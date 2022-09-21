Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: What could cause it to weaken ahead of reaching Florida?
Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to become a hurricane Sunday and a major hurricane by Monday on its projected path toward Florida this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Sunday morning's forecast track, Ian will become a major category 4 hurricane by Tuesday in the area of...
fox35orlando.com
Tracking Ian: Why Florida’s Gulf Coast is susceptible to a hurricane’s storm surge
Given Florida’s unique coastline, the topography lends itself to the state being highly susceptible to storm surge flooding during hurricanes. Storm surge is the rise of water levels caused directly by a storm and does not take into account rainfall or wave size, which can add additional feet on top of a storm’s surge.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Storms likely in Central Florida early Sunday afternoon
Today's high: 89 degrees | Tonight's low: 72 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: Isolated to scattered showers in the Atlantic will start to push along the Treasure coast. Early afternoon, these same showers will push into the interior. Most of the activity will be from Seminole County and South towards Osceola, tracking eastward. Main concerns associated with some stronger storms are lightning strikes, gusty winds, and heavy rain.
fox35orlando.com
Tracking Tropical Storm Ian: When could it hit Florida?
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Sunday. Here is the latest projected path -- and what it means for Florida.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Too soon to issue evacuation orders in Florida due to track's uncertainty
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: How will the soon-to-be hurricane impact Central Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Ian appears to be making its way toward Florida and is expected to make landfall next week – as a major hurricane – on the west coast of the state. Models show the system becoming a major Category 4 hurricane before reaching Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian's projected path similar to 2004's disastrous Hurricane Charley
ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are bracing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend before making landfall in the state. As the FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track the system, models show the soon-to-be hurricane taking a very similar path across Florida that Hurricane Charley did in 2004.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Depression 9 forms in the Atlantic; Florida in cone of uncertainty
Tropical Depression 9 formed in the Atlantic early Friday morning and forecasters say it could strengthen into our next named storm with possible impacts to Florida. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has the forecast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Residents and retailers in Central Florida getting ready for Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - With days to go before Tropical Storm Ian could hit Central Florida as a hurricane, people say they're stocking up on supplies. "Getting all the canned food, the water, gotta go get gas, batteries, still gotta get some fans and stuff," said law student Jason Berger. Retail...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Central Florida County Emergency Information and Resources
As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Alachua County, including evacuations,...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: View live webcams along Florida coast, near Tampa and Gulf of Mexico
All eyes are on Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean, which is expected to become Hurricane Ian over the weekend. Florida is within the storm's projected path. As we wait for the official track, here are live video feeds along the Florida Coast, near Tampa. FOX 35 STORM TEAM HURRICANE...
fox35orlando.com
Flying to Florida soon? Here is what you need to know ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane season doesn't deter many people from traveling to Florida, but with Tropical Storm Ian forecast to make landfall in the state over the next couple of days, the storm may result in flight delays or cancellations, including at Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport. Some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather forecast: Life-threatening rip currents at Florida beaches this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 73 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 91 degrees | Rain: 20%. Main weather concerns: Main concerns remain life-threatening rip currents at ALL Central Florida Atlantic beaches. Breaking waves in the 4-6' range with a few larger waves at times. A "longshore" will also be at play at all time today through the weekend. A longshore current is a fast-moving channel of water that races from North to South. This current will be encountered immediately upon entering the surf zone.
fox35orlando.com
Here is where you can report price gouging in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - As Florida residents rush to the store's before Tropical Ian make landfall, state officials want to thwart price gouging since many essential commodities, like water, may become scarce. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody expanded Florida's Price Gouging Hotline on Saturday. Florida's residents can now report instances...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane preparation: What should you be doing now?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - With Tropical Depression 9 projected to make landfall in Florida next week, residents may want to prepare for the storm before it hits the Sunshine state. The Florida Division of Emergency Management is encouraging Floridians to review their disaster preparedness plans and listen to all orders from local officials.
fox35orlando.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
fox35orlando.com
Floridians stock up on water, supplies to prepare for Tropical Depression 9
ORLANDO, Fla. - As stores get ready to see a rush of people buying supplies, there's a rush of county workers preparing for possible flooding. Here in Orange County workers tested out 18 pumps including one at the Bonnie Brook station to make sure they’re ready for any possible flooding, as the storm approaches.
fox35orlando.com
While potential hurricane looms, some areas already dealing with flooding problems
APOPKA, Fla. - While Central Florida braces for a potential hurricane to make landfall next week, some areas are already dealing with flooding problems. Over the past year, the edge of Clearwater Lake in Apopka has continued to creep higher into people's backyards. For the past five years, residents say flooding has made a playground and gazebo inaccessible.
fox35orlando.com
Sandbags in Central Florida: Where to get them as potential hurricane approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being warned to stay vigilant as Tropical Storm Ian is projected to become a major hurricane setting its sights on Florida. To help get prepared, Central Florida counties will be offering sandbags at the following locations:. ORANGE COUNTY. Sandbags will be available at five locations:
fox35orlando.com
Puerto Ricans flock to Central Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Fiona
ORLANDO, Fla. - More people are escaping the devastation in Puerto Rico and looking for help in Central Florida. FOX 35 was at Orlando International Airport as flights landed from San Juan this morning, five days after Hurricane Fiona struck. "Even though there weren’t too much strong winds, just so...
Comments / 0