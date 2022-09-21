ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
emueagles.com

Football Fights, Ultimately Falls to Buffalo

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University football team fell in its Mid-American Conference opener, 50-31, to the University at Buffalo inside "The Factory" at Rynearson Stadium Saturday, Sept. 24. Austin Smith (Ellewood, Ga.-Cedar Grove) paced EMU's (2-2, 0-1 MAC) rushing attack, accumulating 74 yards and one touchdown, averaging...
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

EMU Rowing Races Wisconsin on Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University rowing team continued its fall campaign with a dual race against the University of Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 24, on Lake Mendota in Madison, Wis. The regatta, which was considered a scrimmage between the two squads, featured four different boats competing in two...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitmore Lake, MI
City
Webster, MI
City
Ypsilanti, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Basketball
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
wkar.org

Summary of Emoni Bates arrest; College Football week 3 overreactions; Leah Johnson and Damon Rensing MSU coaches sound | Current Sports | Sept. 20, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into details that led to the arrest Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates, who is now facing two counts of gun charges. However, there are still some questions that need to be answered. Also, what are the biggest overreactions from the college football season after three weeks? And hear what first year MSU volleyball coach Leah Johnson and MSU men's soccer coach Damon Rensing have to say concerning the start of Big Ten play.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

EMU Volleyball Drops Home-Opener to Toledo

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to the University of Toledo Thursday, Sept. 22, in its home-opener inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The conference loss drops the Eagles to 1-12 overall, and 0-1 in league play. Senior Samantha Basham (Granville, Ohio-Newark...
YPSILANTI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem#Athletic Conference#E Club Hall Of Fame#Michigan Normal College#The U S Army#Training School
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Awesome Lloyd Carr News

On Thursday afternoon, the University of Michigan announced the tunnel of Michigan Stadium will be named after former coach Lloyd Carr. Michigan also announced when the change will officially happen. "The Lloyd Carr Tunnel at Michigan Stadium will be formally dedicated prior to the Penn State game on Saturday, Oct. 15," a statement said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
94.9 WMMQ

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Of Heumann Interest: Ann Emmerich’s family broadcasting ties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Of Heumann Interest story is a little different. It’s not a sports story, but the story of one family that produced two notable Michigan broadcasters. When I was a kid in Detroit, one of my broadcast idols was a man named Jerry...
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

6 Things to Do This Weekend (Sept. 23-25)

Beloved for ’80s hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught up in You,” this Southern rock group led by vocalist and guitarist Don Barnes has sold 20 million albums worldwide. More than four decades after the band’s inception, Barnes and company continue to bring bombastic, high-energy live performances to more than 100 U.S. cities every year. $45+. Sept. 23. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Detroit; musichall.org.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit TV news anchor Evrod Cassimy leaving WDIV for new job in Chicago

WDIV-TV (Channel 4) morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is trading the Motor City for the Windy City. Cassimy posted on the station’s website Thursday afternoon that he is departing from Detroit’s NBC affiliate, where he co-anchors the 4:30-7 a.m. news with Rhonda Walker. He will become an anchor and reporter at WMAQ, Chicago’s NBC station, the place where he “first fell in love with journalism and storytelling” as an intern. ...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Next phase of Joe Louis Greenway construction begins in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Joe Louis Greenway, a 27-mile path connecting four cities, is closer to completion. The second phase of the trail construction began Friday. Crews are now working on the half-mile section of a recreational loop from Fullerton to Grand River, otherwise known as the second major leg of the Joe Louis Greenway.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy