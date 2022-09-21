ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox35orlando.com

Orange County residents worried about flooding as Tropical Storm Ian heads toward Florida

Orlando, Fla. - Residents in Orange County are feeling anxious about Ian after the massive flooding they experienced during Hurricane Irma. The Orlovista neighborhood in Orange County had massive flooding from Hurricane Irma back in 2017. As they get prepared for Ian, many are feeling concerned and worried, especially thinking back to when floodwaters were in their homes, and they had to be rescued.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Bethune-Cookman University issues mandatory campus evacuation amid Tropical Storm Ian

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Due to the latest projections of Tropical Storm Ian, Bethune - Cookman University has announced a mandatory campus evacuation beginning on Monday. The school said in a statement released Saturday that they're encouraging students to begin making plans to evacuate the residence halls as early as Sunday — although the evacuation doesn't begin until noon on Monday.
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Timeline for storm's impact in Central Florida counties

As Hurricane Ian nears Central Florida, the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track when the local area could see potential impacts. As of Monday morning, Ian is a category 1 storm that's currently located in the Caribbean, but is forecast to become a major hurricane as it enters the Gulf of Mexico on its trek toward Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Ian's projected path similar to 2004's disastrous Hurricane Charley

ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are bracing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend before making landfall in the state. As the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track the system, models show the soon-to-be hurricane taking a very similar path across Florida that Hurricane Charley did in 2004.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following an argument that led to a shooting Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive off Berrywood Drive in Orlando. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Second child dies after rowing boat capsized at Lake Fairview, possibly due to lightning strike

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida child who was injured during rowing practice last week at Lake Fairview in Orlando – possibly due to a lightning strike – has died, the second child to die as a result of the incident, North Orlando Rowing club said Saturday night in a social media post. Another child's body was recovered last week from the lake after a rowing boat reportedly flipped over.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

While potential hurricane looms, some areas already dealing with flooding problems

APOPKA, Fla. - While Central Florida braces for a potential hurricane to make landfall next week, some areas are already dealing with flooding problems. Over the past year, the edge of Clearwater Lake in Apopka has continued to creep higher into people's backyards. For the past five years, residents say flooding has made a playground and gazebo inaccessible.
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Ian: What to do about your pets?

LAKE MARY, Fla - As Floridians prepare for Tropical Storm Ian, there is still a level of uncertainty as to how bad the future hurricane will be once it hits land in Florida. If conditions get bad enough, some may have to evacuate. Those with pets will want to prepare if they find themselves in that situation.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

1 person dead following shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died following a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting reportedly happened in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road. Deputies said they heard gunshots while in the area. They were able...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Miya Marcano: One year since Orlando college student's murder

Friday marks one year since 19-year-old Miya Marcano was killed after disappearing from her Central Florida apartment complex. Since then, a foundation has been created in her name and legislation has passed to hopefully prevent this from ever happening again.
ORLANDO, FL

