, brown and green. In one hand, she holds a dandelion puff still on the stem. The other flutters upward, cutting the still air. Her shadow is a long, skinny thing that stretches in the background as she prepares to lift off. As her left foot strikes the ground, the path itself bursts into bright yellow, as if it is made of pure light.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO