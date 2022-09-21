15 climate protesters arrested, post bail after blocking traffic during demonstrations in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Northeastern University Police have said that a bomb threat that hit campus Thursday night turned out to be false, and no one’s safety was ever at risk. According to NUPD, shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, an unidentified person called in a threat alleging that there were explosives in the campus’s Curry Center. Police responded immediately, evacuated the building and conducted a sweep of the building along with K9 units.

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO