Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back
Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix. What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."
Nate Diaz reacts after Khamzat Chimaev announces move to middleweight
Nate Diaz had some choice words for Khamzat Chimaev after the undefeated fighter announced he would be moving up to middleweight. Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Chimaev (12-0 MMA) were of course slated to headline UFC 279 earlier this month in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by an inexcusable 7.5lbs, the fight card was ultimately reshuffled in an effort to keep both Nate and Khamzat on the card.
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d
While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds
It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
Twitter Reacts To Floyd Mayweather’s KO Vs. Mikuru Asakura
Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather lived up to his promise of making his exhibition fight against Mikuru Asakura look easy with a smooth knockout. Mayweather faced Asakura at RIZIN 38 on Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Asakura made his first boxing appearance following a long stint in MMA with Rizin.
Update Contradicts Latest Report On Nate Diaz’s Free Agency
MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has put a wet blanket on claims Nate Diaz is already in talks with Bellator. At UFC 279 earlier this month, Diaz defeated Tony Ferguson in the last fight of his UFC contract. Post-fight, the 37-year-old declared that he wanted to “show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport,” with many interpreting that to mean boxing Jake Paul.
17-Year-Old Fighter Raul Rosas Jr. Needed Parents To Sign New UFC Deal
Raul Rosas Jr. -- the 17-year-old who just inked a UFC deal -- is one of the most badass high schoolers in the world ... but, RR's so young, he tells TMZ Sports his mom and dad had to sign his contract!. It's a history-making signing for the UFC ......
All hail the Bloodline: SmackDown pulls in most viewers since 2020
Whether it’s a sign of fans happy with the Triple H regime in charge of creative, excitement over the current story with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline or curiosity about the White Rabbit teases and a potential Bray Wyatt return — or more likely, some combination of all of those factors — WWE found the winning formula for SmackDown this past Friday. As reported by numerous sources, SmackDown pulled in 2.535 million viewers this past Friday, Sept. 23, averaged over the full two hours. That’s the highest viewership number for the show since Dec. 25, 2020, when the audience topped 3...
Reporter Investigates USADA Not Testing Only McGregor In 2022
The MMA community making a lot of the fact that Conor McGregor has not been tested by USADA so far in 2022, and now we have some direction about what is happening. The fighting future of McGregor has been in question since the moment he broke his leg in the rubber match with Dustin Poirier, as that was the type of injury that some people never recover from, in terms of athletic performance.
Figueiredo/Moreno Unification Bout Targeted For UFC 283 In Brazil
The fourth chapter of the storied rivalry between reigning UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim titleholder Brandon Moreno is reportedly close to being finalized for UFC 283. For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the world in 2020, the MMA leader is set to...
Silva Gives Update On MMA Status, Names Possible Final Fight
It appears as though Anderson Silva hasn’t entirely shut the door on returning to MMA, and he’s even considered the location for his final fight. The 47-year-old is currently scheduled to compete against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on October 29 in Glendale, Arizona. Although his post-UFC boxing career has gone well so far, there’s no doubt that fans would be interested in the former UFC middleweight champion returning to MMA.
Watch: MMA Fighter Collapses Opponent With Right Hook KO
MMA fighter Erick Sánchez earned one of the most brutal one-punch knockouts of 2022 at Cage Warriors 143. Sánchez faced James Lynch at Cage Warriors 143 on Friday in San Diego, CA. The lightweight matchup was the main event of an under-the-radar card that featured plenty of exciting back-and-forth battles.
UFC Fighter Offering Spot In Corner To Fan For $10k
Up-and-coming UFC lightweight Mike Davis is taking his sponsorship situation into his own hands. Davis can tell you firsthand that just because you are a bright UFC prospect, whose most recent bout won Fight of the Night, does not mean you are in a financially stable situation. As a young fighter having gone 2-1 in the UFC, it has been over a year and a half since he last fought, beating Mason Jones in January of 2021, with various issues leaving him out of commission for what will end up being nearly 20 months by the time he faces Viacheslav Borshchev on October 1st.
Derek Brunson Lays Down Challenge To Celebrities Who “Play MMA”
Derek Brunson is not the first person to say you don’t play MMA, but he is certainly saying it now. It is impossible to deny that Brunson has worked incredibly hard and devoted his life to being the best he can be at unarmed combat. All of this effort has clearly paid off as well, as he is now one of the top-ranked fighters in the UFC‘s middleweight division, having won five of his last six fights against the best fighters at 185lb.
Jake Shields Brings OJ Simpson Into Ariel Helwani Feud
Jake Shields has pulled out one from the archives, as he posted a picture of Ariel Helwani with accused double-murderer O.J Simpson. Jake Shields, former Strikeforce middleweight champion and UFC title challenger, posted the picture in retaliation to a few posts by the journalist that took aim at the fighter. The two often exchange unpleasantries, with Shield’s failed USADA tests a subject that is focused on by the reporter.
Sterling Doubts How Well Johnson Could Do In UFC BW Division
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling does not believe that Demetrious Johnson’s 135-pound success in ONE Championship would translate to the Octagon. Johnson, a 36-fight professional mixed martial arts veteran, made his name under the UFC banner, where he cemented himself as the greatest flyweight of all time in the eyes of most. He reached that feat with a record-breaking title reign, which saw him defend the belt 11 straight times against names like Henry Cejudo, Kyoji Horiguchi, and Joseph Benavidez.
MMA Fighter Ignores Russian War Summons, Flees To Georgia
A Dagestani MMA fighter has reportedly fled Russia after being drafted to fight in the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this year, Russia began its pursuit of control in Ukraine, starting a war that has since caused Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II and left thousands of soldiers and civilians dead.
Watch: Cris Cyborg Dominates Boxing Debut Against Simone Silva
Women’s MMA pioneer Cris “Cyborg” Justino made history in her boxing debut against Simone Silva. Cyborg came into her boxing debut with a long list of accolades, including being the current Bellator featherweight champion, as well as former UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce champion. However, she decided that she wanted to try her hand at a new sport, by stepping into the ring with Simone Silva for the FMS Super Welterweight professional boxing belt.
Anderson Silva Gives Timeframe For Retirement
Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in combat sports but isn’t ready to stop quite yet. Anderson Silva has been at the top of the MMA world for several decades. He began in a professional fighting career at 22 years old and has not stopped since. He was a UFC champion and holds the record for most wins in a row. Many have Silva at the top of their greatest of all-time lists and for good reason.
Archives: Brazilian Amateur MMA Fighter Dies From Head Injury (2021)
On this day one year ago, we covered the tragic death of Lucas Gabriel Peres. Sadly, there have been multiple similar stories this year in addition to the article published on this day last year. In March, MMA fighter Christian Lubenga passed away just two days after his debut. And...
