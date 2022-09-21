Read full article on original website
emueagles.com
Football Fights, Ultimately Falls to Buffalo
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University football team fell in its Mid-American Conference opener, 50-31, to the University at Buffalo inside "The Factory" at Rynearson Stadium Saturday, Sept. 24. Austin Smith (Ellewood, Ga.-Cedar Grove) paced EMU's (2-2, 0-1 MAC) rushing attack, accumulating 74 yards and one touchdown, averaging...
emueagles.com
EMU Rowing Races Wisconsin on Lake Mendota
MADISON, Wis. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University rowing team continued its fall campaign with a dual race against the University of Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 24, on Lake Mendota in Madison, Wis. The regatta, which was considered a scrimmage between the two squads, featured four different boats competing in two...
Michigan RB commit Cole Cabana of Dexter puts forth another dazzling display vs. Pioneer
DEXTER -- Michigan commit Cole Cabana showed once again why he’s one of the most dangerous players in the state with the ball in his hands on Friday. The 4-star running back rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries. But that wasn’t all he did against the Pioneers.
saturdaytradition.com
Controversy in Ann Arbor? Michigan awarded INT on questionable call vs. Maryland
Michigan and Maryland are engaged in a nice battle to open B1G play in the Big House. That game has been back-and-forth in the first half, and Michigan came up with a key turnover in the second quarter. With the Terrapins up by a score of 13-10 and driving against...
Tuck Bummin, Again
The unranked Spartans hosted Minnesota today and got absolutely destroyed.
wkar.org
Summary of Emoni Bates arrest; College Football week 3 overreactions; Leah Johnson and Damon Rensing MSU coaches sound | Current Sports | Sept. 20, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into details that led to the arrest Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates, who is now facing two counts of gun charges. However, there are still some questions that need to be answered. Also, what are the biggest overreactions from the college football season after three weeks? And hear what first year MSU volleyball coach Leah Johnson and MSU men's soccer coach Damon Rensing have to say concerning the start of Big Ten play.
Famed Michigan Tunnel Named After Legendary Coach
The tunnel that leads the team, the team, the team out onto the field every Saturday has been named.
emueagles.com
EMU Volleyball Drops Home-Opener to Toledo
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to the University of Toledo Thursday, Sept. 22, in its home-opener inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The conference loss drops the Eagles to 1-12 overall, and 0-1 in league play. Senior Samantha Basham (Granville, Ohio-Newark...
Look: Officials Appear To Botch Pivotal Call During Michigan-Maryland Game
Home field advantage has a whole new meaning for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday afternoon. Officials completely botched a crucial interception call during the Michigan vs. Maryland game this Saturday afternoon. Michigan picked off Taulia Tagovailoa in the second quarter. However, upon second review it was clearly...
College Football World Reacts To Awesome Lloyd Carr News
On Thursday afternoon, the University of Michigan announced the tunnel of Michigan Stadium will be named after former coach Lloyd Carr. Michigan also announced when the change will officially happen. "The Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be formally dedicated prior to the Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 15," a statement said.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
Michigan vs. Maryland: How to watch, listen to and stream
Here we go, Michigan fans! It’s almost time for Week 4 of the 2022 season!. On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will continue their 2022 season as they host Maryland at the Big House in Ann Arbor. Following last week’s dominating win over Connecticut, Jim Harbaugh responded to a question...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Emoni Bates arrested on gun charges; raising local meat
Summer was gone in a flash. The first day of fall certainly felt like it this week. I’m sure I wasn’t alone in cranking on the furnace for the first time since last winter. And that crisp autumn air can only mean one thing tonight -- high school...
WILX-TV
Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
hourdetroit.com
6 Things to Do This Weekend (Sept. 23-25)
Beloved for ’80s hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught up in You,” this Southern rock group led by vocalist and guitarist Don Barnes has sold 20 million albums worldwide. More than four decades after the band’s inception, Barnes and company continue to bring bombastic, high-energy live performances to more than 100 U.S. cities every year. $45+. Sept. 23. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Detroit; musichall.org.
Detroit TV news anchor Evrod Cassimy leaving WDIV for new job in Chicago
WDIV-TV (Channel 4) morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is trading the Motor City for the Windy City. Cassimy posted on the station’s website Thursday afternoon that he is departing from Detroit’s NBC affiliate, where he co-anchors the 4:30-7 a.m. news with Rhonda Walker. He will become an anchor and reporter at WMAQ, Chicago’s NBC station, the place where he “first fell in love with journalism and storytelling” as an intern. ...
Detroit News
Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder
Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
fox2detroit.com
Next phase of Joe Louis Greenway construction begins in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Joe Louis Greenway, a 27-mile path connecting four cities, is closer to completion. The second phase of the trail construction began Friday. Crews are now working on the half-mile section of a recreational loop from Fullerton to Grand River, otherwise known as the second major leg of the Joe Louis Greenway.
