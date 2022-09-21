Researchers From National Taiwan University and Microsoft Developed ‘Frido,’ A Feature Pyramid Diffusion Framework For Complex Scene Generation

Read full article on original website
5,700-year-old neolithic woman’s facial reconstruction revealed by scientists
She could be related to modern-day Malaysians.
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
Scientists say that inhaled and nasal vaccines may be needed to beat Omicron. China just approved the world’s first inhaled one
Cansino Biologics' inhaled vaccine appeared more effective in clinical trials than China's other jabs.
Nature.com
Development of artificial intelligence for automated measurement of cervical lordosis on lateral radiographs
Cervical sagittal alignment is an essential parameter for the evaluation of spine disorders. Manual measurement is time-consuming and burdensome to measurers. Artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of convolutional neural networks has begun to be used to measure x-rays. This study aimed to develop AI for automated measurement of lordosis on lateral cervical x-rays. We included 4546 cervical x-rays from 1674 patients. For all x-rays, the caudal endplates of C2 and C7 were labeled based on consensus among well-experienced spine surgeons, the data for which were used as ground truth. This ground truth was split into training data and test data, and the AI model learned the training data. The absolute error of the AI measurements relative to the ground truth for 4546 x-rays was determined by fivefold cross-validation. Additionally, the absolute error of AI measurements was compared with the error of other 2 surgeons' measurements on 415 radiographs of 168 randomly selected patients. In fivefold cross-validation, the absolute error of the AI model was 3.3Â° in the average and 2.2Â° in the median. For comparison of other surgeons, the mean absolute error for measurement of 168 patients was 3.1Â°"‰Â±"‰3.4Â° for the AI model, 3.9Â°"‰Â±"‰3.4Â° for Surgeon 1, and 3.8Â°"‰Â±"‰4.7Â° for Surgeon 2. The AI model had a significantly smaller error than Surgeon 1 and Surgeon 2 (P"‰="‰0.002 and 0.036). This algorithm is available at (https://ykszk.github.io/c2c7demo/). The AI model measured cervical spine alignment with better accuracy than surgeons. AI can assist in routine medical care and can be helpful in research that measures large numbers of images. However, because of the large errors in rare cases such as highly deformed ones, AI may, in principle, be limited to assisting humans.
Scientists Created 'Living' Synthetic Cells by Harvesting Bacteria For Parts
Researchers at the University of Bristol in the UK have taken a major step forward in synthetic biology by designing a system that performs several key functions of a living cell, including generating energy and expressing genes. Their artificially constructed cell even transformed from a sphere shape to a more natural amoeba-like shape over the first 48 hours of 'life', indicating that the proto-cytoskeletal filaments were working (or, as the researchers put it, were "structurally dynamic over extended time scales"). Building something that comes close to what we might think of as alive is no walk in the park, not least thanks...
History TikTok is up in arms after a pawn shop owner received over 31 million views on a TikTok video in which he claimed to have discovered rare photos of the Nanjing Massacre
Evan Kail was criticized for posting the images before authenticating them, and experts now say he was wrong.
MedicalXpress
Electronic comparison of MRI brain images accurately determines biological age
The biological age of a person can be accurately determined from brain images using the latest AI technology, so-called artificial neural networks. Until now, however, it was unclear which features these networks used to infer age. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences have now developed an algorithm that reveals age estimation goes back to a whole range of features in the brain, providing general information about a person's state of health. The algorithm could thus help to detect tumors or Alzheimer's disease more quickly and allows conclusions to be drawn about the neurological consequences of diseases such as diabetes.
Nature.com
Compositionally complex doping for zero-strain zero-cobalt layered cathodes
The high volatility of the price ofÂ cobalt and theÂ geopolitical limitations of cobalt mining have made the elimination of Co a pressing need for the automotive industry1. Owing to their high energy density and low-cost advantages, high-Ni and low-Co or Co-freeÂ (zero-Co) layered cathodes haveÂ become the most promising cathodes for next-generation lithium-ion batteries2,3. However, current high-Ni cathode materials, without exception, sufferÂ severely from their intrinsic thermal and chemo-mechanical instabilities and insufficient cycle life. Here, by using a new compositionally complex (high-entropy) doping strategy, we successfully fabricate a high-Ni, zero-Co layered cathode that has extremely high thermal and cycling stability. Combining X-ray diffraction, transmission electron microscopy and nanotomography, we find that the cathode exhibits nearly zero volumetric change over a wide electrochemical window, resulting in greatly reduced lattice defects and local strain-induced cracks. In-situ heating experiments reveal that the thermal stability of the new cathode is significantly improved, reaching the level of the ultra-stable NMC-532. Owing to the considerably increased thermal stability and the zero volumetric change, it exhibits greatly improved capacity retention. This work, by resolving the long-standing safety and stability concerns for high-Ni, zero-Co cathode materials, offers a commercially viable cathode for safe, long-life lithium-ion batteriesÂ and a universal strategy forÂ suppressing strain and phase transformation in intercalation electrodes.
Nature.com
Adaptive SIR model with vaccination: simultaneous identification of rates and functions illustrated with COVID-19
An Adaptive Susceptible-Infected-Removed-Vaccinated (A-SIRV) epidemic model with time-dependent transmission and removal rates is constructed for investigating the dynamics of an epidemic disease such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Real data of COVID-19 spread is used for the simultaneous identification of the unknown time-dependent rates and functions participating in the A-SIRV system. The inverse problem is formulated and solved numerically using the Method of Variational Imbedding, which reduces the inverse problem to a problem for minimizing a properly constructed functional for obtaining the sought values. To illustrate and validate the proposed solution approach, the present study used available public data for several countries with diverse population and vaccination dynamics-the World, Israel, The United States of America, and Japan.
