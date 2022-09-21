ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Storms likely in Central Florida early Sunday afternoon

Today's high: 89 degrees | Tonight's low: 72 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: Isolated to scattered showers in the Atlantic will start to push along the Treasure coast. Early afternoon, these same showers will push into the interior. Most of the activity will be from Seminole County and South towards Osceola, tracking eastward. Main concerns associated with some stronger storms are lightning strikes, gusty winds, and heavy rain.
ORLANDO, FL
State
Florida State
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Ian: Too soon to issue evacuation orders in Florida due to track's uncertainty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Ian's projected path similar to 2004's disastrous Hurricane Charley

ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are bracing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend before making landfall in the state. As the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track the system, models show the soon-to-be hurricane taking a very similar path across Florida that Hurricane Charley did in 2004.
FLORIDA STATE
#Hurricane Hermine#Tropics#Beaches#Fox#Storm Team
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Life-threatening rip currents at Florida beaches this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 73 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 91 degrees | Rain: 20%. Main weather concerns: Main concerns remain life-threatening rip currents at ALL Central Florida Atlantic beaches. Breaking waves in the 4-6' range with a few larger waves at times. A "longshore" will also be at play at all time today through the weekend. A longshore current is a fast-moving channel of water that races from North to South. This current will be encountered immediately upon entering the surf zone.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Here is where you can report price gouging in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

LAKE MARY, Fla. - As Florida residents rush to the store's before Tropical Ian make landfall, state officials want to thwart price gouging since many essential commodities, like water, may become scarce. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody expanded Florida's Price Gouging Hotline on Saturday. Florida's residents can now report instances...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane preparation: What should you be doing now?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - With Tropical Depression 9 projected to make landfall in Florida next week, residents may want to prepare for the storm before it hits the Sunshine state. The Florida Division of Emergency Management is encouraging Floridians to review their disaster preparedness plans and listen to all orders from local officials.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

While potential hurricane looms, some areas already dealing with flooding problems

APOPKA, Fla. - While Central Florida braces for a potential hurricane to make landfall next week, some areas are already dealing with flooding problems. Over the past year, the edge of Clearwater Lake in Apopka has continued to creep higher into people's backyards. For the past five years, residents say flooding has made a playground and gazebo inaccessible.
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Puerto Ricans flock to Central Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Fiona

ORLANDO, Fla. - More people are escaping the devastation in Puerto Rico and looking for help in Central Florida. FOX 35 was at Orlando International Airport as flights landed from San Juan this morning, five days after Hurricane Fiona struck. "Even though there weren’t too much strong winds, just so...
ORLANDO, FL

