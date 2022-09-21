Read full article on original website
Orange County residents worried about flooding as Tropical Storm Ian heads toward Florida
Orlando, Fla. - Residents in Orange County are feeling anxious about Ian after the massive flooding they experienced during Hurricane Irma. The Orlovista neighborhood in Orange County had massive flooding from Hurricane Irma back in 2017. As they get prepared for Ian, many are feeling concerned and worried, especially thinking back to when floodwaters were in their homes, and they had to be rescued.
Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival
Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
Bethune-Cookman University issues mandatory campus evacuation amid Tropical Storm Ian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Due to the latest projections of Tropical Storm Ian, Bethune - Cookman University has announced a mandatory campus evacuation beginning on Monday. The school said in a statement released Saturday that they're encouraging students to begin making plans to evacuate the residence halls as early as Sunday — although the evacuation doesn't begin until noon on Monday.
Hurricane Ian: Timeline for storm's impact in Central Florida counties
As Hurricane Ian nears Central Florida, the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track when the local area could see potential impacts. As of Monday morning, Ian is a category 1 storm that's currently located in the Caribbean, but is forecast to become a major hurricane as it enters the Gulf of Mexico on its trek toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Ian: How will the soon-to-be hurricane impact Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Ian appears to be making its way toward Florida and is expected to make landfall next week – as a major hurricane – on the west coast of the state. Models show the system becoming a major Category 4 hurricane before reaching Florida.
Residents and retailers in Central Florida getting ready for Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - With days to go before Tropical Storm Ian could hit Central Florida as a hurricane, people say they're stocking up on supplies. "Getting all the canned food, the water, gotta go get gas, batteries, still gotta get some fans and stuff," said law student Jason Berger. Retail...
Tropical Storm Ian's projected path similar to 2004's disastrous Hurricane Charley
ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are bracing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend before making landfall in the state. As the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track the system, models show the soon-to-be hurricane taking a very similar path across Florida that Hurricane Charley did in 2004.
Tracking Ian: Why Florida’s Gulf Coast is susceptible to a hurricane’s storm surge
Given Florida’s unique coastline, the topography lends itself to the state being highly susceptible to storm surge flooding during hurricanes. Storm surge is the rise of water levels caused directly by a storm and does not take into account rainfall or wave size, which can add additional feet on top of a storm’s surge.
Here are hurricane emergency numbers to call throughout Central Florida if you need help
LAKE MARY, Fla. - With Tropical Depression 9 expected to become Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days, it will be helpful to know what to do when in a situation where you need help. Here are emergency numbers listed by county in Central Florida to call if you...
Flying to Florida soon? Here is what you need to know ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane season doesn't deter many people from traveling to Florida, but with Tropical Storm Ian forecast to make landfall in the state over the next couple of days, the storm may result in flight delays or cancellations, including at Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport. Some...
Hurricane Ian: Volusia County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane. Florida is within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare, here is the emergency information to know in Brevard County, including evacuations, road closures, school...
Tropical storm watches for Central Florida as Hurricane Ian intensifies
The FOX 35 Storm Team is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which is getting stronger. Several counties in Central Orlando are under a tropical storm watch.
Tropical Storm Ian: Osceola County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in...
Seminole County firefighter Connor Fernandez dies following motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Connor Fernandez has died the fire department shared online, following an off-duty motorcycle crash he was involved in on Sept. 16 in Altamonte Springs. "Firefighter Fernandez will be missed by our...
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following an argument that led to a shooting Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive off Berrywood Drive in Orlando. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and...
Second child dies after rowing boat capsized at Lake Fairview, possibly due to lightning strike
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida child who was injured during rowing practice last week at Lake Fairview in Orlando – possibly due to a lightning strike – has died, the second child to die as a result of the incident, North Orlando Rowing club said Saturday night in a social media post. Another child's body was recovered last week from the lake after a rowing boat reportedly flipped over.
While potential hurricane looms, some areas already dealing with flooding problems
APOPKA, Fla. - While Central Florida braces for a potential hurricane to make landfall next week, some areas are already dealing with flooding problems. Over the past year, the edge of Clearwater Lake in Apopka has continued to creep higher into people's backyards. For the past five years, residents say flooding has made a playground and gazebo inaccessible.
Tropical Storm Ian: What to do about your pets?
LAKE MARY, Fla - As Floridians prepare for Tropical Storm Ian, there is still a level of uncertainty as to how bad the future hurricane will be once it hits land in Florida. If conditions get bad enough, some may have to evacuate. Those with pets will want to prepare if they find themselves in that situation.
1 person dead following shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died following a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. Deputies said they heard gunshots while in the area. They were able...
Miya Marcano: One year since Orlando college student's murder
Friday marks one year since 19-year-old Miya Marcano was killed after disappearing from her Central Florida apartment complex. Since then, a foundation has been created in her name and legislation has passed to hopefully prevent this from ever happening again.