Engadget
Microscopic robots walk autonomously using simple 'brains'
It's long been possible to make extremely small robots, but they usually need some form of direct external control just to operate. Cornell scientists may have solved that problem on a basic level, however. They've created microrobots (no more than 250 micrometers across) with basic electronic "brains" that let them walk autonomously. Two- and six-legged robots move relatively simply, while a four-legged "dogbot" changes speed when an operator sends laser pulses.
Freethink
Newly discovered antibody neutralizes all variants of the coronavirus
Researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital and the Duke University School of Medicine have identified a new COVID-19 antibody that is capable of neutralizing every known variant of the coronavirus. Key to its potential is that, although the new antibody attacks the virus’ notorious spike protein, it does so in...
A Look at Anomaly Detection and Why It's Important in the AI Space
An unusual occurrence or event is referred to as an anomaly in software engineering because it deviates from the pattern and, as a result, raises questions about its legitimacy. Anomaly detection may be helpful when there are hundreds or thousands of things to monitor since it helps point out where an error is happening. It may be of the utmost importance for the security of engineering, health, and industrial sectors, all of which rely on the smooth and safe running of their businesses. Artificial intelligence may significantly improve the efficiency and security of a company's digital operations with the help of artificial intelligence.
NASA delays Artemis I launch due to Tropical Storm Ian
NASA officials working the Artemis I moon mission have called off the next launch from Kennedy Space Center as Tropical Storm Ian approaches Florida.
Rice University researchers 'dissolve' final roadblock in perovskite solar panels
Researchers at Rice University have solved the 'stability problem' of the solar panels made from halide perovskites paving the way for their commercial production and usage. In the research study published today, the researchers have detailed the right solvent that allows the building of 3D/2D solar cells with high energy conversion efficiency.
home.cern
CERN openlab trains next generation of computing experts
In July and August, 32 students came to CERN to work hands-on with cutting-edge computing technologies through the CERN openlab Summer Student programme. Last week, the students presented their projects in a series of five-minute “lightning talks”. CERN openlab is a unique public–private partnership, through which CERN collaborates...
Nature.com
On the influence of the source of porcine colostrum in the development of early immune ontogeny in piglets
The effects on the ontogeny of serum cytokines and immune cells caused by feeding suckling piglets with sow/gilt colostrum and milk replacer was assessed in the present study. After farrowing, the piglets born were randomized into six groups: GG and SS (n"‰="‰10/group): piglets were kept with their dam; GS (n"‰="‰10): piglets were changed from gilts to sows; SG (n"‰="‰10): piglets were changed from sows to gilts; GMR (n"‰="‰6) and SMR (n"‰="‰8): piglets from either gilts or sows were isolated from the dams and were bottle-fed ad libitum with commercial formula milk replacer. The piglets remained in the groups during the first 24Â h of life and were later returned to their respective mothers. Serum immunoglobulin concentration and lymphocyte proliferation from the blood, spleen, thymus, and mesenteric lymph node of the piglets were assessed at 24Â h and at 28Â days of age. Serum cytokine concentrations were measured through a cytokine multiplex assay at 24Â h. Overall, piglets suckling on sows (SS and GS) had a higher concentration of serum immunoglobulin at 24Â h, which was also associated with a rise in plasma cytokine concentration and greater ability of B and T cells from lymphatic organs and blood mononuclear cells to respond to mitogens. We suggest a bias towards Th1-, Th2-, and Th17-cell polarizing and cytokines during the suckling period, which may be influenced by maternal immunological factors in the colostrum, such as dam parity. All findings suggest sow parity having a possible role, which may contribute to exerting a modulating action on immune response development.
ScienceBlog.com
Traditional computers can solve some quantum problems
There has been a lot of buzz about quantum computers and for good reason. The futuristic computers are designed to mimic what happens in nature at microscopic scales, which means they have the power to better understand the quantum realm and speed up the discovery of new materials, including pharmaceuticals, environmentally friendly chemicals, and more. However, experts say viable quantum computers are still a decade away or more. What are researchers to do in the meantime?
Phys.org
Manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices
Computers that can make use of the "spooky" properties of quantum mechanics to solve problems faster than current technology may sound alluring, but first they must overcome a massive disadvantage. Scientists from Japan may have found the answer through their demonstration of how a superconducting material, niobium nitride, can be added to a nitride-semiconductor substrate as a flat, crystalline layer. This process may lead to the easy manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices.
MedicalXpress
The longer the bootcamp, the better the antibodies: Scientists test new vaccine strategy to help the body target HIV
Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have discovered how the immune system can transform into an antibody-making machine capable of neutralizing one of the most elusive viruses out there: HIV. Researchers once thought that B cells (which make antibodies) spent only weeks perfecting their weaponry against viral threats....
Nature.com
Structure of the malaria vaccine candidate Pfs48/45 and its recognition by transmission blocking antibodies
An effective malaria vaccine remains a global health priority and vaccine immunogens which prevent transmission of the parasite will have important roles in multi-component vaccines. One of the most promising candidates for inclusion in a transmission-blocking malaria vaccine is the gamete surface protein Pfs48/45, which is essential for development of the parasite in the mosquito midgut. Indeed, antibodies which bind Pfs48/45 can prevent transmission if ingested with the parasite as part of the mosquito bloodmeal. Here we present the structure of full-length Pfs48/45, showing its three domains to form a dynamic, planar, triangular arrangement. We reveal where transmission-blocking and non-blocking antibodies bind on Pfs48/45. Finally, we demonstrate that antibodies which bind across this molecule can be transmission-blocking. These studies will guide the development of future Pfs48/45-based vaccine immunogens.
