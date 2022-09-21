Lady Dragons working hard, making progress

West Union’s Audrey Weakley goes high at the net for a block attempt during the Lady Dragons’ SHAC match with Fairfield on September 16. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Though their record stands at just 3-8, the West Union Lady Dragons varsity volleyball squad has continually shown small signs of improvement as they approach the second half of their 2022 season. In the past week, the Lady Dragons went 1-2, knocking off Felicity in a non-conference game, taking first-place Fairfield to four sets in conference play, then dropping a four set decision to Green in another out of conference affair.

On September 15, the Lady Dragons hosted the Felicity Lady Cardinals from the SBAAC and picked up the win in convincing fashion in three sets, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13.

“Getting to watch our girls grow as a team has been the best part of coaching,” says West Union’s head coach Kiersten Rowe. “This win was definitely a team win, everyone played their roles and they played them well. I always say that our record doesn’t show how good a team we are. We needed this win going into the second half of the season to give us the confidence we need.”

Player Stats vs. Felicity:

• Carly Leonard- 5 aces, 1 assist, 7 digs

• Elayna Kingsolver- 5 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs

• Ashlah Staten- 4 aces, 1 kill, 25 assists

• Payton Stapleton- 2 aces, 2 kills, 11 digs

• Korynne Blanton- 8 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs

• Audrey Weakley- 3 aces, 13 kills, 1 block, 3 digs

• Shelbi Weakley- 3 kills, 3 digs

On September 16, the Lady Dragons hosted the Fairfield Lady Lions, who came into the match unbeaten in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play. The Lady Lions remained unbeaten in the SHAC but not without a fight as the were extended to four sets before they could pull off the “W”.

Fairfield took the first set handily 25-10, but the Lady Dragons dominated the second set, holding a double digit lead most of the way in winning 25-16 to even the match. The Lady Lions woke up to grab the third set 25-14, setting up a very competitive fourth set where it looked like the home team might extend it to five but the Fairfield girls were able to pull it out 25-20 to take the match.

“Fairfield has been the best team in the league in my opinion and I think we played right up there with them the whole match,” said Coach Rowe. “I was glad to pull out a set against them this time around. I have said it over and over again that I don’t think our record shows how talented we really are. We play well but seem to fall just a little short each set.”

Player Stats vs. Fairfield:

• Payton Stapleton- 1 ace, 1 kill, 13 digs

• Elayna Kingsolver- 2 kills, 8 digs

• Shelbi Weakley- 5 kills, 2 digs

• Carly Leonard- 1 ace, 9 digs

• Ashlah Staten- 2 aces, 1 kill, 16 assists, 13 digs

• Audrey Weakley- 2 kills, 3 blocks, 8 digs

• Korynne Blanton- 9 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 8 digs

After their Friday night battle with Fairfield, the Lady Dragons had a quick turnaround for a 10 a.m. Saturday morning home match up with the Green Lady Bobcats and the visitors came away with the four-set triumph, leaving West Union at 3-8 for the season.

Coach Rowe and her squad were back in action on Wednesday, September 21, hosting Eastern Brown in conference play and looking to avenge a loss earlier in the season and then will travel to Ripley on Saturday morning for another SHAC match up.