15 climate protesters arrested, post bail after blocking traffic during demonstrations in Boston

Read full article on original website
Related
whdh.com
Two Boston men face assault charges after fight over loud music on T
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men are facing assault charges after MBTA Transit Police said they got into a physical altercation over music volume. Transit Police said that on Thursday at around 5:10 p.m., officers headed to Ruggles Station in response to a reported fight in progress. When they arrived, they spoke with witnesses as well as those allegedly involved about what happened.
whdh.com
Police arrest rideshare driver linked to 5 other incidents
BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Boston Police and Milton Police arrested 43-year-old William Mancortes of Hyde Park this morning pursuant to five outstanding warrants for incidents dating back to 2017. Mancortes, who law enforcement sources confirm was a rideshare driver, had warrants issued out of Boston Municipal Court for...
whdh.com
Northeastern bomb threat was fake, police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Northeastern University Police have said that a bomb threat that hit campus Thursday night turned out to be false, and no one’s safety was ever at risk. According to NUPD, shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, an unidentified person called in a threat alleging that there were explosives in the campus’s Curry Center. Police responded immediately, evacuated the building and conducted a sweep of the building along with K9 units.
whdh.com
Man arrested in connection with 2014 Roxbury shooting after spending 8 years on the run
BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials have arrested 26-year-old Diriye Bile of Ethiopia at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago following an eight-year-long investigation stemming from a 2014 shooting in Roxbury. Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive unity, placed Bile under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Climate change protestors who blocked traffic in Boston plan more disruptions
BOSTON (WHDH) - Climate change protestors who blocked traffic in Boston Wednesday morning said more disruptions are planned. Fifteen protestors were arrested on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct after the demonstration stopped traffic along Seaport Boulevard for about an hour. All protesters arrested later posted bail, according to officials, and will be due in court over the coming days. The group calling themselves “Extinction Rebellion” said they’re fighting inaction on climate change.
whdh.com
BU Police searching for suspect involved in campus stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston University Police is searching for a woman who they said is a suspect in a stabbing that occurred on campus Thursday night. The suspect is described as a 35-year-old Asian female of slim build with shoulder-length black hair. Anyone with information about this incident or the location of the suspect is asked to call BU Police at 617-353-2121.
whdh.com
Man arrested in connection with Charlestown stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 25-year-old Boston man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Charlestown. Hakeem Jackson is facing assault charges. At about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of 41 Polk St. and found an adult male suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to an area hospital for further treatment. A further investigation led officers to Jackson, who surrendered to officers in Dorchester without incident.
whdh.com
Shelter in place warning lifted at Northeastern University after police respond to bomb threat
BOSTON (WHDH) - A shelter in place warning has been lifted at Northeastern University after being issued late Thursday night, after a bomb threat was allegedly made according to Boston Police. The university’s police department said at 10:40 p.m. that police activity was underway at the Curry Student Center. In...
RELATED PEOPLE
whdh.com
Woman accused in January death of Boston Police officer appears in court
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield woman accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend and killing him was back in court on Thursday. Defense attorneys for Karen Read asked a judge in Dedham to have evidence in the case preserved for independent, forensic testing. Read has pled not guilty...
whdh.com
Crash in Groveland leaves car on its side
GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Groveland that left a car on its side Friday afternoon. 7NEWS captured video of emergency crews operating on the scene where a silver SUV was flipped at the intersection of Washington Street and Salem Street. Officials have not said...
whdh.com
Police: Suspect connected with Lawrence shooting taken into custody, more arrests expected
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is facing multiple assault charges after being arrested in connection with a shooting in Lawrence that left two people wounded. On Friday, the Lawrence Police Department announced the arrest of Luis Santana, 46. According to the department, Santana is facing charges related to a Thursday incident that happened in a wooded area near the city line with Methuen, behind Manchester Street Park.
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been taken to the hospital after police responded to a shooting in Roxbury. K9s were on the scene sniffing the area near Weaver Way. Police also taped off a white SUV with crime scene tape and searched the area for clues. This is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Another truck falls victim to being ‘Storrowed’
BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor trail truck was the latest to collect the honor of being “Storrowed” on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling on the inbound side of Storrow Drive when it ended up getting wedged under an MBTA-owned bridge next to the BU bridge. The MBTA does...
whdh.com
A ‘Crime’ of Passion: Whitman police officers help with one couple’s unforgettable proposal
WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Whitman responded to a special kind of call this month: help a man set up an unforgettable proposal with a prank so good, it almost looks criminal. Officers were asked by a friend of the department to assist a man, Wayne Morse, in his...
whdh.com
Michelle Wu marched in 2019 with climate group that stopped traffic
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted in 2019 when she was a city council member that she marched with Extinction Rebellion Boston, the group that stopped traffic on the morning commute Wednesday to protest climate change. When asked about their most recent protest, Wu wouldn’t say whether she...
whdh.com
Northeastern University students concerned after bomb threat prompted shelter-in-place
BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University students said they’re concerned after an alleged bomb threat that prompted police to issue a shelter-in-place warning late Thursday night. The university’s police department said at 10:40 p.m. that police activity was underway at the Curry Student Center. In an NU Alert at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Westborough Fire: Mass Pike westbound closed after serious vehicle crash
A reported rollover crash on the Mass Pike heading west has caused a widespread closure and heavy traffic as fire and emergency crews respond. Westborough Fire said multiple units were called to a portion of the highway near the exit for Route 495, in the area of Westborough and Southborough, around 8:30 p.m.
whdh.com
One of two decomposed bodies found in Woonsocket home was former mayor
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - One of two decomposed bodies found in a Woonsocket, Rhode Island home was that of former mayor Susan Menard. Neighbors called police when they noticed a foul odor coming from the home Monday. Police found the body of a man in one room and a woman in another. The woman has been identified as the former mayor, but the man has not yet been identified.
whdh.com
Boston man accused of attacking case worker at county jail appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man already facing assault charges for another alleged attack is accused of assaulting a case worker at Suffolk County’s Nashua Street Jail last week. Ahmad Maiden, 43, appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Prosecutors say he allegedly attacked a female case worker inside the jail, a day after he had already been in court on separate charges.
whdh.com
Shoebert the seal-ebrity of Beverly gives himself up to police
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Shoebert the seal is finally in the care of authorities after evading capture for weeks while living in a Beverly pond, where he drew crowds of adoring fans. The town’s beloved marine mammal had been evading capture after mysteriously appearing in Shoe Pond a few weeks...
Comments / 0